Saluting the Brave
Once a Marine, always a Marine: Veterans Day is a day to remember
Note: This story was first published on November 8, 2019.
We received this email from Will Carroll at Quality Title in Front Royal. He asked, “Do you have your Veterans Day story for the Examiner?”
“If not, I have one you maybe interested in covering. A Marine friend of mine runs Veterans Fishing Adventure in Alexandria, VA, and he is taking a retired Gunny out for a fishing trip this Sunday, which is the Marine Corp’s birthday. He does this day-in and day-out for veterans of all branches. This one happens to be special, because he is a retired Gunny and it’s the Marine Corp’s birthday. My friend has the local police and fire departments to give the recipient an escort, and this time bag pipes are going to play the Marine Hymn. He also managed to get a personal letter from the current Commandant of the Marine Corps to the recipient which will be read and given to the Gunny.”
Veterans Fishing Adventure would like to invite everyone to meet Retired GySgt Darrell Stiles, USMC. Gunny Stiles is in the final stages of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He is able to communicate by blinking and smiling. Please join them at Pohick Bay Park (6501 Pohick Bay Dr, Lorton, VA 22079) on November 10th (Marine Corp’s Birthday) at 11AM. They will be celebrating this Marine and all of his years of dedication to our country and Corp.
Veterans Fishing Adventure was started by a Marine and his daughter. They offer Veterans and their families fishing and boating trips on the Potomac River in Fairfax, VA, and Occoquan River in Lorton, VA.
They are a 100% volunteer organization and proud to offer this opportunity at no cost to those that have served our country proudly to enjoy a favorite pastime. They specialize in offering those veterans with physical limitation (wheelchair) an opportunity to participate, and allow members of the US armed forces that are disabled to take their children fishing.
For more information about the organization, or to inquire about a trip, please email us at info@veteransfishingadventure.org.
Front Royal veteran Philip Funk recalls his World War II service
Note: This story was first published on May 27, 2018. Mr. Funk passed away on December 20, 2018 at the age of 98.
Memorial Day is chiefly a time when Americans unofficially welcome the beginning of summer, but it is also a time to honor and remember those who served our nation.
For Front Royal resident and WW II veteran Philip Funk, it is a time to reflect back the time he served in New Guinea and the Philippines. Mr. Funk was preparing to leave for Japan when the nuclear bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
He spoke to Royal Examiner about his service during World War II. We let the camera roll as Philip told his story. Sit back and enjoy almost 2 hours of a conversation with Philip “Pop” Funk:
How much do you know about Veterans Day?
One way to honor those who’ve served in the armed forces is to learn about Veterans Days and the people it commemorates. Here’s a quick quiz to see if you know your stuff.
- What was Veterans Day referred to before the name was changed in 1954?
- Armistice Day
- Memorial Day
- Flag Day
- Remembrance Day
- How many American veterans are alive in the United States today?
- 6 million
- 10 million
- 15 million
- 18 million
- Where is the tomb of the unknown soldier located?
- Washington, D.C.
- Arlington, Virginia
- Emmitsburg, Maryland
- Emporia, Kansas
- What flower is a symbol of Veterans Day?
- Lily
- Daffodil
- Cornflower
- Poppy
- How many Americans served in WWI and WWII combined?
- 5 million
- 10 million
- 20 million
- 30 million
- Which of the following is not a branch of the U.S. military?
- Marine Corps
- Air Force
- Coast Guard
- All are part of the military
- When on November 11 are you supposed to observe two minutes of silence?
- 9 a.m.
- 10 a.m.
- 11 a.m.
- 12 a.m.
How to learn more:
Do you want to know more about American veterans and the extraordinary sacrifices they made? This Veterans Day, consider speaking with someone who served, visiting a war museum, or reading a book about American military history.
Answers:
1-A, 2-D, 3-B, 4-D, 5-C, 6-D, 7-C
Community Events
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial on November 11th
The 64th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony honoring Virginia’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces will be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, 11 a.m. EST, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, attendance at the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony is capped at 250 pre-registered guests.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Virginia War Memorial, the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6, (Richmond) WTKR News Channel 3 (Norfolk) and other select social media channels.
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the ceremony. Scheduled speakers will be senior Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Commissioner John Maxwell.
Patriotic music will be provided by the 380th Army Reserve Band and the bagpipes and drums of the Combined Bands of Clan MacLeod and Benedictine College Preparatory of St. Andrew’s Legion. The program will also include recognition of winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
“One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran,” noted Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, exhibits, and documentary films here at the Memorial showcase, Virginians have proudly answered the call to duty to defend and protect our nation and our commonwealth in peacetime and in war for over 250 years. Veterans Day gives all of us the opportunity to honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
“We regret that we must cap the number of attendees at the ceremony this year because of COVID-19 guidelines, but we encourage everyone to participate by viewing the event as we livestream and broadcast across the Commonwealth on November 11 at 11 a.m.,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell.
For more information about the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion are limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Honor our local veterans by reading their stories
Are you a veteran? Do you know someone who is?
If so, we hope you’ll share your photos and testimonials with us so they can be published in our forthcoming Veterans Day special section this November.
Simply mail or email us your photos and stories. Please make sure your testimonials are brief and to the point (no more than 150 words) and that pictures include the name, rank, birthday, and date of death (if applicable) of the veteran shown.
We’ll also need your phone number in case we need additional information. We will not publish any of your contact information.
The submission deadline is November 9, 2020. Send to news@royalexaminer.com
King Cartoons
