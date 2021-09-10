Home
Online shopping: support local initiatives
For good reason, e-commerce has become a significant part of our daily lives. After all, it can be very convenient to make purchases with a few clicks on your computer, tablet or smartphone, and have the products you need to be delivered right to your door. However, it’s important to maintain a commitment to supporting local businesses, even if you shop on the internet. Here are a few tips to help you find the online stores of merchants in your area.
Online directories
An increasing number of websites are being launched as search engines designed to help you find merchants in your area who offer the products you want. Some of these directories even allow you to refine your search based on whether you’re looking for food, gifts, or other goods.
Once you’ve identified a local business that sells what you need, you’ll be redirected to their online sales platform to make a purchase or browse their selection.
Social media
Many businesses have a presence on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, your municipality and other local organizations may share posts about these retailers on their own social media pages. You can also use the messaging feature on these platforms to get information and recommendations.
While it might take a bit more effort to find online retailers in your area, supporting these businesses is a great way to boost the local economy.
How to invest in the planet
More than ever, people are interested in using their investment money in ways that help the planet, directing funds toward green stocks and other areas.
The trend goes by many names, including green investing, ethical investing, socially responsible investing, and ESG investing (for environmental, social, and governance). When you do your research, check into a fund or advisor’s methodology of choosing investments to make sure it aligns with your goals.
Also, consider that green investing has been on an upswing, which could be a cause for caution as well as enthusiasm. Kiplinger says that from the start of 2020 through late January 2021, “a basket of U.S. renewable-energy stocks has out-gained the broad S&P 500 index by more than 200 percentage points.”
It added that the median price-earnings ratio of the renewable names, based on projected profits, was 40 percent higher than the S&P 500’s.
In other words, green investing is at a high and could encounter a bit of a shake-up, though its long-term prospects still look favorable. A number of exchange-traded funds include portfolios of companies with an environmental focus.
So how to get started? A couple of NerdWallet suggestions include investing in ESG funds and investing in sustainable stocks. ESG funds are mutual funds graded using ESG principles, investing in companies that have a sustainable and societal impact.
You can also request an impact report that details the effect your investment has had on the real world.
Your September landscaping to-do list
Summer comes to a close this month, and that means that it’s time to get back to work in the garden. With a little time and planning each fall, you can enjoy better landscaping year after year.
* Remove faded and droopy summer annuals and replace them with hardier flowers. Pansies can take a beating through a light frost and will provide a splash of color through the fall. Mums are also a great choice.
* Plant any new evergreens during September and keep them well-watered until the ground freezes.
* Plant any new deciduous trees and shrubs. Use root-stimulating fertilizer to encourage root growth.
* Divide any overgrown spring-blooming perennials and water them thoroughly after re-planting. After a hard frost, cut the perennials to the ground.
* Plant spring-blooming bulbs. Make sure to consider color and height, placing smaller bulbs toward the front of your garden where you’ll be able to see them in the spring.
* If you have a vegetable garden, pull out the plants as soon as they finish producing and begin to wither.
* If you have bare patches on your lawn, the cooler weather is a great time for re-seeding or patching with sod because of decreased weed competition.
* Potted plants that go outdoors during the warmer months should come back inside. Use this time to remove damaged stems and leaves with yellowing, holes, or spots.
* Plant the rosebush of your dreams. Fall is a good time to plant roses, just not hybrid tea-style roses, which will not establish sufficient roots before winter.
Kids’ Corner: 3 unique sports from around the world
If you love to move your body and stay active, here are three sports from around the world that may inspire you to change up your routine.
1. Sepak takraw. This is a popular sport in various Asian countries, especially Thailand. Sepak takraw is played on a badminton court and has some similarities to both volleyball and soccer. Two teams of three players must work together to pass the ball across the net using any part of their body except their arms and hands.
2. Kabaddi. This is a contact sport commonly played in India. Two teams of seven players take turns raiding and defending. During the raiding phase, the designated raider must take a breath and run into the opposition’s half of the field, and tag one or more players on the opposing team. They must do this and return to their own half of the field before inhaling again to earn points. To prove they haven’t taken a breath, the raider must repeatedly yell the word kabaddi.
3. Hurling. This is an outdoor team sport that originated in Ireland. Hurling is played between two teams of 15 players, who are known as hurlers. Each hurler uses a hurley or camán (a stick) to compete over the sliotar (a ball) on a long field with goals at each end. Players attempt to score points by carrying the sliotar across the pitch and shooting it into the opponent’s goal.
These three sports have been played for generations, but new ones are constantly being invented. Consider trying any of these games or inventing one of your own.
Buying local: an important practice now and always
The economic crisis caused by the pandemic made it clear that buying local should be a priority for consumers. After all, the benefits for both you and your community are vast.
Support the economy
When you buy goods from local merchants, your support has a domino effect. This is because it allows the retailers to source more materials from producers in the area, which in turn grows the regional economy. Helping local businesses thrive also ensures they can create and maintain jobs for people in your community, who will then have more money to spend.
Protect the environment
If businesses sell products that are made locally using materials sourced from nearby areas, it decreases the amount of time these goods spend on the road or in the air. A reduction in transportation means fewer greenhouse gases are emitted and, often, less packaging is used. For bonus points, walk or cycle to the local shops you frequent.
Ensure worker compensation
If you buy goods from growers and producers in your region, you can be more confident that the people who made them benefitted from local laws regarding wages and working conditions. By purchasing these products, you’re using your power as a consumer to encourage the practices of fairly treating and paying employees.
Obtain quality products
From the method in which products are manufactured to the way animals are raised and food is grown, the goods made in your area are subject to strict quality and environmental standards. In addition to ensuring you get top-of-the-line products, you’re also letting merchants know that you value quality.
When you realize the difference you can make simply by buying local, it’s hard to think of a reason not to. Happy shopping!
Solar panel tax credits: How they work
The federal residential solar energy credit currently gives homeowners up to a 26 percent credit on the net cost of a solar energy system placed in service between 2020 and 2022 (Businesses also can get a credit, but that’s a slightly different program). Systems installed before Dec. 31, 2019, were eligible for a 30 percent tax credit.
The credit represents a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of income tax you owe — if the system costs $10,000, for example, you can receive a credit of $2,600 toward your tax payment.
Consumer Affairs says the average cost to install solar panels in the United States is about $12,000 after federal tax incentives.
The rate is scheduled to drop to 22 percent in 2023 and sunset for homeowners in 2024. For businesses, it’s scheduled to drop to 10 percent in 2024 and remain. There’s also a rollover that may allow you to carry over a leftover amount into future years.
Some states have additional tax credits, so check with your accountant.
A few things to be aware of, according to the federal Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy:
* You can’t claim the tax credit on rental properties you own, though you can claim a portion if you live at the property for at least part of the year.
* If you receive a rebate from your utility to install a solar PV system, it is likely excluded from income taxes, which means the utility rebate for installing solar is subtracted from your system costs before you calculate your tax credit. In the example of a $10,000 system, if your utility gave you a $1,000 rebate, your tax credit would be 26 percent of $9,000 instead.
* Rebates from state governments generally do not reduce your federal tax credit.
* While state tax credits do not reduce federal tax credits, the taxable income you report on your federal taxes will be higher because you have less state income tax to deduct. Still, you can claim multiple tax credits to bolster your total cost reduction. After doing the math (it’s not straight addition), a homeowner in New York who claims the state and federal tax credits can knock $8,190 off of an $18,000 system.
The future of student loan payments
This month, after an 18-month suspension of student loan payments, millions are poised to make their next payment in October.
Congress suspended federal student loan payments as part of the first pandemic relief package. Interest was frozen and collections stopped.
At the same time, millions of student loan borrowers are praying loans will again be suspended or even forgiven before October.
According to Forbes, advocacy groups claim that 90 percent of borrowers can resume payments in October. They also say loan services will be overwhelmed with the millions of borrowers starting to make payments at the same time.
In Congress, movements are underway to further suspend loans until poorly administered programs can be fixed and at least part of loan debt canceled.
Some hope for extensions exists, since President Biden has been said to favor them.
In June, the Biden administration announced that it would cancel $500 million in student loans for borrowers who said they were misled, defrauded or harmed by colleges and universities.
