Only 2 weeks before Christmas!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While you’re not too busy building snowmen, singing carols, or visiting Santa, here are a few tasks to complete.

• If you want a real one, this is the time to buy your tree and bring it home to decorate.

• Wrap your gifts (or have them wrapped at a local shop) and then find a place to hide them.

• Pick up your turkey and any non-perishable menu items for your party.

• Clean each room from top to bottom before you welcome people into your home.

• Create a playlist for the party and prepare a few activities to entertain your guests.

And to get you in the holiday spirit…

Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, take your kids or partner to see a holiday performance or browse the stalls at a local Christmas market.