One cause of health problems can be mistaken for aging

One condition, not uncommon in women, can be misdiagnosed as a typical problem in aging.

An underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) can be responsible for a number of conditions throughout the body. But, often patients just experience one of the many possible symptoms. To make matters worse, the symptoms resemble problems typical of normal aging.

Joint and muscle pain is a classic symptom, according to Harvard Health. Large muscle groups, like those in the legs, can begin to ache. Sometimes it is the only symptom of hypothyroidism in an older person.

If you suddenly start forgetting the names of your grandkids and maybe your memory seems shorter, it could be hypothyroidism, especially if it has gone undiagnosed for some time.

Another common symptom is depression. Like muscle pain, depression can be the only noticeable symptom of hypothyroidism. In severe, untreated cases, adults can even experience hallucinations.

Constipation may be dismissed as a routine problem, but it often accompanies low thyroid.

Unexplained high cholesterol can pop up in tests and be a sign that the thyroid should be checked.

Finally, low thyroid levels can even make your heart work poorly with weaker contractions and a slower heart rate.