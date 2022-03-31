OPEN HOUSE: 159 High Point Court, Front Royal – This Saturday, April 2nd

Don’t miss our Open House this Saturday, April 2, from 1pm to 4pm!

One of a kind mountain view-filled, private nearly 4,000 finished sf custom-built rambler with 668 sq foot of decking to capture 360 degree views! Minutes from the esteemed Shenandoah River on 5.27 secluded and wooded acres (chickens welcome), it even has a meandering brook on the perimeter of the property w/multiple waterfalls during the rainy season! EnJOY main level living at it’s best with a tree-house feel throughout the open floorplan from the master wing (enormous master w/ views, large shower, 2 person soaking tub & walk-in closet) to the breakfast nook (brightened by 4 view-filled windows). Complete with a formal living room, dining room and family room on the main level, this showplace also features a gourmet kitchen (with island/breakfast bar, wet bar/prep sink area, huge pantry and high end newer appliances including 10 burners and double ovens). The window-filled lower level features 9+ foot ceilings, woodstove (that is upgraded and also heats main level), double doors to rear yard, 4 separate recreation/sitting areas (that are currently open and flow together but could also be a future in-law apartment/extra bedrooms), a 4th bedroom area, 10×10 office, brand new tiled full bathroom and a 20×14 laundry/utility/storage room. Exterior highlights include hikable forested areas and rock climbing, level & shaded recreation areas, a paved circular driveway (with off-shoot paved parking zones w/ room for both RV and Boat storage), fire pit & outbuilding w/ electricity (could be future she-shed).

Click Here to see the official listing and photographs.

SELLERS HAVE INVESTED $45k+ WORTH OF UPGRADES, INCLUDING:

Removed 25 trees (mostly pine) that were too close to the house and road-$6500, Added reclaimed oak barnwood loft & bunk beds in basement (2 twin in loft/2 doubles below)-$5000, Added basement full bath $10,000, Added Italian made double oven with gas range $4500, Added new dishwasher 2021- $1200, Added new pressure tank-$2000 & large water filter-$250, Added upgraded refrig- $3500 & kitchen faucet upgrade-$500, Added bath faucet upgrade-$300 & replaced toilet-$400, Repainted ENTIRE 4,000 sqft (March 2022)-$4000, Repainted chimney (2022), Repainted decks Nov 2021 (and replaced boards-$2,000), Installed radon reduction system-$2000, Installed two power outlets on back deck-$500, Added 10-year professional grade termite treatment throughout concealed areas under front deck, “Woodstock Exchange” performed chimney maintenance and “Magic Heat” heat reclaimer was installed w/heat grate to living room-$2,500, Extra insulation–$1,400

TOP 10 REASONS SELLERS LOVE THEIR HOME:

Opening our eyes in the morning to a beautiful sunrise over the blue ridges Hosting gatherings and entertaining large crowds of up to 150 people that could easily flow between the open floor plan and the decks. The enormous finished basement that the kids could run circles around on a rainy day. The amount of storage capacity! We never missed having a garage because of the storage room in the basement, attic and all the parking spaces. The quiet and helpful neighbors that value privacy but are always willing to lend a hand. The sunset deck that doubles as a safe spot to place garbage containers far from the wildlife. The creek that the kids loved playing in, especially on those warm days when the pool is closed. The view in the dining room of the Shenandoah reflecting below on a winter day. The driveway angles so that the sun hits perfectly during the day and melts the snow for us, saving us quite a few shoveling jobs. Family hikes on the property & down to the river watching the wildlife, especially the bald eagles.

PLEASE NOTE: 500 gallon propane tank=half full+, septic pumped in 2020, HVAC system fully maintained (inside & outside units) in 2021. Don’t miss the cool James Bondish secret wall storage area! HOME WARRANTY provided! HOME WARRANTY plus sellers have offered to have carpets cleaned (carpet 4ish years old) and to install new flooring DR and Kit!

