Interesting Things to Know
Olivia and Liam top baby names for 2021
Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!”
Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2021:
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Liam
|Olivia
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|3
|Oliver
|Charlotte
|4
|Elijah
|Amelia
|5
|James
|Ava
|6
|William
|Sophia
|7
|Benjamin
|Isabella
|8
|Lucas
|Mia
|9
|Henry
|Evelyn
|10
|Theodore
|Harper
Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
my Social Security, born ten years ago this month, is a personalized online account people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.
Over the decade, more than 69 million people have signed up and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.
Additional Baby Names Information:
Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2021:
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Amiri
|Raya
|2
|Eliam
|Wrenley
|3
|Colter
|Angelique
|4
|Ozzy
|Vida
|5
|Loyal
|Emberlynn
Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames to view the entire list.
May Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?1 – Tim McGraw, 55, country singer, actor (1883), Delhi, LA, 1967.
2 – Ellie Kemper, 42, actress (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kansas City, MO, 1980.
3 -, Frankie Valli, 85, singer, Newark, NJ, 1937.
4 – Rory McIlroy, 33, golfer, Holywood, Northern Ireland, 1989.
5 – Adele, 34, singer, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Tottenham, England, 1988.
6 – Roma Downey, 58, actress (Touched by an Angel), Derry, Northern Ireland, 1964.
7 – Alexander Ludwig, 29, actor (Vikings), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.
8 – Joe Bonamassa, 45, guitarist, New Hartford, NY, 1977.
9 – Billy Joel, 73, singer, composer, Hicksville, NY, 1949.
10 – Kenan Thompson, 44, comedian, actor (Saturday Night Live), Atlanta, GA, 1978.
11 – Jonathan Jackson, 40, actor (Nashville), Orlando, FL, 1982.
12 – Burt Bacharach, 94, composer (six Grammys, three Oscars), Kansas City, MO, 1928.
13 – Sofia Coppola, 51, filmmaker (Marie Antoinette), New York, NY, 1971.
14 – Ronan Tynan, 61, opera singer (The Irish Tenors), Dublin, Ireland,1960.
15 – Sam Trammell, 51, actor (True Blood), New Orleans, LA, 1971.
16 – Pierce Brosnan, 69, actor (Remington Steele), County Meath, Ireland, 1953.
17 – Thom Filicia, 53, interior designer, Syracuse, NY, 1969.
18 – James Stephens, 71, actor (The Paper Chase), Mount Kisco, NY, 1951.
19 – Grace Jones, 70, actress (A View to a Kill), Spanish Town, Jamaica, 1952.
20 – Timothy Olyphant, 54, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
21 – Sarah Ramos, 31, actress (Parenthood,), Los Angeles, CA, 1991.
22 – Naomi Campbell, 52, model, actress (Empire), London, England, 1970.
23 – Drew Carey, 61, actor (The Drew Carey Show), Cleveland, OH, 1958.
24 – Gary Burghoff, 79, actor (M*A*S*H), Bristol, CT, 1943.
25 – Lauryn Hill, 47, singer, actress (Sister Act 2), South Orange, NJ, 1975.
26 – Eli Goree, 28, actor (One Night in Miami), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1994.
27 – Chris Colfer, 32, actor (Glee), Fresno, CA, 1990.
28 – Jake Johnson, 44, actor (New Girl), Evanston, IL, 1978.
29 – Riley Keough, 33, actress (Magic Mike), Los Angeles, CA, 1989.
30 – Jared Gilmore, 22, actor (Once Upon a Time, Mad Men), San Diego, CA, 2000.
31 – Colin Farrell, 46, actor (Total Recall), Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland, 1976.
Warren Buffett’s investment strategy still pays
There’s arguably no investor more famous than Warren Buffett. The so-called Oracle of Omaha is worth north of $100 billion, more than the market cap of Ford, Kroger, and many other big companies. Buffett is most famous for his “value investing” approach, but in recent years, some have wondered if he was perhaps falling behind the times. Still, Buffett continues to beat markets.
So what does value investing mean? Buffett looks for businesses that seem valued below their intrinsic value. This might seem like common sense. After all, isn’t the point of investing to buy low and sell high? Yet in large, liquid markets with lots of investors, it’s hard to find a good deal. Why? Because tons of professionals are busy evaluating companies, all looking for good deals.
Often, value is measured with price-to-earnings ratios and other metrics. Buffett’s strategy is to dig deeper, looking at a company’s so-called “fundamentals,” including not just measurements like revenues, but also assets such as factories, low debt levels, and various other factors.
Buffett typically avoids investments in emerging tech companies, which often offer high rewards, but also high risks. Rather than acting as a soothsayer trying to predict major future developments, Buffett hunts for businesses that appear a bit undervalued right now. He also looks for firms that could enjoy steady, predictable growth in proven markets and sectors.
With many investors preferring hot tech stocks and the like, Buffett’s investment strategy sometimes appears outdated. And yet, Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has enjoyed burgeoning stock prices in recent weeks, often beating the market. Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap has topped $700 billion, making it one of the largest companies in the world.
How used cooking oil is collected and recycled
Used cooking oil should never be flushed down the sink or toilet because it can contaminate or block sewage and water treatment systems. Additionally, since vegetable oils float on water, introducing them into water¬ways can inhibit light from penetrating the surface. This prevents photosynthesis in aquatic plants and limits the amount of oxygen available to underwater animals. Therefore, collecting and recycling cooking oil is essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems.
Recycling commercial cooking oil
Restaurants, grocery stores, and other commercial food manufacturers must regularly drain and replace large quantities of cooking oil. Therefore, they store the used oil in secure tanks until it can be collected by a specialized company.
Recycling cooking oil at home
Do you often use vegetable oil when cooking at home? If so, you may need to do some research to find out which recycling companies in your area take used oil and what types and sizes of containers are accepted.
Did you know you can reuse cooking oil three to four times? Simply strain it using a fine sieve covered with a coffee filter and store it in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Remember to keep track of how many times you’ve used it by writing on the container.
Used vegetable oils can be converted into biogas, fertilizer, biofuel, and animal feed. To recycle your used oil, find a drop-off location near you.
Would a Pakistani person like Bob Ross? Cultural reaction videos soar in popularity
You hear a song you love and what’s one of the first things you want to do? Share it with a friend, of course.
That’s the very human impulse that started the YouTube trend of reaction videos. In these videos, people listen to music far outside their comfort zones and supposedly for the first time. Teenage rap fans listen to Dolly Parton. Rappers listen to metal.
Reaction videos emerged about 10 years ago, according to the Economic Times, but really took hold within the last five years. These days, content has expanded to cultural reactions.
For example, the a cappella group Pentatonix has more than 660 million views of its official video of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. By YouTube standards, this is pretty good, but not the best — Baby Shark Dance has more than 10 billion views. The Pentatonix version of the song is widely believed to be one of the top performances and is famous for its sublime harmonies. Could someone from an entirely different culture, who didn’t speak English, still appreciate the song? The answer, according to the YouTube channel Trybals is definitely yes.
The channel has a panel of about five people from small towns in Pakistan, each from different walks of life, who don’t have televisions. The channel gives their panel all sorts of different experiences and asks them to react: pizza (not so much); cheesecake (oh yes); Pop Rocks (no, they won’t explode like a bomb); Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting (who doesn’t love him?); and
Metallica (more than a million views).
Trybal is just one of the thousands of reaction channels from all parts of the globe, many of which have tens of thousands of subscribers.
How grain silos work
Grain silos are large, cylindrical tanks used to store livestock feed and grain high in moisture content like corn and barley.
There are two main types of silos: bunker and tower. In both models, grain can be added to the silo using a grain elevator or auger through a hole in the top. The fan must be turned on as soon as there are three feet of grain in the silo. This will ensure the grain doesn’t overheat.
The temperature and humidity of the grain must be checked as soon as it’s placed in the silo. It should also be frequently recorded throughout the storage period using a moisture meter or temperature probe. Once the silo is full, the surface of the grain should be leveled with a spreader or shovel. This helps improve ventilation and stabilizes the temperature and humidity of the grain more quickly.
There’s little to no oxygen inside silos. This allows the grain and plant materials to ferment, a process that’s called ensiling. It preserves the value of the grain until it comes into contact with oxygen.
On tower silos, grain can be unloaded directly from the bottom. However, with bunker silos, you must use a loader. If you have enough space, you can open one side of the silo so livestock can help themselves to feed.
How to choose a toaster
Are you buying your first toaster or replacing one that’s broken? If so, there are a variety of options available on the market. Here are four things to consider when making your choice.
1. Size
Make sure you choose a toaster that fits on your counter. The size of the toaster will also dictate the number and style of the slots. For example, toasters with long, wide slots allow you to toast a variety of food items.
2. Features
If you want an appliance that does more than just toast bread, look for a toaster with additional features like a defrosting or warming mode.
3. User experience
You can make your toaster experience more enjoyable by choosing a model with convenient features like an extra-high lift lever, a crumb tray, a cool-touch exterior, a stop button, or a bagel mode.
4. Appearance
You may want a toaster that matches the look of your kitchen. However, keep in mind that stainless-steel models are generally made better than plastic ones. In fact, stainless steel is scratch-and rust-resistant and will look new for years to come.
To find a toaster that’s right for you, visit your local stores.
