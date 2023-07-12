Top Stories
One-Stop Resource Center for Veterans: Offering Unseen Benefits and Services – July 14, 2023
Helping Veterans Navigate Through The Maze of Government Benefits
On Friday, July 14th, the Department of Veterans Services of Virginia will be hosting a unique event aimed at aiding veterans in obtaining benefits they may not be aware of. The day-long event, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at the DSS office on 15th Street in Front Royal.
The resource day, essentially a one-stop shop for veterans, is designed to centralize access to a myriad of services and assistance programs. Here, veterans can learn about, apply for, or obtain assistance with the many benefits they may be entitled to.
The Department of Veterans Services, with its representatives Genel Clark from the local Warren County office, and Danielle Culler from the state Veterans and Family Support Division, will be on hand to offer guidance. Their shared goal is to simplify the complex process of locating and claiming benefits for veterans.
In addition to the core benefits typically associated with veteran services, such as disability compensation and spousal support, the Department offers many lesser-known benefits. These include care centers for assisted living, education, transition, and employment programs, among others. Furthermore, they even facilitate access to state-maintained cemeteries and the Virginia War Memorial.
A spotlight on the mental health of veterans will be a pivotal part of this event, with the Virginia Veteran Family Support Program set to conduct suicide screenings and offer counseling services. The stigma surrounding mental health issues and the often overwhelming backlog of cases at the VA make these services particularly valuable.
Veterans Resource Day extends its welcome to veterans from all counties, their spouses, dependents, and caregivers. Among the benefits to be discussed are cooling programs, Medicaid, SNAP, and housing assistance. The resource day will also shed light on county-specific perks such as sales tax breaks on vehicles, property tax breaks, and free entry to national parks.
With all these offerings, it’s clear that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services has broadened the scope of its support beyond traditional benefits, addressing the multitude of challenges veterans face as they transition back into civilian life.
The upcoming Veterans Resource Day is an invaluable opportunity for veterans and their families to acquaint themselves with the extensive assistance available to them. The Department’s representatives are prepared to guide every attendee through their journey, providing a lifeline in navigating the oft-confusing maze of government benefits.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Local News
Last Week of Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival Promises Unforgettable Fun
As the summer sun continues to shine brightly, so does the spirit of the annual Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival.
On July 12, the carnival delivered another dose of entertainment and community spirit with its vibrant Fireman’s Parade. If you couldn’t witness it firsthand, don’t fret. RoyalExaminer brings the parade to your screens. Relive the joy or experience it for the first time – the carnival’s magic is just a click away.
On July 13th, the Front Royal Cardinals go head-to-head against the Culpeper Cavaliers. In a gracious gesture from sponsors Bill Powers and Ellen Aders from State Farm, admission to the game is absolutely free, with no ticket required.
Adding to the flurry of activities, on July 13, the night sky will blaze with a magnificent display of fireworks after dark. This dazzling spectacle promises to leave the town and its residents in awe, casting a spell of wonder over the closing days of the Fireman’s Carnival.
Remember, the last day of the carnival is Saturday, July 15. That leaves just a few more days to enjoy the thrill of the rides, the taste of the delicious relish, and the camaraderie of the community. The carnival organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying these last days, cherishing each moment, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival expresses immense gratitude for the ongoing support from the community. The success of this event is a testament to the unity and spirit of the townsfolk. So let’s keep the momentum going – share the news and extend the joy of the carnival.
Enjoy the 2023 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Honored with Dual Certifications in Law Enforcement Excellence and Crime Prevention
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Mark Butler, was recognized with two prestigious certifications, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to high standards and community safety. The recognitions were conferred by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services during a July 11th work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. While accepting the certifications, Sheriff Mark Butler credited his department and staff’s collective effort in achieving them — “Our agency won this,” Butler said in sharing the credit for the achievements.
At the 6 p.m. work session, the board also got an operational update from the Virginia Port Authority, including potential impacts on operations at the Authority’s Virginia Inland Port in Warren County’s north side; and several Human Resources matters, including “Compensation Structure Changes to Pay Bands” and descriptions or modifications to the Human Resources and Tourism Manager staff positions. The Pay Band adjustments were explained as an effort to encourage experienced, long-term County employees from reaching a salary ceiling that would encourage them to look for jobs elsewhere with more pay potential. See all these presentations and discussions in the linked County video.
But back on the work session’s opening agenda item, the Sheriff’s Office was front and center. The Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission’s Accreditation and the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Certified Crime Prevention Community status. These achievements place Warren County’s department amongst a distinguished group of law enforcement agencies, being one of the 103 accredited law enforcement departments and one of the 12 Certified Crime Prevention Communities in the Commonwealth.
These certifications acknowledge the department’s adherence to professional and ethical standards, as well as its dedication to community safety. Tina Sumpter, representative of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, outlined the stringent review process the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had undergone to earn these certifications. The comprehensive evaluation involved examining administrative, operational, training, and personnel policies and procedures.
Sheriff Butler expressed immense pride in his team’s achievement, crediting the effort as a collective one. He stressed the role of community policing in maintaining safety and curbing crimes, from drug trafficking to human trafficking rings. For Butler, these certifications are not merely departmental accomplishments but a testament to the entire Warren community’s commitment to safety and law enforcement excellence.
This success also serves as a beacon of progress for Warren County, emerging from the shadows of past scandals. Supervisor Vicky Cook expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Sheriff Butler and the department for their service and dedication to the community, particularly towards the seniors and the youth.
With these accolades, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding law enforcement standards, ensuring community safety, and working tirelessly for the good of Warren County.
Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Opinion
Be Careful What You Wish For
I have followed with great interest the debate over rezoning sections of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club as a residential development. Although I now live in Linden, my Quaker ancestors were some of the first settlers of the Rockland area in the late 1720s and early 1730s. I frequently visit sites off of Fairground Road where my ancestors are buried, and this beautiful rural area holds tremendous personal and historical significance for my family. In a perfect world, it would not be my preference to see a housing development built on the SVGC golf course.
Having said that, we do not live in a perfect world. Speaking with the voice of experience, I want to caution opponents of Mr. Richard Runyon’s development plans to be careful about what they wish for.
As I mentioned, I live in Linden. Shortly after I moved up onto Blue Mountain (over two decades ago), a couple by the name of Roscoe proposed to turn a sprawling, derelict orchard property into an Audubon-approved golf destination with a modest number of houses, a restaurant, and an artisan’s village. Predictably, it met with opposition from locals (myself included), who, over the course of a couple of years of making the Roscoes jump through hoops to demonstrate their good intentions, finally managed to defeat their project. This opened the door for the property to be split up and sold off in a hodgepodge of less cohesive or carefully considered development projects. A randomly architected and poorly landscaped collection of houses is scattered across the crown of the mountain. A winery occupies the stretch of Freezeland Road, which affords the most spectacular views to mountain residents — views that now begin to be blocked as the winery’s untrimmed cypress fence grows unchecked. Almost twenty years later, I still wonder what might have been if we, residents of the mountain, had worked with the Roscoes instead of against them.
Mr. Runyon cautions (in his March 5, 2023 interview with the Royal Examiner) that development is coming and that if he, a native who cares deeply for the area, isn’t the one to sensitively manage it in the coming years, then inevitably someone else will rezone and develop the property, resident’s opposition notwithstanding. He is not wrong. Mr. Runyon also stresses that former county planning director Taryn Logan emphasized to him that if the development moves forward, it must be “pretty.” To me, “pretty” means more than just encompassing the development with golf greens or parkland; it means making sure the architecture of the homes and landscaping of the lots are appropriate to a rural valley setting. In the area of South Carolina’s low country where my parents retired, many of the developments have been exquisitely architected and beautifully landscaped and are considered assets to the area. It can be done.
Having learned a painful lesson in what comes from emotionally and reflexively opposing what was, in retrospect, a thoughtful, cohesive development plan here in Linden, I encourage citizens of Rockland not to make the same mistake. Again, speaking as someone with deep ancestral roots in Rockland, someone who has zero desire to see poorly-conceived development in the area, I urge opponents to be careful what you wish for. I don’t want to see what happened to us here on Blue Mountain eventually happen to you in Rockland. Please consider Blue Mountain a cautionary tale and thoughtfully consider what might be achieved by working with Mr. Runyon instead of working against him.
L. Henderson
Linden, VA
Local Government
Town Council Gets Update on Returned to Town-Driven Visitors Center Operations and Ponders How to Re-launch Youth Center
At its work session on July 10th at Town Hall, the Front Royal Town Council got a detailed briefing from Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis on the return to Town staff-controlled seven-day-a-week Visitor Center operations and tourism promotion. Lewis’ presentation begins at the 3:30 mark of the linked Town video. That promotion includes both business and natural amenities on both sides of the town-county line.
And while joint Town-County tourism promotion was not part of the presentation, it appears that discussion is likely to be included on the upcoming July 20th Town-County Liaison Committee agenda. There seems to have been a recent disconnect in municipal communications on how to proceed with joint municipal tourism development, marketing, and management centered on the jointly created 501-C6 stand-alone, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal.” If we recall correctly, during discussion of establishment of the DMO, it was noted that it would be able to apply for state tourism-related grants directly unavailable to the municipalities themselves.
Also, the Town is still regrouping after the ill-fated move, circa 2019/20, to subcontract tourism/Visitor Center operations to a Tidewater-based contractor. That contract was not renewed after the contractor unilaterally closed the Visitor Center several days a week without notifying town officials.
Youth Center moving forward
The other major topic of work session discussion, beginning at the 45:00 mark of the linked Town video, was how to fund and successfully launch a re-established Community Youth Center. The proposed site is the currently unoccupied former Santmyers Youth Center facility across the creek from Bing Crosby Stadium at the 8th Street Bridge over Happy Creek. Representatives of the non-profit youth, student, and family support group “Reaching Out Now” were present to follow up on information on their operations and ability to coordinate and even lead this joint endeavor. “Reaching Out Now” representatives brought their proposal for this three-way joint endeavor on behalf of the community’s youth to council and the board of supervisors, on June 12 and 13, respectively. The County owns the former Santmyers Youth Center building.
Remaining at issue, as first noted during its June meeting with the “Reaching Out Now” non-profit, was enabling funding in a Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget that was already finalized when the proposal was brought forward last month. Near Monday’s discussions’ outset, possible revenue of $75,000 in two installments, $25,000 currently and $50,000 in January, was broached.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell also revisited the issue of realizing this project without creating a precedent for any project brought to the Town, or County, by another non-profit in the future. She noted that normally the Town has stayed out of direct funding of non-profit projects. The nature of this project to the benefit of youth community-wide — Public Schools, Private Schools, and Home Schooled youth would all be eligible to participate, it was pointed out — was cited as a potential basis against such a precedent on mandating funding for all non-profit projects in the future.
As to attracting youth to a new youth center, Reaching Out Now representatives noted that the plan was for this to be a “student-led” youth center, with programs or events recommended by the students themselves, as opposed to adults dictating activities to them. Present from “Reaching Out Now” were Marlena Conner, Jennifer DeHaven, Sina May, and Robert Hupman.
The potential of an August 28 public hearing on the proposal was suggested. It was also noted that a budget amendment to authorize the funding would not be necessary because the cited funding is less than 1 percent of the total Town budget.
Other business
The balance of the work session from the 1:36:59 video mark dealt with in the order addressed:
Three items are slated for a public hearing on August 28, 1/ the Comprehensive Plan Review and recommended Update; 2/ a Ramsey Inc. rezoning; and 3/ an Ordinance Amendment regarding “Town Code 75 Pertaining to Transient Occupancy Tax.
Three items slated for the Consent Agenda for routine business on August 28, 1/ a bid award for curb & gutter installation; 2/ an FY-24 Budget Amendment “to accept funds from VRSA for Pavillion Damage”; 3/ and another FY-24 Budget Amendment related to a “Comprehensive Solid Waste Utility Cost of Service Fee/Rate Study Contract.”
And finally, potential items for the agenda for the July 20 Town-County Liaison Committee meeting.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session video.
Local News
Fact Checking the ‘Keep Rockland Rural’ perspective of Thomas Hinnant
For clarification related to the Thomas Hinnant submitted Opinion piece “Keep Rockland Rural: Embrace preservationism and REJECT suburbanization,” Richard Runyon is not a “National Developer” nor, according to Runyon, is he seeking ties to a national developer.
As noted in a March 5th Royal Examiner story based on an interview with Runyon on his background and rezoning/development proposal, he is locally born and raised and began working at SVGC in 1992 while still at WCHS, where he was on the golf team.
Runyon has stated that as a lifelong local resident, he does have an interest in maintaining Rockland’s natural feel and doing a development proposal for age-restricted housing (55-and-up) “the right way” for the area. That includes maintaining a 9-hole course and/or park area on the SVGC property surrounding much of the development and installing buffering where the project directly faces existing housing.
Runyon has also said he would prefer to use local builders as available to realize his project if approved by the County. See Royal Examiner’s full story on Runyon’s perspective on his rezoning/55-and-up residential development plan in the story of March 5, 2023.
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
Opinion
Opinion: Keep Rockland Rural – Embrace preservationism and REJECT suburbanization
By Thomas Hinnant
“Lord, I can’t make any changes.
“All I can do is write ‘em in a song.
“I can feel the concrete slowly creepin’.
“Lord, take me and mine before that comes”
–Lynyrd Skynyrd, “All I can do is write about it”
Warren County has a rural character and beauty that is reflected in the folks who live here, the history of the area, and the touristic nature of the local economy.
Anyone who has spent any time here knows that Rockland is one of the most beautiful areas in Warren County. Consistent with its character, beauty, and history. Rockland happens to be designated a rural historic district by the Virginia Department of Historic Places.
That’s why as a community, we must stand together in order to Keep Rockland Rural.
Stand together to keep National Developers off of our agricultural land.
Stand together and say NO to this rezone.
In order to hold on to the beauty and authenticity of our county. Folks must speak out against the attempt at suburbanization that threatens to strip away the historic nature and rural character of this community.
There are those who will tell you that in order to raise revenue for the county and to keep up with the times, we must develop our farmland into high-density housing. They will likely speak of how great it is to have National builders interested in developing our area.
Don’t fall for these predatory talking points. Don’t buy the lie.
Firstly, these housing developments rarely, if ever, contribute as much tax revenue as they end up costing the county in infrastructure development. Large high-density housing developments overburden our infrastructure and drive taxes up for longtime county residents. On top of that, they rarely use local labor when building their developments. The cost-value analysis simply doesn’t add up. The local economy is burdened, not boosted. This is something every resident of Warren County should be concerned about.
Secondly, this proposed development in Rockland violates the vision for this charming area. The very vision found in our own comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan seeks to “direct future development into an efficient and serviceable form that will preserve the County’s predominately rural character.”
This proposed development is a clear and direct violation of the ethos espoused within the comprehensive plan and its vision for Rockland.
Lastly, if we start rezoning land, especially land that is zoned agricultural. A domino effect of development will undoubtedly begin. That domino of development will turn this county into just another rootless suburban outpost of metropolitan Northern Virginia.
The distinct culture, history, and character of the community will be overshadowed by cookie-cutter high-density housing.
I was at the community meeting on May 4th. It was a beautiful demonstration of democracy. The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley should be commended for the facilitation of such a successful event. Over 100 residents attended of all stripes, backgrounds, and worldviews.
Partisan political proclivities were put aside, and a community came together with one voice in defense of their area’s history, character, and beauty.
I hope the planning Commissioners and Supervisors take heed of the clear and undeniable will of the people.
I recommend everyone check out the documents and information that the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley has made publicly available regarding Rockland.
In conclusion, I implore you. Don’t be fooled by the shallow promises of suburbanization, it will destroy the soul of this county that we all cherish. Our aquifer, our river, our agricultural land, and our way of life are under threat.
As a community, we should be focused on preserving our agricultural land.
We should be focused on cleaning up and rehabilitating our rivers. And we should be focused on holding on to a rural way of life that builds true character. We should not allow Warren County to be steamrolled by National Developers who have no ties to this community.
If this land is rezoned, that’s exactly what will happen.
Wind: 1mph NNE
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 0
88/66°F
90/70°F