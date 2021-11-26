Only 4 weeks before Christmas!

Santa Claus is coming to town in about a month, and there’s still lots to do. Follow this guide to keep you on track during this busy time of year.

• Help your kids write and mail their letters to Santa Claus.

• Gather up toys, clothes, and canned goods to donate to those in need.

• Buy as many of your gifts as possible to avoid crowded stores in the coming weeks.

• Start cooking dishes for your holiday party that can be frozen.

• Set up your Christmas lights and any other outdoor decorations before it gets colder.

• Write and send out your holiday cards.

And to get you in the holiday spirit…

Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider curling up on the couch to watch Christmas movies with your family.