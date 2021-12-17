Connect with us

Only 1 week before Christmas!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Christmas is so close you can practically smell the turkey. Fortunately, there are only a few details left to sort out. Here’s your final check¬list.

• Ask guests how they plan to get home or make arrangements for them to stay over.

• Buy fresh produce and any other last-minute items you need for your holiday feast.

• Shovel your driveway and walkways and sprinkle the surfaces with de-icing salt.



• Tidy up the house, and stock bathrooms with toilet paper and fresh hand towels.

• Clear a space in your front entrance for guests to leave their boots and coats.

And to get you in the holiday spirit…

Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider going for an evening stroll to admire the lights or spending the afternoon baking cookies.

Home

4 ways to incorporate a TV into your decor

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Whether it’s in your living room, dining room, or bedroom, your TV probably takes up quite a bit of space. Here are four ideas for integrating this device into your decor so it doesn’t interfere with the style and flow of the room where it’s located.

1. Hide it in a piece of furniture. If you don’t want your TV to be the focal point of the room, consider placing it inside a cabinet. This way, you can close the doors when the device isn’t being used.

2. Cover it with a decorative accessory. Install a sliding panel in front of your TV, and decorate it with a painting, picture frames, or a large mirror. Alternatively, you can hang a tapestry in front of your TV and roll it out of the way as needed.

3. Camouflage it with black decor. You can decorate the room your TV is in with black furniture and accessories, or install the device against a black accent wall so it blends in with the decor when it’s turned off.


4. Mount it on the wall. This option allows you to swivel the TV so it’s at the perfect angle for watching, and then press it up against the wall when it’s not in use. Another option is to install the TV in an alcove.

If you want a custom solution to seamlessly incorporate your TV into a room’s decor, reach out to a local interior designer.

Home

4 ways to create a hygge home

Published

2 days ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that expresses a feeling of coziness, comfort, and well-being. It’s a way of life that was created to deal with the cold, dark winters in Denmark. Central to this lifestyle is an inviting home. Here are four ways to bring hygge into your living space.

1. Add soft lighting
Lighting can impact the atmosphere of a room in a big way. Replace bright, overhead fluorescent bulbs with soft side lighting. In addition, include plenty of candles. The flickering flames will create a relaxing ambiance that’s central to the spirit of hygge living.

2. Feature the fireplace
The fireplace is a vital component of Danish culture. Make yours the center of your home. To invoke that hygge feeling, light a fire and gather with your family around its toasty glow. If you don’t have a fireplace, many streaming services have fake fireplace channels that you can display on your television instead.

3. Choose warm colors
Paint your space using warm or neutral colors, such as browns, creams, and whites, and add natural wood furniture to create a serene and peaceful space.


4. Create a cozy seating area
Hyggekrog means cozy nook. It’s the ideal spot to relax with a hot drink and a good book. All you need to create a comfortable seating area is a decent armchair, soft blankets, and fluffy cushions to curl up against.

Hygge is also about togetherness and spending time with family and friends. Be sure to invite your loved ones over to enjoy your hygge home.

 

Home

4 simple upgrades for a healthier home

Published

4 days ago

on

December 13, 2021

By

Your home may be full of hidden chemicals, allergens, mold, bacteria, and viruses. Luckily, there are things you can do to eradicate these harmful pathogens. Here are four simple upgrades for a healthier home:

1. Install a central vacuum
A built-in central vacuum is more powerful and effective than a portable vacuum. This appliance captures and removes dust mites and allergens, resulting in better air quality and fewer allergy symptoms.

2. Add touchless faucets
Swap your standard kitchen and bathroom faucets for motion or voice-activated models. They’re easy to install and can help stop the spread of germs.

3. Choose antimicrobial surfaces
Stainless steel and copper surfaces are naturally antimicrobial. Consider adding these materials to your kitchen sink, countertops, and cabinet hardware. If you don’t like the look of stainless steel, opt for engineered surfaces like quartz, which are less susceptible to pathogens than stone and other porous materials.


4. Change your flooring
Choose low-VOC (volatile organic compound) vinyl flooring or non-toxic laminate flooring for your bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom floors. VOCs are toxic chemicals that are released from various industrial products. These chemicals can irritate your respiratory tract, damage your nervous system, and may cause cancer in humans and animals.

These conversions can go a long way to making you, your family, and your home healthier. For help with these upgrades, contact the appropriate professional for the job.

 

Home

3 tips to make your home office Zoom ready

Published

5 days ago

on

December 12, 2021

By

As more and more people work from home, video conferencing is increasingly being used to replace in-person meetings. Like it or not, virtual get-togethers allow your colleagues to peek inside your home. Here are three tips to make sure your home office is ready for meetings.

1. Find your light. Lighting is one of the most important factors to consider when setting up for a Zoom meeting. Try to position yourself so that you’re facing a soft, natural source of light. Always avoid backlighting as it’ll shadow your face and obscure your features. It’s also not very flattering.

2. Choose your backdrop. Avoid using virtual backgrounds. Instead, designate a simple but elegant accent wall as your backdrop. Apply color psychology to select paint that boosts your mood and productivity. For example, shades of blue are calming and promote good communication while shades of green are peaceful and easy on the eyes.

3. Get rid of clutter. Keep your space tidy and free of clutter, but not empty or bare. Create the right balance by adding a few tasteful items like a plant and some artwork. Just don’t overdo it, as you don’t want your space to be distracting.


Don’t forget to test your camera angle so that you capture the best view of your space and yourself.

 

Home

How to make decisions as a couple

Published

6 days ago

on

December 11, 2021

By

It can be hard enough to make decisions on your own, let alone as part of a couple. However, most people in romantic partnerships are faced with making big choices together over the course of their relationship. While it’s normal to have different opinions on things, it’s important to work cooperatively to come up with solutions. Here are some tips to help you make decisions as a couple.

• Listen to their opinion. Always be open to hearing your partner’s perspective. Try to understand their point of view before making a final decision.

• Examine pros and cons. Make an objective list of your options and assess the pros and cons of each. This can help you observe the facts and come to an informed decision together.

• Work as a team. Take time to work through the issue as a unit. Always strive to come to a genuine agreement.



• Focus on a common objective. Setting shared goals can help you and your partner stay on the same page and make mutually beneficial decisions.

• Compromise when necessary. Sometimes you need to give a little in order to maintain harmony in a relationship. If there’s no clear win-win decision, consider coming up with a compromise.

If you’re still having trouble coming to a consensus, consider talking to a psychologist or marriage counselor. A trained professional can help you work through your differences and come together as a team.

Home

Only 2 weeks before Christmas!

Published

1 week ago

on

December 10, 2021

By

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While you’re not too busy building snowmen, singing carols, or visiting Santa, here are a few tasks to complete.

• If you want a real one, this is the time to buy your tree and bring it home to decorate.

• Wrap your gifts (or have them wrapped at a local shop) and then find a place to hide them.

• Pick up your turkey and any non-perishable menu items for your party.


• Clean each room from top to bottom before you welcome people into your home.

• Create a playlist for the party and prepare a few activities to entertain your guests.

And to get you in the holiday spirit…

Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, take your kids or partner to see a holiday performance or browse the stalls at a local Christmas market.

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

Dec
17
Fri
12:30 pm Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and... @ ONLINE
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and... @ ONLINE
Dec 17 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education @ ONLINE
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer a free, virtual REVIVE! Training on Friday, December 17th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. The one-hour online class provides an overview of[...]
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 17 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
Dec
18
Sat
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
7:30 pm Celtic Christmas Tour @ Mountain View Music
Celtic Christmas Tour @ Mountain View Music
Dec 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Celtic Christmas Tour @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner and Friends presents “Celtic Christmas Tour.” December 18, 7:30 p.m.
Dec
19
Sun
1:00 pm Irish Music Workshops @ Mountain View Music
Irish Music Workshops @ Mountain View Music
Dec 19 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Irish Music Workshops @ Mountain View Music
Join Celtic music performer Nolan Ladewski for two Irish music workshops to be held at Mountain View Music (217 E Main St., Front Royal) on Dec. 19, from 1-5 p.m. $10 per session. For more[...]
3:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 19 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
Dec
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
29
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sat
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 1:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Trailhead While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
5
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]