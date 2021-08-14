Obituaries
Olivia Grace Clatterbuck (2014 – 2021)
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our precious Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who passed from this life on August 10, 2021. Olivia was born on January 10, 2014, to her parents, Jonathan Clatterbuck of Washington, Virginia, and Amber Cooke of front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021, from 1-5 P.M. at 1246 Howellsville Rd. Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.
Olivia would have been starting the second grade at Rappahannock Elementary School and enjoyed her dance classes as well as playing softball, basketball, and soccer. Olivia loved riding her horse, Mickey, and had recently bridged from a Daisy to a Brownie in Girl Scouts Troop 772. Olivia was known for her smile that would light up a room as well as her quick wit, sweetness, and giving spirit. Olivia was known as a social butterfly, who always left a smile on the face of anyone that was fortunate to meet her.
Olivia is survived in addition to her parents, Jonathan and Amber, by her brothers, Jackson, Kain, Lukas, and Roman; her grandparents, Steve and Jan Clatterbuck of Washington, Virginia, Charles Cooke, Joanne Kennedy, and Tracey Leadman of Front Royal, Virginia; her great-grandmother, Janet Burke of Rixeyville, Virginia; her aunts and uncles, Christie (Dean), Heather (Fred), Chuck (Sam), and Jake. her cousins, Alexandra, John-Michael, Trey, Trent, Troy, Tommy, Emmalee, Waylon, and Raylee; her Girl Scout Troop 772 sisters and numerous friends.
Preceding Olivia in death is her great-grandparents, Irma Shifflett, Anna Clatterbuck, John and Edna Burke, and her aunt, Nikki Cooke.
In lieu of flowers, Olivia’s family has requested that donations be made to Girl Scout Troop 772 of Rappahannock County. Memorial contributions should be mailed to Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, 3663 Peters Creek Rd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019. Memorial donations should be identified in the note as “In Memory of Olivia Clatterbuck, Troop 772”.
Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick (1961 – 2021)
My son-in-law, Army veteran and Master Deputy Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick, 59, assigned to Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years, lost his battle with cancer Monday evening.
Tricia Johnson Hedrick is his wife. Additionally, he leaves five children, three grandchildren, and a number of siblings and mother behind. His father predeceased him.
He died at his home with his family present with the exception of his Army son, Specialist 4 Lee Hedrick, attached to the 101, who was called back to his base due to an emergency.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is the location of the service at 2 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021. A grave side service will follow at St. Luke’s Church in Stanley, Virginia.
Sheriff of Fairfax has dispatched an Honor Guard to Page County, who will serve as pallbearers and escort Officer Lynn Anthony Hedrick to his final resting place.
God Bless, the Soul of this Faithful servant, husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend.
END OF WATCH!!
At Tony’s request, I will officiate at his funeral and burial services. My honor. Rest in Peace.
The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
Anglican Bishop
He was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Bloomington, Ill., and was a son of the late Lawrence Eugene Hedrick and Judith Ann Baker Hedrick of Arizona.
Tony was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, gardening, cooking, volunteering for 30 or more years as a member of the Page County Fair Board, and was passionate about his career in law enforcement.
Tony served in the U.S. Army prior to his job as a correctional officer for more than 10 years at the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a retired Master Deputy Sheriff from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Patricia “Trish” Johnson Hedrick of Stanley, whom he married on April 6, 1991; two sons, Specialist Lawrence E. “Lee” Hedrick III and Lynn A. “T.J.” Hedrick II, both of Stanley; three daughters, Lindsey Hedrick and Emily Hedrick, both of Stanley, and Katelynn Johnson and husband, Andrew, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Jacob Hedrick, Jordan Hedrick and Victoria Smoot. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence E. Hedrick II and wife, Linda, and Richard Hedrick; four sisters, Julie Thorpe, and wife, Jayne, Melanie Smith, Evelyn Higgs and wife, Bridget, and Lori Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.
William A. “Ralph” Morris (1935 – 2021)
William A. “Ralph” Morris, 85, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Linden United Methodist Church.
Mr. Morris was born on November 25, 1935, in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Sam and Gertrude Crawford Morris. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Morris. He was a member of Linden United Methodist Church, where he married his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Smedley Morris. He came to work at Freezeland Orchard in 1952 and retired after 45 years of service. He had a great love of the orchard and of farming.
Surviving along with his wife are his daughter, Cindy Morris Chapman (Roger); three granddaughters, Brooke Roach, Ashley Kealey, and Allison Turner and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Chapman, Andrew Roach, Breckin Roach, Stormi Roach, and Elias Roach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Linden United Methodist Church, 13466 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, VA 22642.
Robert “Bob” Lynwood Willis (1951 – 2021)
Robert “Bob” Lynwood Willis, 69 of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bob was born on September 2. 1951 to the late Robert Lynwood Saffell and Ruth A. Foster. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Lee Willis and Randolph Foster.
Bob drove a taxi cab in Front Royal for 46 years. He worked on Buckland farm as a horse trainer for 12 years, and at Huntland Farm as a horse trainer and foreman for 13 years. His last job was working in security at RAC Security with his friend Richard.
Surviving Bob is his loving wife, Doris J. Willis; his sons, Robert L. Willis, Jr. and his wife Pamela Willis, Duwayne S. Willis and his wife Kimberly Willis, and Kenneth L. Willis; his siblings, Ronnie Foster and his wife Cheryl Foster, David Foster, Kirby Foster, Patricia Meneffe, Rosie Trinks and her husband Dennis Trinks and Geraldine Makely and her husband Roger Makely; his grandchildren, Timothy L. Willis, Samuel P. Willis, Joshua N. Willis, Kaitlyn Willis, Laura Willis, and Kayla Willis; and his great-grandchildren, T.J., Hayden, Cameron, Alyssa, Ryleigh, Damien, Jordan, and Camden.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
James Lee “Bo” Posey (1961 – 2021)
James Lee “Bo” Posey, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Posey was born on November 12, 1961, in Washington, DC to Richard Posey and Betty Murphy Posey. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Richard “Turk” Posey Jr.
Surviving along with his mother are his stepfather, Dave Robbins; sister, Cheryl Rose; brother, Larry Posey; niece, Christina Posey and nephew, Armani Posey.
Anna Mae Dodson Chrisman (1933 – 2021)
Anna Mae Dodson Chrisman, 88, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Mrs. Chrisman was born June 14, 1933, in Page County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde and Louise Dodson. She was married to the late John Perry Chrisman.
She worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 18 years and worked for Clearview Manor in Bentonville until her retirement. Mrs. Chrisman was a member of the Rileyville Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing things with her grandson, Rodney. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.
Surviving is her son, Ronnie W. Chrisman and wife Brenda of Front Royal; grandson, Rodney Chrisman of Bentonville, whom she raised; two step-grandsons, Wayne Foster and Greg Foster both of Stanley; one step-granddaughter, Melissa Pullen of Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Norma Jean Chrisman Rudacille; two sisters, Daisy Fincham and Dollie” Tuck” Frye; and two brothers, Jessie Lee Dodson and James “Jimmy” Dodson.
Pallbearers will be David Chrisman, Anthony Lockhart, Roger Chrisman, Richard Chrisman, Brian Chrisman, and Chad Chrisman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Miller, Bubbie Fristoe, and Steve Foster
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Western Community Services, 209 West Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Bessie Ann Gaskins Baltimore (1929 – 2021)
Bessie Ann Gaskins Baltimore age 92, passed away peacefully in the Winchester Medical Center South Tower on August 2, 2021, at 11:15 p.m. with her loving family by her side.
Bessie was born March 18, 1929, in Markham, Virginia in Fauquier County. She was the youngest daughter and the eighth child of the late William Peyton and Leona Magnus Gaskins. After the early death of her parents, her siblings raised her in a loving and caring way.
Bessie attended Fenny Hill Elementary school in Scuffleburg where her teacher was Mrs. Elizabeth Gaskins and Delaplane Elementary school where her teacher was Mr. E. K. Washington in Fauquier County. Some of her schoolmates are Mrs. Susie Penic, Mrs. Ruth Thornley, Mrs. Dot Townley and Mr. Benny Williams. She graduated from The Manassas Industrial School, Regional High School of Northern Virginia (Jennie Dean) on May 30, 1946. She also attended the Marshall Bible College Evangelical Training Association from 2003 to 2008 under the leadership of Dr. William Swann.
On July 20, 1947, she married Clyde E. Baltimore. From this union, they had two daughters, Barbara Ann Baltimore Richmond and Claudia Virginia Baltimore Grant.
Bessie was employed with the United States Postal Service for many years. She always thanked her brother Louis for telling her to go take the postal test, which she passed successfully. Mama kept in touch with six friends from the USPS. They are Mr. Melvin Carter, Mrs. Sandra Corum, Mrs. Margie Duncan, Mr. Ed Hansborough, Ms. Judy Lane, and Mr. Leroy Weaver.
She began her Christian journey earlier in life by joining the Beulah Baptist Church in Markham under the leadership of the late Rev. Nathan Johnson. Later, she joined the Mount Paran Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia under the leadership of the late Rev. J. P. Baltimore, where she was a faithful member for 74 years. Bessie served with the Trustee Ministry, Usher Ministry, in which she was a charter member since 1953. She also sang with the combined choir when traveling to different churches, served as the secretary of the Deacon and Deaconess Ministry, and with the Culinary Ministry.
Bessie enjoyed fellowshipping and worshiping with her Mt. Paran Baptist Church Family. She and her two daughters would travel near and far to worship and praise the Lord.
Bessie was very much involved in the Second National Ketoctan Baptist Association. She was a Trustee of Second National and served as Treasurer of Women’s Auxiliary, and the Usher Ministry.
Under the leadership of Rev. Arthur Greene, Bessie was honored as a Platinum Member for her dedicated service since August 1947.
Bessie’s favorite scripture was Psalms 27 (Help for today, Hope for tomorrow). Two of her favorite hymns were On the Battlefield and My Father Watches Over Me.
She was a member of the AAHA Quilters where she went along with her sister-in-law Sylvia Gaskins. They made many quilts and taught others how to quilt. One quilt hangs in the Nissan Pavilion in Haymarket, Virginia. She had so much fun being with the ladies when they got together to make quilts. They gave away hundreds of quilts to family and friends and sold many to raise money for AAHA.
She would always be ready to play any kind of game with her family and friends. Her great-grandchildren loved it! She loved the Lord and knew her Bible. She would often play Bible Trivia with her family at the house. She would say, let me think a minute, and then pull the answer out of nowhere. She loved being in the kitchen with the daughters cooking, baking, and making potato salad.
One of the last things Mama did was read Don Lemon’s book, This is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism. This was an important book given the times in which she faced racism as a young girl and as an adult. She shared those experiences with her daughters and reflected upon the continued challenges today.
Bessie enjoyed getting dressed up with her nice shoes, dresses, jewelry, and purses. Her daughters enjoyed shopping for her and taking care of whatever, she needed. They loved their mother.
Mama Bessie loved her family. She was a great supporter and encourager in always supporting her daughters at the plays, gospel concerts, class reunions at William C. Taylor High School, church banquets, anniversaries, programs, and worship services. She kept up with her grandsons, their wives, great-grandsons, and a great-granddaughter by attending their activities, as her health allowed.
She was always ready to take a trip; it could be one day, two days, or more. She enjoyed being in the moment.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Proctor, William P. Sr., Thomas B., Walter S., Aaron C., Joseph L., and Louis N. Gaskins. Her closest friends were Mrs. Sylvia Gaskins, Mrs. Helen McLee, Mrs. Mary Timbers, and Mrs. Pauline Upshur all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Richmond (Harry) and Claudia Grant of Linden, Virginia; her grandsons, Oscar D. Grant, III (Erayna) of Bowie, MD and Christopher M. Grant, Sr. (Tonya) of York, PA; great-grandsons, Christopher M. Jr., Jalen D., Timothy M., Kyle W., Shane C. Grant, and Gregory Davis (Marlissa) of York, PA and great-granddaughter Shavon Davis of York, PA; great-great-granddaughters Sophia, Izabella, and Kaydence; two sisters-in-law and friends, Mrs. Lillian B. Sloane and Mrs. Mildred F. Gaskins; adopted spiritual daughter Minister Marian Jackson, adopted spiritual son Rev. Lemuel Montgomery (Madelyn); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
During her last days in the hospital, a chaplain visited her room. He talked with her about her days growing up and that he suspected she faced many difficulties in her life. He said he could feel the love in the room and the love between her and her family. After he left, she asked her daughter, “Am I a good soldier?” The reply was instant, “Yes, Mama, you are a good soldier!”
From Barbara and Claudia: Bessie Ann Gaskins Baltimore, a modern-day woman, was the best mother in the whole wide world to us. Mama we love you, but God loved you more.
A big thank-you goes to her son-in-law, Harry, for always being ready to give her something to drink or get her a snack. They would talk about any and everything, especially current events.
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 12, 2021 – 12:00 p.m.
Viewing 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center
6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187
Rev. Lemuel A. Montgomery, Officiant and Pastor
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Amissville, Virginia
Interment following service at:
Mt. Morris Community Cemetery
5342 Leeds Manor Road
Hume, Virginia 22639