Interesting Things You Need to Know
One emotion is a social media pandemic
Anger.
Joy.
Sadness.
Disgust.
In more or less that order, researchers have found that social media emotions move from one to another until huge circles of people have it.
That’s fine if it is about a feel-good cat clip, but it is a feature of viral content that nothing moves faster than anger.
Wharton School professor Jonah Berger says anger sells because it is a high arousal emotion that fires people up and drives them to pass the emotion on. Wharton’s recent study analyzed 7,000 articles published during a 3-month period. He found that people’s reaction to the articles — not necessarily the tone of the articles — was what made an article go viral.
So, for example, a controversial figure posts on your favorite social media platform. The people who dislike him or her are provoked to anger. The people who like him or her are mobilized and subsequently resentful of the people provoked to anger.
Anger travels through the groups person-to-person like the flu.
People who constantly engage in social media debate get tangled in a web of anger that raises blood pressure, heart beat, anxiety, and stress.
Chronic anger, says anger management coach John Schinnerer, can lead to a host of bad physical symptoms. It has been linked to insomnia, brain fog, fatigue, and anxiety. When anger becomes a lingering mood, it can cause increased heart attack risk, higher blood pressure, migraines, depression, and stroke.
When social media gets toxic, people have to break the cycle of anger.
Some recommendations:
– Become more aware of anger in the present moment, according to US News. Try to pause and look at anger with curiosity. Maybe ask yourself if you will let this person control your emotions.
– Breathe deeply, get some exercise.
– Try progressive muscle relaxation by tightening and releasing major muscle groups in succession.
– Avoid mobs of angry posters.
– Log out.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Beware! Coronavirus used as bait in phishing attacks
Although the Wuhan coronavirus has not caused significant infections in the U.S., it is still being used in email phishing attacks to infect computers.
The infected emails contain links to pdfs or .doc files that purport to be a list of people in the area infected with the virus. The links may appear to come from the Centers for Disease Control, but in fact, redirect users to a page that appears to be Outlook. Or, it can offer ‘safety measures’ in the form of a pdf. Clicking on any of these links exposes users to malware designed to access bank accounts, financial data, and bitcoin wallets, according to Bleeping Computer.
It’s worth noting that major events or holidays have also been used with these phishing attempts. It was infamously used to invite recipients to a demonstration by global warming activist Greta Thunberg. It has also been used in invitations to Christmas and Halloween parties.
Protect yourself by never opening attachments unless confirming over the phone with the sender.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
The different types of retirement homes
If you’re looking for a retirement home for yourself or a loved one, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and confused. How¬ever, it helps to first understand what types of residences are available and what they can offer you. Here are the four main kinds of retirement homes available to seniors.
Independent living
This type of facility is ideal for seniors in good health but who no longer want to deal with the hassles of homeownership. Meal and housekeeping services are often available, but residents live in their own apartment and care for themselves.
Assisted living
Assisted living homes are best for seniors who can still live alone but need a little help with the more challenging parts of their daily routine. Meal and housekeeping services are generally included, as are help with dressing and personal hygiene.
Complex care
This type of care is designed for seniors who need a high level of assistance, including those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Residents have access to care 24-hours a day.
Respite care
Respite care facilities can benefit both seniors and their caregivers. It offers short-term arrangements to those who are recovering from illness or surgery or whose caregivers need a break.
In addition, many residences offer continuous care, which means that they offer services for seniors who require different levels of care. This allows people to remain in the same location as their needs change.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
3 standard job interview questions and how to answer them
Do you have an upcoming job interview that you want to ace? If so, here’s how to answer three often-asked questions.
1. What can you tell us about yourself?
This open-ended question can be hard to answer. However, it’s the perfect opportunity to sell yourself as the best fit for the position. Prepare your answer ahead of time and focus on demonstrating how your most prominent qualities make you well-suited for the job
2. What’s your greatest weakness?
The trick with this question is to focus on the steps that you’re taking to overcome your shortcomings. For example, if your greatest weakness is that you lack punctuality, explain what you’re doing to manage your time better. This will show your potential employer that you’re both aware of your flaws and willing to make changes to remedy them.
3. Why do you think you’re the right candidate?
If you want to make a lasting impression, you’ll have to differentiate yourself from other applicants. To do this, research the company and its mission and explain why you want to work with them. Also, be sure to focus on the unique qualities and talents that you can bring to the role.
In order to make the best possible impression, make sure you’re prepared for the interview. Learn as much as you can about the company and the position you’re applying for and run through these and other job interview questions.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
A beginner’s guide to golf etiquette
Etiquette is fundamental to the game of golf. Before playing your first round, be sure to have a good grasp on the basic dos and don’ts.
Understand the rules
It’s a good idea to first familiarize yourself with the rules of the game as outlined by the United States Golf Association (USGA). In addition, you should learn the specific rules and regulations of the course you’re playing. These are often printed on the scorecard and posted in the clubhouse or pro shop.
Follow the dress code
Wear a collared shirt with either khakis, golf slacks, a golf skirt or golf shorts. You’ll also need golf shoes. Some clubs have a more specific dress code, so always check in advance.
Be respectful to fellow golfers
Show consideration to other players on the course by following these conventions:
• Be punctual. Arrive promptly for your tee time to avoid holding up the group behind you.
• Care for the course. Replace divots, repair ball marks, rake bunkers and keep golf bags and carts off tees and greens.
• Don’t move or talk when another player is hitting the ball.
• Make sure your phone is off or set to silent.
• If your ball is in danger of hitting someone, yell “fore.”
• Allow the player who’s furthest from the pin to play first.
• Respect the pace of play. If your group is slow, allow the golfers behind you to play through.
• Don’t step in another player’s putting line, as you could leave an imprint on the green.
As a final tip, seek out golf partners who know the game well so you can listen to their advice and follow their example.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Statistics about Americans
Statistics about Americans
* 58% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings: GOBankingRates
* 40% of Americans would struggle to come up with $400 for an unexpected bill: MetLife
* American debt in 2018/2019 averaged $136,365, and totaled $13.95 trillion: NerdWallet
* Americans have an average of $6,849 in credit card debt: NerdWallet
* The Median (half above, half below) household income for Americans in 2018 was $63,179: US Census
* 12.8 million children lived in poverty in 2017, which was 17.5%. That was a decrease from 2016 when 18% lived in poverty: US Census
* 45% of Americans believe in the existence of ghosts and demons: YouGov
* 40% of Americans don’t wash their hands after going to the bathroom at home.
* Super Mario Brothers is the most popular and the most famous video game: YouGov
* The most popular sandwich in America is grilled cheese (79% say it is their favorite) followed by grilled chicken tied with turkey (75%). Roast beef comes in next at 71%.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
4 tips for talking to your parents about moving to a retirement home
Talking to your parents about moving into a retirement home can be challenging. However, if you’re worried about their safety and well-being, or their ability to take care of their home, it may be time to bring up the subject. Here are four ways to facilitate the conversation.
1. Broach the subject slowly
In many cases, it can take months or even years for someone to decide to leave their home. Start talking to your parents about moving to a retirement community long before there’s a need.
2. Tell them what they can look forward to
Many modern retirement facilities have amenities that would make your parents’ lives easier, from professionally prepared meals and laundry services to 24-hour security and on-site medical care. Some even have amenities like swimming pools, bowling alleys and movie theaters.
Talk to them about the many social benefits as well. Older people are often lonely in their own homes, but retirement communities are full of people to talk to and activities to keep them busy.
3. Express your concerns — and listen to theirs
If you’re worried about your parent falling down the stairs or not being able to feed themselves adequately, tell them. Likewise, if they have objections or worries about moving to a retirement home, listen to them. Work together to find a solution that will make everyone comfortable.
4. Visit with them
Go with your parents to visit the residences that match their location and budgetary requirements. Consider visiting during an open house, which will give them a sense of the kind of activities and amenities they can expect to enjoy.
If your parents refuse to move out of their home, but you’re worried about their health and well-being, there are home-care agencies that can help. These services provide seniors with customized care in the comfort of their own home.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 6
67/51°F
58/51°F