On the 12th day of Christmas: Much less fun.

One of the most fun stories of the Christmas season is that of the Three Kings visiting the baby Jesus, bringing him gifts.

That gift-giving day is on the calendar as the 12th day after Christmas, Jan. 6, just about the time when most of us are packing away the gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the year.

Some people undecorate on January 1. If decorations have been up since before Thanksgiving, removing them right after New Year’s Day is recommended. The neighbors are probably tired of your lighted Santa, reindeer, and trees. The real Christmas tree and wreaths are getting pretty dry by that time.

Still, many people are sad to see their outdoor and indoor decorations go and wait until the unofficial undecorating day of January 6.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that undecorating day is prime time for falls. The CDC urges using steady step stools and ladders when taking down outdoor and indoor decorations. Take your time. Use the same amount of care as when putting them up.

Here are a few tips from professional decorators:

* Take photos of inside decorations and groupings you especially like so you will have a guide for next year. Box the groupings together.

* Discard broken pieces and donate redundant pieces to a charity. If you have ample storage space, save the giveaways until next October before donating.

* Clean decorations before storing them. Dust shiny tree ornaments. Clean white cotton objects, like white lambs, with a toothbrush and then coat with cornstarch. Toss artificial poinsettias in a bag with a half cup of salt to move the dust.

* Store decorations thematically or in their original boxes. For tree ornaments, it can be convenient to store according to color. Next year it will be easier to choose colors for the tree.

* Put artificial trees in their original boxes to protect them for future use and for convenient storage.

* Store outdoor decorations together in the garage, basement, or attic.