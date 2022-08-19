Opinion
Op-Ed: Jennifer Lewis, Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Ben Cline: Extremist
Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline does a good job of disguising himself as a sensible mainstream conservative. He comes across as even-tempered and tends to avoid the incendiary and dangerous rhetoric of his far-right House Freedom Caucus colleagues Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert.
But don’t be fooled. On certain issues—like the right of women and girls to control their bodies– Ben Cline is an extremist.
You may recall the recent awful case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant as a result of rape. Due to Ohio’s strict anti-abortion law, she had to leave the state to end her pregnancy.
Under laws supported by Congressman Cline, both as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, that child would have been forced to give birth.
In the House of Delegates in 2012, Cline co-sponsored a bill (HB 1) that would have defined life as beginning at conception– outlawing abortions at any stage of pregnancy and under any circumstances.
Cline is among the House Republicans who signed onto a resolution calling for a vote on the Life at Conception Act (HR 1011), which declares “equal protection for the right to life of each born and preborn human person” under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Life at Conception Act– which Cline also signed onto– states:
The terms “human person” and “human being” include each and every member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.
No time limits. No age limits. No exceptions.
This would be a nationwide ban on abortion from the moment of conception for any reason, including rape, incest or protecting the health or life of the mother–applying to 10-year-olds as much as to anyone else.
If Cline thinks I am misinterpreting the bill, I hope he will provide his own explanation.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (a decision he welcomed), he voted NO on a House bill establishing a nationwide right to abortion. To make matters worse, he voted NO on a bill establishing a nationwide right to contraception. (Congressman Cline: If you’re going to prevent women from ending unwanted or dangerous pregnancies, shouldn’t you at least support their right to prevent pregnancies?)
Last year Cline revealed how phony his “pro-life” position is when he voted NO on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (HR 1065) to protect pregnant workers. Despite Cline’s opposition, the bill overwhelmingly passed the House with bipartisan support and is awaiting action in the Senate.
The bill would require private-sector employers with 15 or more workers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees, including water and bathroom breaks, stools, or a reduction in lifting requirements.
In other words, Cline is “pro-life” (or more precisely, pro-forced birth) as long as it doesn’t interfere with employers’ rights to treat employees as they choose.
While Cline proclaims his devotion to the “unborn,” he routinely opposes legislation to help the most vulnerable among us who have been born. Just this year he voted NO on the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act (HR 1916), requiring health plans to cover medically necessary services resulting from a congenital anomaly or birth defect. And he voted NO on the Keep Kids Fed Act (S 2089), to extend child nutrition waivers that have helped millions of kids get access to meals both in school and during the summer for the last two years.
Cline’s extremist position is out of touch with the vast majority of Americans and the vast majority of his constituents– Republicans, Democrats and independents.
Voters in heavily Republican Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment to enable strict anti-abortion laws of the sort that Cline favors.
For all of Cline’s talk about getting “big government” out of people’s lives, it comes down to this: he believes the extremely personal decision on whether to end a pregnancy belongs to politicians and the government rather than to a person and their doctor.
As your representative in Congress, I will stand strong for the rights of an individual to make their own decisions on private matters like pregnancy while fighting to protect and improve the lives of the people of the Sixth District at all stages of their lives.
Jennifer Lewis
Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Opinion
Your Success Comes Down to a Few Key Factors
When you think of a successful person, what comes to mind? Is it someone who’s rich? Famous? Smart? Does it have to do with the amount of money they’ve made?
Or perhaps it’s someone who’s kind, compassionate, humble, or selfless?
Whatever the case may be, there are key factors that come into play when we think of people who are successful.
I’ll share with you some of the most important factors that are required for your success.
And if you don’t want to be a failure, then you’ll need to pay attention to these key points to avoid falling short of your goals.
1. Commitment – Are you willing to commit and decide that success is inevitable?
This mindset keeps you going when you have doubts and know that you can’t do this or that.
It’s why you won’t give up even after you’ve been told that you’re no good at a thing and that you should be able to do it if you try hard enough. You’re able to believe in yourself and your abilities despite the negative opinions and suggestions you receive from others.
You may not feel confident and ready to tackle a certain task, but you’re still able to persevere and make progress. You’re able to find your inner strength and confidence to get you through and overcome whatever you face.
When you have that mindset, you can make that all-important decision to keep fighting and doing the things necessary to achieve success. You know that you can and will be successful and that there’s nothing stopping you from getting there.
So how do you get there?
It’s a common misconception that success is about luck or having some special talent, but that’s simply not true.
You can’t just sit there and wait for luck to happen, and you can’t force yourself to become someone that you’re not.
If you’re lucky, you’ll be successful. But that’s only one aspect of it. You’ll also need to do something about it.
The truth is that you can’t just sit back and relax. You need to put in a lot of effort and hard work, and that takes dedication and commitment.
When you put all that effort and commitment into it, you’ll see that you’re able to achieve great things, and you’ll also start to see that you’re capable of reaching that level of success.
2. Execution – Are you willing to do whatever it takes to achieve your goals?
In many cases, when people have a goal, they don’t have any specific strategy on how to get there. They simply want to make it happen, and then they just go about it.
For most people, this usually ends up in failure because they never do anything to make it happen. They just assume that everything will work out on its own. The reality is that you have to put in a lot of effort and put yourself through a lot of stress to succeed, and many people just don’t seem to understand that.
One of the biggest reasons for failure in life is not having a clear plan when setting out to achieve a goal. While some goals are a lot more complicated than others, there’s always a common thread that runs through them all, whether you’re working towards a career goal, a personal goal, or even a financial one.
That’s why you need to have a plan in mind before you can even think about doing something towards your goal. Without a plan, you can never even begin to expect to accomplish something.
Successful people have plans in mind and have them before they even begin setting out on their journey. They understand that they have to work and work hard to achieve what they want and that it may not be as easy as they initially thought it would be.
If you’re not willing to put in the work needed to get to your goal, then you’re never going to get there. You need to be ready to do whatever it takes to get there, even if it means sacrificing something else in life.
You don’t have to sacrifice your social life, family, or anything else. But you’ll have to ensure that you’re always putting in the work required to reach your goal, no matter what.
3. Discipline – Are you willing to listen, be coachable, and follow instructions?
Knowing how to achieve certain things or what you’re looking for in life is not enough. You really need to know how to listen to and get instructions from those around you.
People often assume that if someone wants to be successful, they’re already listening to what people tell them or following directions to reach that goal. However, this isn’t true.
Successful people are the ones that are willing to listen and take direction. If you don’t want to do something, there’s not much you can do to make yourself successful in that regard. But if you’re willing to listen and follow through, then you’re much more likely to reach your goals.
If you want to become a successful person, you need to be willing to listen to and follow people who are more experienced and skilled than you are. That means you need to know how to be a good listener and how to accept direction.
You need to be able to take feedback and not try to argue or fight against what they’re saying. The only way you’ll ever be able to reach your goals is if you know how to listen and follow instructions from others.
In other words, you need to know how to be a good listener and accept instruction. If you can do that, then you’ll eventually be able to get to where you need to be.
You can’t fake listening or taking instructions. You either do it, or you don’t. You can’t fake it, so you’ll have to put in the effort to learn how to be a good listener and accept instruction.
4. Skill – Are you willing to develop the skills that can make you wealthy without requiring you to work more hours to make more money?
When you look at the world around you, you’ll realize that it’s a pretty competitive place. Everyone’s trying to get ahead of everyone else, and you just have to keep up with the Joneses.
If you want to get ahead, you need to get a good education or maybe just get a better-paying job, but that’s only one aspect of what you need to do. It’s not enough to just try to get ahead and be satisfied with what you have.
If you want to live a wealthy lifestyle, you’ll need to develop skills that you can use in multiple areas of your life, rather than just rely on your day job to pay for your living expenses.
For instance, if you’re trying to get into investing, then you’ll have to learn everything there is to know about finance. That’s just a very small aspect of what you’ll need to know because you’ll have to become an expert in many other aspects of life in order to achieve this goal.
The same goes for any other aspect of your life if you want to get rich. You’ll need to learn about business, marketing, entrepreneurship, and so on.
Learning these skills is easy, and the only thing stopping you from doing it is your lack of interest. Don’t let yourself be held back by a lack of knowledge or confidence. You don’t need to be a genius to be able to learn and master anything you put your mind to.
Once you’ve learned the necessary skills to achieve wealth, you’ll have to put them to work. You won’t just be able to sit back and count your money when you achieve your goal. You’ll have to put your new skills to use in order to be able to get the most out of them.
Don’t just think that wealth is a goal you’ll reach someday in the future. Rather, treat it as an ongoing process that you’ll need to keep up with. In time, you’ll find that your wealth will start to grow as you continue to invest in yourself and your life.
5. Talent – What is your natural ability and intelligence?
In this modern world, we’re constantly told that we’re capable of anything we set our minds to. It seems like everyone is born with some sort of innate talent that they can do better than anyone else.
However, we fail to realize that each person has a unique set of abilities that they’re born with. We might be born with the ability to drive a car, but there are others who were born with the innate ability to become a doctor.
It’s easy to think that we’re all born with the same abilities, but that’s simply not the case. Each of us is unique, and our abilities vary.
If we’re talking about your natural abilities and IQ, getting a copy of your score from your school or college is not a bad idea. It’s one of the quickest ways to figure out if your intelligence is on par with other people, and you can see if there’s room for improvement.
You might be surprised at how low your score is. Maybe it was because you were having trouble in the class, or you never really had the right set of tools or training to excel at it.
It’s always a good idea to take a look at what your abilities are so that you can see if you’re missing out on a lot of opportunities. If your score is low, it might be a good idea to work on those areas of weakness and see if you can increase your skills.
Once you do that, you’ll find that you can be much more successful in life than you thought possible.
You Need To Be Committed If You Want to Succeed
There are many factors that go into success. If you look at history, people have been making money for thousands of years.
The main thing is to be committed to your efforts. If you aren’t fully committed, then you will fail.
And, of course, you need to do the work. It’s not just about knowing the market and finding a product. It’s also about promoting the right products and building relationships with your target audience.
We all strive for success, and there is no greater motivation than a goal. In business, that means there needs to be a reason why we are working so hard.
If we don’t have a solid reason for wanting to improve our lives, then we’ll be unlikely to persevere when times get tough.
This is the same in the business world. When you’re just starting out, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by all of the things you have to learn. This is a surefire way to ensure that you will fail.
If you’re serious about achieving financial independence, it’s going to take dedication.
If you are not willing to put in the hard work and sacrifice now, you’ll never achieve your goals.
Opinion
Keep control of our local schools in our local hands
Less than a year ago, the National School Board Association colluded with the Biden Administration and the FBI to deem upset parents “domestic terrorists.” If one thing has become abundantly clear, parents are fed up and want to be heard by their local school boards. Parents do not want large organizations with official-sounding names but no legal authority standing in their way when trying to address the local officials they voted into office.
The Virginia State Constitution gives supervision of the public school system to the Board of Education and supervision of local schools to the elected school boards. Nowhere does our constitution instruct locally elected representatives to hand over their thought and authority to a for-profit lobbying group such as the VSBA.
My concerns with the VSBA began during my first training. This was FOIA training, but there was a conversation about school board members being used to push for gun control in Virginia. One speaker warned us of the “democrat enthusiasm gap,” saying the “realignment of suburban voters could threaten democrat seats.” They encouraged school board members to develop close relationships with state legislators, saying we could have pull convincing them. They instructed school board members to use the VSBA’s written action alerts to send to state legislators. They said it was important for us to have a “collective voice” because that is where our power is.
Every January, the VSBA invites school board members to attend their “Capitol Conference,” which coincides with lobby day. School board members attend the VSBA “legislative issues briefing,” where lobbyists of the VSBA present their “legislative positions” to school board members. The VSBA instructs school board members to set up private meetings with members of the general assembly so they can advocate for the VSBA’s legislative positions on bills being proposed.
I attended this conference, and it was shocking! Republicans and their bills were openly laughed at and mocked by the VSBA presenter, chief lobbyist Stacy Haney. Delegate Tim Anderson’s school security bill (which included the idea of using veterans as SROs) was presented with the commentary “…the good news is this bill has failed already…that may be the only piece of good news I have to share with you today” followed by a room full of laughter. The presenter then made jokes as she presented a family life education bill proposed by Delegate LaRock. Similar unprofessional behavior followed as she sarcastically presented bills proposed by other republicans such as Delegate Nick Freitas, Delegate Avoli, and Senator Amanda Chase (just to name a few). Bills proposed to increase parental rights, allow parents to opt children out of controversial material, allow review of curriculum/reading material, and allow a full review of budgets were described by the VSBA lobbyist as “the whole republican agenda.” She then made the comment, “thank goodness for the senate this year” (meaning the democrat-controlled state senate would reject any republican bills passed by the republican-controlled house of delegates). Warren County taxpayer dollars helped fund this event by the VSBA.
Watch leaked VSBA videos from a conference.
It is important for Warren County taxpayers to understand the cost of $9,521.19 is merely the buy-in for membership with the VSBA; it is not the total cost. In FY 2021, Warren County paid the VSBA $35,454.99 (not including travel and hotel expenses to attend VSBA events). Let us all remember these factual figures when doing our due diligence to compare and explore potential long-term cost/benefit savings by using alternatives to the VSBA.
The Charlottesville-based VSBA does not represent the local culture and values of the small-town Warren County taxpayers. So why would we want them to write our local school policies and train our local board members? It is important to understand that despite having an official-sounding name, the VSBA has no legal authority over us. Leaving the VSBA does NOT mean we will lose out on state or federal dollars, as the VSBA doesn’t bring us any financial benefit.
I ask Warren County taxpayers who you want to represent your values inside our schools. The local citizens you elected and have the ability to contact, the power to influence, and the right to elect or not elect again? Or do you want to give up control to a large for-profit organization that you have no ability to influence? Personally, I believe the Virginia state constitution had the right idea to keep control of our local schools in our local hands. The VSBA has caused a lot of controversy and division in our local school system, and I believe the path to restoring trust in our local schools is to bring that decision-making back to Warren County. I believe the path to saving our local public school system starts by leaving organizations such as the VSBA.
Melanie Salins
Front Royal
Opinion
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
See: “Teachers remain uneasy about ongoing delays in approval of FY-2023 Public Schools Budget”
As for irony, the move for withdrawal from VSBA appears to be led by home-schooling mother and North River District Public School Board member Melanie Salins. Salins, with some public support offered, including by fellow Warren County Republican Committee member and Front Royal Town Councilwoman Amber Morris, has set about to label the VSBA a partisan lobbying organization openly critical of Republicans.
A logical question prior to a vote to disassociate from what appears to have been a longstanding and productive relationship for Warren County Public Schools would be that if, in fact, the VSBA lobbies, what does it “lobby” – or as its website states: “advocate” – for? The answer from information on its website appears to be for the interests of its School Boards membership, as in adequate funding of and state policies to the benefit and protection of public education in the Commonwealth of Virginia. If that is a “partisan” agenda might it be because those labeling it as such have made it so?
Is it surprising that an organization created to protect and promote public education in Virginia would be at odds with people, including members of a political party, who appear to have embraced ways to reduce funding for public education? And this is not to say that all Republicans favor reduced community support of public education. But as the Grand Old Party as the GOP tag comes from, fights internally to determine who and what philosophy will control the Party’s future direction, one side of that in-house political struggle steeped in a universe of “alternate facts” and conspiracy theories seem to have found willing allies within the reduced funding of public schools community.
But is there such a defunding of public education agenda in motion in Virginia? Evidence would seem to be mounting, including right here in Front Royal and Warren County, which may be the perfect petri-dish for such a policy experiment. And if it were to exist, what strategies would indicate that existence and how would such a defunding-of-public-schools agenda be pursued?
A 3-step game plan
For starters, the candidacy and election of like-minded people approaching public school operations from a cynically negative perspective. And that is not to demean honest due diligence in exploring budget variables and cost proposals, just acknowledgment that “due diligence” can sometimes be used as a cover for other motives.
Second, isolate the target – perhaps remove the local School Board from a statewide support group of school boards, especially if it provides independent legal representation and advice for its members’ protection. For those wishing to shift the impetus of community education away from factually based, non-partisan public education, withdrawal from membership in an organization like the Virginia School Boards Association would seem a logical strategical step in isolating your target. That second step would likely be followed shortly by proposals for a fundamental shift in taxing policies supporting the community’s educational systems.
That third step, and this is where the endgame begins, would be to reduce operational funding to public education, as noted above is currently being debated in the halls of the Warren County Government Center.
One way to limit that funding not yet on the table here – but how close might it be? – would be the offering of tax exemptions regarding support of public schools, first to home and private schooling parents, and ultimately perhaps to anyone who does not have a child in the public school system. Such exemptions if achieved would essentially be an economic death blow to public education as we know it.
To those supporting such a reduced public schools funding agenda, public education is no longer a critical part of the entire community’s life to be supported by all that community’s taxpayers to the ultimate benefit of the community as a whole, as in an ability to attract significant economic development and better jobs to that community. Rather, it is a philosophical enemy to be weakened and dismantled to the political and economic benefit of special interest groups with their own ideological lobbying interests in tow.
Disturbing irony
So, does openly stated opposition to those politically advocating reductions to public school funding make VSBA a partisan lobbying organization? An answer reflects the “disturbingly ironic” part of the question on the table.
If critics of VSBA as partisan lobbyists are themselves part of a philosophical and/or political ideology targeting support and funding of public education because it does not advocate for or teach their preferred ideological beliefs, attempting to identify public educational advocacy from an alliance of statewide School Boards as “partisan lobbying” seems overwhelmingly ironic, and more particularly hypocritical and self-serving. Excuse me if I am skeptical of Salins’ qualification against lobbying from any political perspective.
One might ask what the $9,521.19 annual VSBA membership fee does for the county’s public schools. As reported by Royal Examiner’s Kim Riley (story link below), VSBA offers its members: “a variety of services, including governance training; strategic planning services for developing and implementing focused plans of action; assistance with searching and selecting a superintendent; networking; subscriber policy services based on state and federal laws, regulations, and case law; legal information and limited attorney consultation; and collective bargaining services”. Riley further quoted Public Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger observing that “VSBA also offers high-quality webinars, conferences, conventions, meetings, podcasts, and other trainings for school board members and for school board development.”
See: “School Board debates membership in Virginia School Boards Association”
Hmm, legal information and attorney consultation, as well as policy services based on state, federal, and case law; not to mention a statewide network of School Boards bringing their own perspectives and group unity to evolving issues faced by public schools in this third decade of the 21st century.
Action Agenda
I suggest the citizens and taxpayers of this community not philosophically connected to a desire to weaken independent, non-partisan, fact-based public education not wait to see how this debate concludes. Rather, proactively contact your School Board members immediately with a demand the Warren County School Board maintain its membership in VSBA. I searched “Warren County Virginia School Board” online (Google search engine) and clicked on the first link to get a full email/phone # list of members.
But with a potential vote on the FY-23 school budget as early as Tuesday, August 16, don’t stop there. Also contact and urge the Warren County Board of Supervisors to insist that public schools receive adequate Operational funding independent of past or current Capital Improvement Project debt service variables, with additional tax revenue when and if necessary (not this year), for what, along with Public Safety, is one of the two most important functions of county governments – Public Education. I searched “County of Warren Virginia Board of Supervisors”, clicked on first link, then on “Government” on top row, then to left on “Board of Supervisors” and scrolled down several turns to get emails and phone #s for all members.
For if this battle is lost, prepare for the rest of those above-described strategies to eventually be put on the table at the long-term expense of, not just Warren County Public Schools and the students and staff in them, but this community as a whole.
Roger Bianchini
Front Royal
Opinion
Why Should You Care About Extrinsic Versus Intrinsic Motivation?
What motivates you to work hard? Is it the potential for more money? Or perhaps it’s the satisfaction that comes from accomplishing something amazing? These questions will help you to determine whether you should pursue a job that pays well or a side hustle that provides satisfaction.
When you think of motivation, what kind of things come to mind? Do you think of extrinsic or intrinsic motivation?
You may have heard the two terms before, but what exactly do they mean? We’ll discuss these concepts and their implications for your life, career, and business.
Are you looking to improve the performance of your employees? Do you want to see higher productivity? Or perhaps you’re looking to motivate your team to work harder?
This is a topic that gets brought up quite often, especially by the leaders who have been through the transformation process. And while the theory behind intrinsic and extrinsic motivation is pretty simple, there’s a ton of confusion around the difference between them.
And that leads to a lot of leaders wondering which type of motivation works best for them.
So let’s break it down and explain why you need to care about intrinsic versus extrinsic motivation.
What is Extrinsic Motivation?
Extrinsic motivation can be defined as behavior that is driven by external rewards. It is possible to have tangible or intangible rewards, such as money, grades, or fame.
Extrinsically motivated people will continue to perform a task, even if it is not itself rewarding. For example, they might work overtime or accept less pay than their colleagues.
Extrinsic motivation is when someone or something is motivated to behave a certain way due to the reward or consequence that comes from the behavior.
This type of motivation can be very effective. Think of the many examples of things you do in your own life that you do for external reasons.
What is Intrinsic Motivation?
Internal rewards include activities such as exercise because they give us pleasure or satisfaction.
In other words, the motivation to work on a goal arises from within because it is naturally satisfying to you.
A person’s intrinsic motivation is influenced by his or her personal beliefs and values.
When you pursue an activity for the pure enjoyment of it, you are doing so because you are intrinsically motivated.
No external reward is associated with the behaviors you’re attempting to change.
Which Is The Strongest Motivation?
When it comes to motivation, most people will look at it as an internal source of drive and desire instead of external sources. However, that’s not actually true, and it’s more of an idea than it is anything else.
Your motivation comes from the outside in, not the inside out. If you want to become a more successful individual, you’ll need to learn about the difference between the two.
It’s important to understand why it’s okay for you to have a high degree of motivation coming from the external world. If you’re looking to be a successful person, you’re going to have to put a lot of work into getting there.
You’ll need to be motivated in the face of a lot of obstacles and challenges. External motivation can be extremely powerful, and it’s going to help you get through those hurdles.
That doesn’t mean that you should only look to other people to be your motivator, though. Instead, you should try to create your own goals and aspirations and then find a way to motivate yourself to reach those goals.
Instead of only looking at external motivators, you should also have internal ones. If you want to be a successful person, you should think about what you will do with your life and how you will make it happen.
In addition, you should also come up with a long-term plan of how you will make it happen. Then, once you’ve developed those, you can start setting up external motivators that are going to help you reach your goals.
The best thing you can do is make not only sure you have both but also make sure that your motivation comes from the right place. Instead of looking to other people as your motivators, you should focus on yourself and your internal desires to make it happen.
Think of what you want to accomplish in the future and what you want to do to get there. Don’t let other people dictate how you can be successful. But instead, decide for yourself how you’re going to do it.
Motivating someone is to make them want to do something and then reward them once they do it.
This isn’t a new concept, but it’s still true today. We hear a lot of people talking about extrinsic motivation, which is often defined as extrinsic rewards or rewards in exchange for doing something.
One of the biggest problems with this is that it’s very easy to abuse it. You can do things with people just to get something in return, like getting free stuff, paying them, or simply asking them to do things for you.
These are all examples of things people will do just to get something back, which is a big turnoff for people. If someone is only motivated by these types of rewards, they’ll eventually stop listening to you and just do whatever they think you want them to do.
It’s great to keep in mind that motivation comes from within. You don’t need to have some form of external reward to keep people interested and motivated.
How To Maintain Motivation?
Many people struggle with motivation, especially at the beginning of the week. Maybe it’s just a new work schedule, or you’re just struggling with a bad mood, but staying motivated during the work day can be a bit challenging.
You might think that motivation is something that’s not something you can control, but that’s just not true. While it might be hard to find it, you have a little control over how much motivation you want to give your efforts.
In most cases, it’s important to make sure that you’re not putting too much on yourself. This means you must pick a goal and stick to it.
If you try to achieve too much, you won’t be able to focus on any one thing, but that’s not necessarily bad. In fact, you should be able to take a few steps back whenever you feel the need to.
That’s how you get yourself motivated again, and you’ll be more focused on your task in the long run. You’ll also be able to accomplish more than you ever would have been able to if you were pushing yourself to the limit on every single project.
Another great way to keep yourself motivated is to make sure that you’re accomplishing something. There’s no point in just sitting around and doing nothing. It can get boring, and it can also be very draining on your energy.
Instead, you need to find a goal you can accomplish and stick to it. That way, you’re not only getting the reward of accomplishing your goal but also staying interested and engaged in your own work.
It can also be helpful to set some milestones along the way. This can keep you focused and help you figure out what to work on. As you get closer to your goal, you can adjust accordingly to ensure that you’re on track and moving forward.
Remember that sometimes you might have to take a step back to take a couple of steps forward. It’s a simple matter of setting up your plans and goals correctly. You might even consider looking into a vision board, a great way to keep yourself motivated as you work on your goals.
Opinion
Why Poor Self-discipline Can Destroy You
When you are self-disciplined, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. When you are undisciplined, you can’t even get started.
Self-discipline is one of those things that we all have, but few of us practice.
Have you ever thought about how much your life would change if you were more disciplined?
How would you feel if you lost weight, got healthier, or made more money if you just set goals and made a plan?
If you are lacking in self-discipline, you’re missing out on a lot. We all need discipline. It’s required for our daily lives.
Self-discipline is what allows people to get things done. Whether you’re a professional athlete or a college student, you need the self-discipline to succeed in life.
But there’s a flip side to self-discipline. You can either use it to achieve your goals or let it get in the way.
There’s nothing worse than being a slave to your own bad habits. Most people fail in life because they don’t discipline themselves enough to do what they need to do to succeed.
Bad habits can ruin your life, and there’s no way around them. Even if you want to change, it’s not easy. You must be very strong-willed to overcome these habits and start a new life.
Keep reading, and we’ll talk about how to beat your bad habits so that you can create the life you deserve.
In the world of psychology and personal development, we see a lot of people struggling with self-control and self-discipline.
They might not be able to control themselves enough to stay on track with the things they need to accomplish in life, so they wind up in situations where they feel like they’ve been defeated.
Self-discipline is difficult for many people to grasp, and most of us have been trained to believe that discipline and self-control are mutually exclusive.
This is one reason why so many people struggle with being able to control themselves and manage their own lives. They might give up on self-discipline and self-control, which they believe they’ll never have to deal with, and they wind up with situations where they’re incapable of controlling themselves, which they then get frustrated over and angry at.
It’s important to understand that self-discipline is an ability that all people have. It’s just that they’re not doing anything with it, or they’re not using it properly.
What’s important is that you’re able to use your self-discipline and self-control to help you live your life. You can’t just sit back and expect that someone else will take care of everything for you, and you can’t always rely on luck to pull through for you.
If you do, then you’re in trouble, and you’ll never be able to grow to your full potential. You need to have some sort of plan in place and be able to stick to it and follow it through. You also need to be able to handle any challenges that arise along the way.
Bad Habits Can Ruin Your Life
Some people have a tendency to make the same mistakes over and over again. These people might not even realize that they’re doing it.
In fact, they don’t even realize that they’re doing it, until it’s too late. The bad habits these people have become addicted to are ones that they’ve done for years and are now part of their subconscious, and they aren’t aware that they’re doing it.
They’re doing it unconsciously, and they might be able to identify why they do it, but they just don’t want to change. If you’re one of these people, you’ll have to devise a plan to beat the habit.
If you’re a smoker, you might have been smoking for years. You might be able to give reasons for why you do it, but if you were to try quitting, you’d realize just how difficult it is. It might be easier to just quit cold turkey.
It might be difficult to quit something like smoking, but it’s not impossible. You just need to put in the effort and willpower, and you’ll eventually be able to break the habit.
It’s possible to stop doing the habit altogether, but you need to be dedicated to stopping it completely. Don’t just go through the motions of trying to quit. If you don’t stop, then you’ll find yourself back at the same old point, and you’ll be repeating yourself and setting yourself up for failure.
You don’t want to do that. Your whole purpose in life should be to quit and never go back to being a habitual smoker. You shouldn’t set yourself up for failure because you’re hard-headed.
You’ve seen people who are addicted to drugs, but they’ll tell you that it’s a choice they make. They’re able to quit, but it’s a struggle because they can’t seem to break the habit.
It’s much harder to break a habit than it is to form one. While it’s true that habits can be formed, it’s almost impossible to break them. People do things over and over again because they’ve been doing them for years, and it’s ingrained in their subconscious.
When you’re able to break the habit, you’ll feel like a new person. It might take you a few days, weeks, or months to get to that point, but it’s worth it. You’ll be able to do a lot more with your life once you finally get past that point.
You Need Self-Discipline To Succeed In Life
If you were asked to think back to your childhood, you might remember a few things that you used to do and enjoy. Maybe you were a picky eater, or you had a short attention span. These habits might not be anything that would ever really stand out in your adult mind as being too problematic.
But they could be, and when it comes to breaking free of bad habits, it’s something that can easily happen. The only way to break these habits is to be aware of them, and to realize that you need to be disciplined enough to rid yourself of them.
Self-discipline is an incredibly important part of your life, and it is what will allow you to make changes that you might not be able to otherwise. There are a lot of things that you can’t control in your life, but you can control yourself and your choices.
In other words, you can’t control the world around you, but you can control how you react to things that happen to you and how you respond to people and situations.
If you have any type of addiction or a bad habit, then you can’t just “get over it” and magically forget about it. Your self-discipline has to be strong enough to let you put your bad habits to rest, and to let you change your lifestyle in order to do so.
If you don’t believe in yourself, then you won’t do it. It’s as simple as that. You need to have faith in yourself, and you need to see yourself as worthy of doing things that you normally wouldn’t have the desire to do.
You can’t just want to do something and have it magically come to fruition, because it never will. You need to make it happen. If you want to do it, you’ll need to be the one to actually do it.
Opinion
Dr. Damian Fedoryka will be remembered and treasured with deep gratitude
On Wednesday, around 3:00 pm, there may be a traffic jam downtown because an hour earlier at St John the Baptist Church will have been the final farewell to a remarkable man, Dr. Damian Fedoryka. His extraordinary life was a connection here in Front Royal to a piece of history we don’t usually think about.
Damian Fedoryka was born in the Carpathian Mountains of Western Ukraine on November 2, 1940. By the time he was four, his father was in Auschwitz concentration camp. His mother could tell that the Russian occupation was inevitable, so she fled with Damian, his sister Marta, and baby brother Leo. His brother Leo “Levko” died in their walk to freedom from dysentery and was buried in a field by a farmer’s house. The trauma burned the memory into Damian’s mind, and years later, he returned to the same spot with some of his own children to finally complete the grieving process. When the war ended, the family was reunited in a Displaced Persons camp outside of Regensburg, Germany.
In 1948 they arrived in the United States, where Damian cleaned the poop out of their first home: a re-purposed chicken coop in someone’s back yard. The Catholic education system was still strong in those days, so the children were able to attend Catholic schools. They were in Mahwah, New Jersey, by the time Damian got a scholarship to Regis High School in New York City, and for four years, he rode the train an hour each way to attend. After high school, he got another scholarship to the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium. There, he and other poor students lived with an old Ukrainian priest whose kindness he remembered his whole life.
After college, like the good American he was, Damian joined the Army and became a second lieutenant. The night before he was going to accept a permanent commission and deploy to Vietnam, he went to a dance at a Ukrainian community in New York City and met Irene Kondra, so he decided to stay in New York and pursue a Master’s Degree in Philosophy at Fordham University, and then a Ph.D. in Salzburg, Germany. He and Irene were married in 1966 and went on to have ten children. She died in 2010.
He taught at the University of Rhode Island and the University of Dallas, and in 1985_ he became President of Christendom College here in Front Royal. It was under his leadership that Christendom retired its earlier debt, built two new residence halls, and received its first full accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. These significant accomplishments created the foundation that allowed Christendom to launch its subsequent growth.
But Damian Fedoryka was called to do more. When Communism fell in Ukraine, he returned to his native land to help open the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv in 1992 – the first Catholic university to open on the territory of the former Soviet Union and the first university ever opened by an Eastern Catholic Church. He also taught philosophy at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Gaming Campus in Austria) and at Ave Maria College in Michigan. Soon after the passing of his beloved wife, he moved back to Front Royal, where several of his children had settled. He was the oldest member of Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Parish on Linden Street in Front Royal.
All who met him knew him as a kind and patient man and a sage to countless people right up to the end. He leaves behind a close-knit family spread across the country: ten children and their spouses, thirty-five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and thousands of former students. His sons Alexander and Danylo are the founders of the Celtic/folk/rock band Scythian, which organizes the Appaloosa Festival to be held at Skyline Ranch Resort on Labor Day weekend.
Connie Marshner
Front Royal