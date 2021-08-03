Olivia Lynn Edwards (2004 -2021)

Olivia Lynn Edwards, 17, of Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Panorama Memorial Gardens next to her longtime friend Madison “Madi” Brogan.

Olivia was born on March 18, 2004, in Front Royal, to Adam and Caprice Edwards. She was a caring and nurturing big sister to her brother, Baron Wayne Edwards. She was always there for him, bringing laughter along the way. Olivia grew up in Front Royal and recently graduated from Skyline High School. She was a dedicated, hard worker who accomplished anything she set her mind to. Olivia was loved by all of her family and friends and always had a smile that would light up the room. You could find her listening to music, painting, or hanging out with her besties, bringing joy and laughter to everyone she met.

Surviving along with her parents and brother are her maternal grandparents, Frank “Grandpa” Andrews and Cindy “Grandma” Lent; paternal grandmother, Denise “MawMaw” Coleman; aunts, Tina Andrews and Dana Lamb; cousin, Chance Lamb, and countless other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfathers, Thomas “PopPop” Edwards and Jeff Shoemaker; uncle, Thomas Edwards Jr.; cousins, Christopher “Chrissy” Andrews and Brian Douglas, as well as many other, loved and very missed family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.