Online Estate Auction on September 17th in Huntly, Virginia

Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:

Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, September 1st at 6 P.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion:

Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 A.M.

Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:

Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, September 8th at 6 P.M.

Photography & Beyond:

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, September 12th at 10 A.M.

Books & Beyond

New members of all ages are always welcome to the library’s book club! This month’s book is Nickel & Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America by Barbara Ehrenreich. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, September 16th at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond People and Pet Photography: Sharing & Editing

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will share people and pet photographs taken by group members. We will review the key points of composition and other techniques. Using a free editing tool, suggestions for enhancing photos will be demonstrated. Saturday, September 26th at 10 A.M.

Libraries Transform Book Discussion

Join us via Zoom as we discuss September’s Libraries Transform Book Pick, Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma. Ambitious and masterfully wrought, Francis-Sharma’s novel is an incredible journey, spanning decades and oceans from Trinidad to the American West during the tumultuous days of warring colonial powers and westward expansion. Participating is easy! Check out a copy of the book from the library or download a copy from Overdrive with your library card. Tuesday, September 29th at 6 P.M.