Only 1 week before Christmas!

Christmas is so close you can practically smell the turkey. Fortunately, there are only a few details left to sort out. Here’s your final check¬list.

• Ask guests how they plan to get home or make arrangements for them to stay over.

• Buy fresh produce and any other last-minute items you need for your holiday feast.

• Shovel your driveway and walkways and sprinkle the surfaces with de-icing salt.

• Tidy up the house, and stock bathrooms with toilet paper and fresh hand towels.

• Clear a space in your front entrance for guests to leave their boots and coats.

And to get you in the holiday spirit…

Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider going for an evening stroll to admire the lights or spending the afternoon baking cookies.