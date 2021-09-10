Online shopping: support local initiatives

For good reason, e-commerce has become a significant part of our daily lives. After all, it can be very convenient to make purchases with a few clicks on your computer, tablet or smartphone, and have the products you need to be delivered right to your door. However, it’s important to maintain a commitment to supporting local businesses, even if you shop on the internet. Here are a few tips to help you find the online stores of merchants in your area.

Online directories

An increasing number of websites are being launched as search engines designed to help you find merchants in your area who offer the products you want. Some of these directories even allow you to refine your search based on whether you’re looking for food, gifts, or other goods.

Once you’ve identified a local business that sells what you need, you’ll be redirected to their online sales platform to make a purchase or browse their selection.

Social media

Many businesses have a presence on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, your municipality and other local organizations may share posts about these retailers on their own social media pages. You can also use the messaging feature on these platforms to get information and recommendations.

While it might take a bit more effort to find online retailers in your area, supporting these businesses is a great way to boost the local economy.