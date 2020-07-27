Northwestern Prevention Collaborative offering free online training on how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug

Vision and Craft: A Poetry Writing Workshop:

Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a six-week poetry workshop where participants will be focusing on creative strategies to help appreciate ‘the history of the human heart.’ Workshop members will be tracking the personal growth of their unique artistic voice. The instructor will be available if help is needed and the class will be sharing their work. You will need A notebook and will be required to provide an email along with a device that has Zoom on it. 10 seats are open so reserve while there is still time. Tuesday, August 4th at 6 P.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion:

Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, August 5th at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond:

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, August 8th at 10 A.M.

Hell Town Campfire Stories:

Gather round as we tell you tales of Virginia lore with a twist. Filled with fiction, facts, and fun you won’t want to miss. Registration is not required for this pre-recorded event. If there are any questions or comments please email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net or call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, August 12th at 6:30 P.M.

The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote – A Book Discussion

Join us for a screening of a recent PBS interview with journalist and non-fiction author Elaine Weiss, followed by a discussion of her book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. 100 years ago, on August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was finally ratified, giving women the vote. Join FOSL and the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center as we journey back with Weiss to explore the final campaign of their crusade. Please note, if it is not possible to have an in-person event due to social distancing requirements, this event will take place online as a Zoom discussion. Contact the Reference Department for more information and assistance in joining the zoom discussion. Friday, August 21st at 3 PM

Photography & Beyond: People and Pet Photography

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will discuss tips for taking photos of people (including portrait and street photography), pets, and even people with pets! Photographers of all levels using any type of camera are welcome to join us. Saturday, August 22nd at 10 AM

