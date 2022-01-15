Local News
Omicron is an Emergency – Here’s How You Can Help
As we enter year three of the pandemic, the caregivers of Valley Health continue to stand tall in supporting our community through successive waves of COVID-19. During the initial wave of cases, our team managed through personal risk, caring for a new and terrible disease in a world short of answers. In the winter of 2021, our clinicians learned to incorporate COVID-19 care safely into our normal workflow and did both brilliantly. Others worked in the community, partnering with volunteers to give 150,000 COVID vaccines. During the Delta wave, we learned to deliver lifesaving treatments and again rose to the challenge of then-record volumes.
Now we face a new set of challenges. There has been a lot of talk that the Omicron variant is twice as contagious and half as deadly. Broadly, this is true. What you may not have heard is how that impacts your local health system’s ability to care for you and your family.
Omicron generally creates mild illness in the vaccinated (even milder if you are boosted) but can still cause severe disease in the unvaccinated, especially in high-risk groups (those who are older, with chronic illnesses, pregnant, or overweight). This has led to the community letting its guard down and to the explosive growth of cases outside the hospital. With so many cases in the community, we are seeing a higher number of very sick hospitalized patients than at any time in the pandemic, even though the average case is milder. We need your help.
We are working hard to increase the availability of home tests for COVID. These are for people with symptoms who are wondering if they have the virus. If you test positive, you very likely have COVID. You should act as if you do and you do not need further testing. You should immediately isolate to prevent spreading the disease to others.
If you test negative, you should wear a mask, social distance, and retest in a few days if symptoms continue. A second negative means you are unlikely to have COVID. As always, see a doctor for symptoms that are persistent, worsening, or otherwise concerning. If you have COVID and are in a high-risk group (as above) contact your primary care doctor to discuss treatment options.
If you are an employer, please do not require employees to get PCR tests or have physician visits related to employment needs. These are unnecessary and make it harder for people who are sick to get needed care. The CDC now recommends that people with COVID can return to work 5 days after the onset of symptoms if they are feeling better and have no fever. They need to wear a mask for 5 additional days. For additional guidance, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Lastly, please consider getting vaccinated and boosted. Nearly 90% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, including nearly all hospitalized patients under 75. Do this for yourself and do it for your family. It’s worth it.
Jeffrey Feit, MD
Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer
VDOT: Avoid all travel on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning in the Shenandoah Valley
Snow, ice, sleet, and rain are forecasted to enter the Commonwealth overnight and continue throughout the day Sunday. Precipitation combined with freezing temperatures will create treacherous driving conditions. The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to adjust travel plans and avoid being on the roads at all on Sunday, Jan. 16.
The current forecast indicates this event will drop significant snow, followed by freezing rain and ice in many areas, targeting the central region of Virginia and areas along the Interstate 81 corridor with the most extreme conditions.
The region, including Interstate 81, has terrain with steep grades that can increase the hazardous nature of travel during a heavy snow and ice event. This is very true for truck traffic and it is important that trucks avoid the region, particularly I-81, on Sunday and into early Monday.
Crews are conducting final stages of pre-treatment on interstates, primary and major secondary roadways statewide in advance of the storm and stand ready with the necessary equipment and adequate materials to clear and treat affected areas during and after precipitation falls.
VDOT crews and contractors will be prepositioned on Sunday to begin plowing and treating roads as the weather begins. Wreckers have been staged and tree crews have been notified for deployment as needed.
VDOT reminds motorists, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways. If there is snow or ice on roadways, travel is hazardous.
With the risk of high winds, contractors are on standby to assist with downed trees, branches, and debris. Downed trees and power lines are expected and pedestrians and motorists should remain aware and cautious of these risks.
Remember:
- Avoid travel
- If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:
- Review forecasts along your entire route
- Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Review and be familiar with alternative routes to your destination
- Do not pass snowplows
- Give crews time and room to treat roads
- Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.
For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
VDOT has a variety of traveler resources including Welcome Centers and Safety Rest Areas located throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Rest area locations can be found on the VDOT website at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/map-rest-area.asp.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe, or closed.
Road condition definitions:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs 11 Day One Executive Actions
Executive Orders:
• Executive Order Number One delivers on his Day One promise to restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.
• Executive Order Number Two delivers on his Day One promise to empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.
• Executive Order Number Three delivers on his Day One promise to restore integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
• Executive Order Number Four delivers on his Day One promise to investigate wrongdoing in Loudoun County.
• Executive Order Number Five delivers on his Day One promise to make government work for Virginians by creating the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer.
• Executive Order Number Six delivers on his Day One promise to declare Virginia open for business.
• Executive Order Number Seven delivers on his Day One promise to combat and prevent human trafficking and provide support to survivors.
• Executive Order Number Eight delivers on his Day One promise to establish a commission to combat antisemitism.
• Executive Order Number Nine delivers on his Day One promise to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
Executive Directives:
• Executive Directive Number One delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to jumpstart our economy by cutting job-killing regulations by 25 percent.
• Executive Directive Number Two delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 17 – 21, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Lord Fairfax Health District offers free COVID-19 testing in Front Royal
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District will offer three free COVID-19 testing events in Front Royal.
Testing will be offered on Wednesdays, January 19 and 26, and February 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex located at 465 West 15th St. Attendees should use the 15th St. gymnasium entrance.
Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 2 and older. A parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. There will be no cost to the patient and no insurance needed. Walk-ups are accepted with no appointment or advanced registration required. We ask that everyone wear a mask and bring photo identification.
The testing event will use the three-day polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. A rapid test option is not available. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough, or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.
VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:
· Those who have symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
· People should be tested five days following known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.
· People who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.
· Those who participate in activities that are at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible or being in crowded indoor settings).
· Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider, school workplace, or the health department.
For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For those still needing a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.
Missing juvenile located, Arkansas man arrested
A 14-year-old Frederick County juvenile has been located safely and an Arkansas man is under arrest, at this time, facing various charges to include abduction. Rae-Anna Allen was last seen leaving her home in Winchester on Sunday, January 9th around 11:07am and was later reported missing by her family. Deputy J.A. Tanner and Investigator B.J. Hazelwood worked in tandem to attempt to locate Rae-Anna and began re-tracing her movements through digital forensics and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies. Electronic footprints had shown a strong possibility that Rae-Anna was mobile in a vehicle and no longer in Frederick County, or the Commonwealth of Virginia, by early Sunday evening.
Law enforcement officials in Virginia and Tennessee began checking for video surveillance along the I-81 corridor, in areas where cellphone towers indicated Rae-Anna’s phone had recently been active. The hope was to spot the juvenile, and any person she may be with, or a vehicle she might be traveling in for a nationwide Amber Alert to be issued. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had over 3,000 social media post shares of Rae-Anna’s disappearance that reached over 170,000 people including the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children who then shared that information to thousands more.
A possible location for Rae-Anna 1,100 miles from Winchester, in Arkansas, was obtained and is where the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home overnight. Sheriff’s deputies found Rae-Anna in the company of 22-year-old Christopher Lane Stone of Hope, Arkansas and immediately took the male into custody. In Frederick County, Deputy Tanner obtained a warrant for abduction that was served on Stone by HCSO at 2:48 am. A follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas authorities and further charges, from that jurisdiction, are pending.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge and thank: The Virginia State police BCI High Tech Division, the Blountville (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the Green County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshalls Service, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children and the Hempstead County (AR) Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland is proud of the work of his people, and grateful for the support and assistance from the community in getting critical information on Rae-Anna out to so many people so quickly, resulting in locating and bringing this missing juvenile home safely.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency: Incoming winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Virginia
On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.
The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of a major winter weather system heading toward Virginia, with anticipated tracks showing impacts beginning Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth.
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week’s back-to-back events, including power restoration and significant debris removal. This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts, and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
