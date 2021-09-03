Local News
‘On Cue’ takes a pause in the games to remember 13 fallen Americans
The owners of the On Cue Sports Bar in Front Royal recently paid tribute to 13 U.S. servicemen – 11 Marines, one Army Staff Sergeant, and one Navy Medic – killed in the Kabul Airport terrorist bombing during civilian evacuation efforts on August 26. An American flag was laid at the center of one billiard table, flanked top and bottom with 13 pool balls, while 13 unopened beer bottles surrounded the table and the names of those casualties.
While perhaps a small gesture, it illustrates that even during business hours for some, and game time for others, some Americans pause in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice of others on distant and often hostile shores. It is perhaps noteworthy that the Associated Press reported that even the Taliban government now in control of the country condemned the more radical Islamic State Kabul Airport bombing attacks now attributed with also killing at least 169 Afghanis and wounding another 143-plus. The Associated Press (AP) also reported 18 U.S. servicemen wounded in the bombings.
Royal Examiner acknowledges the gesture of On Cue owners Danielle and Cole Haas, and joins them in honoring those 13 Americans fallen as they worked to evacuate to assure the continued safety of civilian allies of the anti-Taliban war effort in Afghanistan. We also thank James Broadbent for bringing the tribute to our attention. Broadbent, a veteran himself, thanked the On Cue owners on behalf of the service and veterans community.
And perhaps we should “cue” in “Taps” here for those 13 Americans:
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas;
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California;
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah;
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee;
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California;
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska;
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri;
Navy Hospital Corpsman Max W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
Local News
School Board faces rising COVID cases, Confederate flag waver, as member declines to sign conduct code
The Warren County School Board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 1, learned that there are rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the school division, addressed a recent Confederate flag-waving incident in one of the schools, and had a recently appointed board member opt not to sign a State School Board Association Code of Conduct.
The numbers of students and staff with COVID-19 are rising in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), Superintendent Christopher Ballenger reported to the School Board on Wednesday.
According to the WCPS COVID-19 Dashboard Data reported online, as of September 1, 2021, there are 102 positive student COVID cases and 14 positive staff COVID cases. The data also shows that as of September 1, there are 316 students and two WCPS staff who are quarantined due to direct contact cases.
In comparison, dashboard data as of September 8, 2020, showed 151 positive student COVID cases and 69 positive staff cases, with 831 students and 151 staff quarantined due to direct contact cases.
“So, we’re seeing a little more positive cases within the schools at this point in time,” Ballenger told School Board members, noting that it’s slightly more difficult this school year to maintain the six feet of social distancing since everyone is back in their regular schools. During the school year 2020-2021, for instance, fifth-graders were moved to middle schools to spread out classes and create more space between students in elementary schools. That’s not being done during the current school year, he said.
What is being done, however, is that WCPS is following state mask policies issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and federal quarantine guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Ballenger said, “which is helping us protect instruction for each individual student in the classroom and within our buildings.”
With the COVID-19 trend line inching upward for confirmed cases division-wide, Ballenger outlined several other increased mitigation strategies that are also underway for WCPS, including modified schedules, increased social distancing as much as possible, enhanced cleaning, and constant communication with the Lord Fairfax Health Department.
WCPS is not on the Health Department’s most recent list of outbreaks and there is no clear knowledge of any outbreaks within WCPS, Ballenger said, adding that cases in the schools that are reported on the dashboard are identified from the community.
“We are going to continue to be vigilant, and we are asking our community to help support us as we try to provide instruction for every single student,” said Ballenger. “We understand that students being in the classroom is most beneficial for them, but we need our community to support us and help us make that happen for all of our students.”
Flag incidents addressed
Prior to the superintendent’s report, School Board Vice-Chair Catherine Bower read what she called a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that addressed two incidents during the first week of school when a male student carried and waved a Confederate flag in a crowded hallway the day after displaying a pro-Trump flag. The events “caused a disruption in our schools and community,” Bower read from the PSA.
“The School Board ensures a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and community members,” she read. “We ensure an inclusive environment where we value each individual. Warren County Public Schools does not discriminate and has no tolerance for discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, military status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.”
Bower said the board’s commitment is present in all its policies and practices concerning staff, students, educational programs and services, and individual entities with which the board does business.
“We are here to ensure that students can learn in an environment that is orderly, supportive, and respectful. When that orderly environment is disrupted, the school administration will address all situations promptly,” read Bower.
And while the School Board understands that students do possess a certain level of free expression rights under the First Amendment, such rights “must not interfere with the educational environment,” according to the board’s statement.
“We value individuality and respect self-expression; however, we will not allow this to interfere with the school environment and/or the rights of our students,” said Bower.
Questioned about details and possible consequences of the flag incidents, WCPS Director of Communication Shane Goodwin reiterated the content of Bower’s Public Service Announcement in an email response to Royal Examiner.
Code of Conduct
During its last agenda item, the School Board discussed the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Code of Conduct for school board members. It has been the practice of the Warren County School Board to annually adopt the Code of Conduct, and every member, except one, agreed last night to sign the document.
Melanie Salins — the board’s only appointed member — declined to sign it, saying she was not comfortable with the verbiage used in several sections of the document. For instance, Salins asked to have the word “constitution” included in code item No. 8, which states: “I will bring about desired changes through legal and ethical procedures, upholding and enforcing all laws, state regulations, and court orders pertaining to schools.”
In response to a request for clarification, Salins told the Royal Examiner in an email today: “I would like to see the federal and state constitution added” to that item in the Code of Conduct. “I found it a glaring oversight to leave out such an important word,” she wrote, noting that board members take an oath when they’re sworn into their positions to uphold the constitution.
During the meeting, Board Vice-Chair Bower told Salins that the code is a state-specific document issued by the VSBA and the Warren County School Board cannot change it. But Bower suggested that Salins could contact VSBA to “see if that’s something they might want to consider.” Bower also said it was fine if Salins or any other board member did not want to sign the code of conduct, as it’s an optional choice.
“The VSBA Code of Conduct is a non-binding guide for certain behaviors expected of board members,” Bower wrote in an email sent to the Royal Examiner today. “Individual board members can elect to follow or not follow the Code of Conduct.”
Bower wrote that she signed the document “because I consider the Code of Conduct as a blueprint for the governance of our school system. As a board member, I am choosing to conduct myself in a manner that is in accordance with the VSBA Code of Conduct so that individuals will know that I will do my best to serve our students, staff, and community.”
Some other provisions included in the VSBA Code of Conduct calls for school board members to “refrain from using the board position for personal or partisan gain and avoid any conflict of interest or the appearance of impropriety;” to “respect the confidentiality of privileged information and make no individual decisions or commitments that might compromise the board or administration”; and to “delegate authority for the administration of the schools to the superintendent and establish a process for accountability of administrators.”
Salins also told the Royal Examiner that she took issue with code item No. 7, which states: “I will communicate, in accordance with board policies, public reaction, and opinion regarding board policies and school programs to the full board and superintendent.”
“I requested a reference to what specific policy this was asking me to promise to follow,” Salins wrote in her email. “I cannot promise to follow a policy that is not stated in the document or listed by reference on the document.”
The VSBA Code of Conduct may be viewed online here.
Action items
Among several items unanimously approved on Wednesday night by the School Board — with all members present, including Bower and Kristen Pence, James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Salins — was the appointment of a new Deputy Clerk of the Board and the approval of an increased financial supplement for that position; a new kindergarten instructional assistant for A. S. Rhodes Elementary School; an expenditure over $15,000 to purchase a point-of-sale software and hardware support package for WCPS Food and Nutrition Services; and a contract for architectural and engineering services for the HVAC replacements at both the Blue Ridge Technical Center and Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School.
Watch the School Board’s September 1 regular meeting video in its entirety here. The board’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 15.
Local News
Samuels Library seeks community input
Samuels Library wants to hear from you! The Library is running a survey to collect input from patrons. Your answers will help guide decisions about future services and programs.
“Great libraries are shaped by their communities,” says Executive Director Michelle Ross, “By sharing your opinions, you ensure that Warren County and Front Royal residents have access to a library that continues to fulfill the needs of our community through thoughtful service.”
Print copies of the survey can be found at each Samuels Library public service desk. The survey can also be completed online HERE. Each person who completes a survey will be eligible for an entry to win a Kindle Fire tablet, limit one entry per person.
Results from the survey will be shared on the Library website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Local News
Virginia State Police urging motorists to put safety first this holiday weekend as fatal crashes continue to rise in the Commonwealth
As the skies clear after Tropical Depression Ida moves beyond Virginia, Virginia State Police is urging those who will be using the Labor Day weekend as a final summer travel getaway to do so safely and responsibly. Labor Day traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the past four years, which is why it is imperative for motorists to stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts while on Virginia’s highways.
“Last year was a record year for fatal crashes on Virginia roadways and sadly we are on pace for another tragic year,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “In 2020, there were increases in speed, unrestrained and alcohol-related traffic deaths. It’s really quite simple – seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways, speed kills and driving impaired is unacceptable. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely, and we need every motorist to help us achieve that goal.”
Virginia State Police will have all available uniformed personnel on patrol over the 2021 Labor Day weekend conducting traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
The 2020 Labor Day weekend saw a rise in fatal crashes across the Commonwealth. A total of 20 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2020 four-day, holiday statistical counting period, compared to 17 deaths in 2019 and 14 deaths in 2018*. In addition, as of Aug. 31, 2021, preliminary data indicates there have been 573 traffic fatalities on Virginia highways, as compared to 544 on the same date in 2020.
State police is also actively participating in the annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce,” an anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). State police is one of nearly 100 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through Labor Day in an effort to prevent and deter impaired driving and DUI/DUID-related crashes. In addition, state police reminds all motorists to drive phone- and distraction-free.
With the increased patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. Drivers are required to cautiously pass an emergency vehicle when unable to safely move over a lane. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Local News
Wakefield Country Day School launches polo program
Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) is pleased to announce plans to establish a WCDS Polo Team in conjunction with Liberty Hall Equestrian Center in Rixeyville, VA.
The program will be led by Daniel and Sarah Coleman of Liberty Hall. Dan is a former member of the US Polo Association Board (USPA) of Governors, a professional polo umpire, active player, and coach of both youth and adults. Prior to relocating to Virginia, the Coleman’s established a successful ‘work-to-ride’ program for youth players in Phoenix, called Being the Change, that has produced many high-quality equestrian professionals and athletes.
Liberty Hall visited WCDS last spring, with both two and four-legged players, to teach students about Polo and answer questions about the game. Students learned several fun facts about Polo during the demonstration:
• Polo is the world’s oldest team sport, with a historical record of the first polo tournament dating back to the 6th century BC, and was played predominately as a way to train for cavalry warfare.
• The USPA was established in the late 19th century with its first major tournaments pitting the east coast ‘elite’ with the rough Texas cowboys; forming a partnership that still binds these two distinct equestrian cultures today.
• Polo is a unique sport, with teams based solely on handicap (merit): men and women of any age and background regularly play together in tournaments around the country.
• A polo ball can travel well over 100 mph (make sure to wear your helmet.)
• Winston Churchill was a world-famous polo player!
The Liberty Hall Youth Polo Program notes: “Students do not need to have polo or riding skills to try out for the program. Our program has a minimum age of eight years old and extends into adult students. Typically, we are able to bring students from beginner to competitive within a year: sometimes less, depending upon the determination of the student.”
WCDS students have the opportunity to earn Physical Education and Sports credits through this new platform. “The Liberty Hall program is much more than a polo school, with activities intended to explore new ways of engaging participants in significant educational, social and cultural experiences. Students build relationships and develop problem-solving skills through teamwork and cooperation. Students are challenged to create self-awareness, gain confidence and build leadership skills. It is our intention for all graduates of LH programs to have marketable skills, the ability to lead and support their community as well as being accomplished horsemen and players. Students become involved in everything related to horses; equine maintenance and care, stable management, nutrition, and feeding schedules as well as facility improvements and maintenance. There will be many opportunities to travel, learn and work throughout the equestrian community.” Reads the LH Youth Polo Program Guide.
WCDS is thrilled to establish a Polo program— not only does work with horses builds confidence in students but around 75 colleges and universities have polo teams: UVA, Harvard, Yale, Texas A&M, Cornell, Cal Poly, and many more, creating yet another unique opportunity for WCDS students.
Local News
Shenandoah River flooding concerns diminishing as National Weather Service reduces local rain estimates
The following update on consequences of the remnants of Hurricane Ida was released by Deputy Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Brian Foley at noon Wednesday. It is good news, with remaining rain total estimates in our area reduced to 2-to-3 inches and Shenandoah River flooding concerns diminishing. Below is the full update:
- Summary – Tropical Depression Ida:
NWS (National Weather Service) Sterling provided a weather update for our region at 11:00 a.m. this morning. The two primary concerns for our area remain: (1) flash flooding and (2) a slight risk of tornado activity. Rainfall is expected at 2” to 3” for the remainder of the event time period. However, with ground saturation, downed trees and power lines are possible. Additionally, significant river flooding on the Shenandoah River is not expected; the primary concern for flooding will be on the Potomac River.
- Local River Gauges. As of this morning, the NWS is reporting the following information for the Ida time period:
- South Fork/Luray Gauge forecast – maximum of 8.0 feet early Friday a.m.; note minor flood stage is 14 feet.
- South Fork/Front Royal Gauge forecast – maximum of 5.9 feet; note minor flood stage is 12 feet.
- North Fork/Front Royal Gauge forecast – maximum of 13.7 feet; note minor flood stage is 17 feet.
- North Fork/Passage Creek Gauge forecast – maximum of 4.43 feet; note minor flood stage is 9 feet.
- Shenandoah/Milldale Gauge forecast – maximum of 10.8 feet; note minor flood stage is 10 feet.
OTHER RELATED INFORMATION
- Hazardous Weather (as of 05:29 AM EDT Tue Aug 31, 2021).
(a) DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
- A Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire outlook area through tonight. Heavy tropical rainfall could result in considerable flash flooding. River flooding is also possible, which could continue through the end of the week.
- Scattered damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible with thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
- A River Flood Watch is in effect for several river basins in parts of western and northern Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia starting Thursday morning.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday
- No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Local News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of Tropical Depression Ida
RICHMOND (August 31, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“First and foremost, I want to encourage all Virginians to prepare for the potential impacts the Commonwealth could experience from Hurricane Ida and take any necessary precautions to stay safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, bad actors will take advantage of hurricanes and other natural disasters by raising prices on necessary goods just to line their own pockets. No one should ever have to worry about paying more for things that they need when they are also worried about keeping themselves and their families safe.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Attorney General Herring has, to date, taken three separate enforcement actions against price gouging this year, including two following the state of emergency declaration in response to COVID and one following the state of emergency declaration in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form