ONE DAY AT A TIME—Sharing Hope for those with Addiction

This message could change the life of someone you know, or inspire YOU to begin to choose change, starting with one anonymous phone call. In this video, “John the Blessed” encourages local organizations, groups, and businesses to educate their members and employees about the potential life-saving impact of Alcoholics Anonymous by inviting him to present about the organization. He also gives hope to those desiring to deal with the issues they face by providing proof positive (through his example) that a sober life is possible. The first step is not about not drinking, it’s about harnessing the tools necessary to live a sober life, which AA can provide for those suffering from any addiction, especially during these challenging times. It’s never too late to discover the key to living a blessed life that overcomes alcohol’s (and any other addictive substance’s) tumultuous grasp.

If you are an individual in need of inspiration to begin taking steps towards a sober life or a group wishing to learn more about the services and steps of AA, please reach out to John TODAY!*

*A.A. is not a religious organization. Alcoholics Anonymous has only one requirement for membership, and that is the desire to stop drinking. There is room in A.A. for people of all shades of belief and non-belief.

An invitation from JOHN THE BLESSED:

“I am John, “The Blessed”, a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for a little over 35 years. I have taken the position of CPC (Cooperation with the Professional Community) contact – for AA in this area.

I would be happy to offer myself to address your organization either in-person or Zoom/Meet.

My goal is to educate your people about the Alcoholics Anonymous program to offer help to those hurting in these trying times.

There is a solution. AA is the “last house on the block.”

I would love to have a conversation incorporating:

-What AA is

-What AA is NOT

-What is a meeting and why are they important?

-A personal story of my recovery

-Why anonymity

-If you need help…

-How to contact AA

-Question and Answers

AA meetings are open in Warren County as well as surrounding towns but as you can imagine, attendance is down, as stresses are up. Babysitting services are provided, and there are Zoom Meetings also. Individuals and families are hurting under the lash of alcohol and other drugs. Solid, liquid, gas or prescription – really doesn’t matter.

I knew nothing in 1985 when I got sober. I wish to help you get the word out that there is hope.”

Sincerely,

“John the Blessed”

To reach John Directly:

aa.community.contact@gmail.com

Tel: 540-751-8442

For more information and help:

AA.org

OTHER RESOURCES:

WHAT MATTERS:

Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Or do you have an interesting story to share? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”

Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent donated goes to the cause. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.