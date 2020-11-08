Once a Marine, always a Marine: Veterans Day is a day to remember

Note: This story was first published on November 8, 2019.

We received this email from Will Carroll at Quality Title in Front Royal. He asked, “Do you have your Veterans Day story for the Examiner?”

“If not, I have one you maybe interested in covering. A Marine friend of mine runs Veterans Fishing Adventure in Alexandria, VA, and he is taking a retired Gunny out for a fishing trip this Sunday, which is the Marine Corp’s birthday. He does this day-in and day-out for veterans of all branches. This one happens to be special, because he is a retired Gunny and it’s the Marine Corp’s birthday. My friend has the local police and fire departments to give the recipient an escort, and this time bag pipes are going to play the Marine Hymn. He also managed to get a personal letter from the current Commandant of the Marine Corps to the recipient which will be read and given to the Gunny.”

Veterans Fishing Adventure would like to invite everyone to meet Retired GySgt Darrell Stiles, USMC. Gunny Stiles is in the final stages of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He is able to communicate by blinking and smiling. Please join them at Pohick Bay Park (6501 Pohick Bay Dr, Lorton, VA 22079) on November 10th (Marine Corp’s Birthday) at 11AM. They will be celebrating this Marine and all of his years of dedication to our country and Corp.

Veterans Fishing Adventure was started by a Marine and his daughter. They offer Veterans and their families fishing and boating trips on the Potomac River in Fairfax, VA, and Occoquan River in Lorton, VA.

They are a 100% volunteer organization and proud to offer this opportunity at no cost to those that have served our country proudly to enjoy a favorite pastime. They specialize in offering those veterans with physical limitation (wheelchair) an opportunity to participate, and allow members of the US armed forces that are disabled to take their children fishing.

For more information about the organization, or to inquire about a trip, please email us at info@veteransfishingadventure.org.