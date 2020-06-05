Open house etiquette

Are you planning to attend an open house? While these events are a good way to get a feel for a property, worrying about how to behave can make the experience uncomfortable. Here are some basic etiquette guidelines you should follow.

• Be respectful. Making a bad impression is likely to hurt your chances if it turns out you’re interested in the house. That said, no need to go overboard. Be polite, say hello to the agent and the owner, sign in, leave your contact information, and say goodbye.

• Don’t sit down. Taking a seat without being invited to may be considered rude. Moreover, some home stagers will use fake furniture to keep costs down, which isn’t designed to be sat on.

• Ask to take pictures. It’s normal to want to take a few pictures, especially if you’re interested in buying the property. However, if the owners still live there, you should ask before you do.

• Don’t linger. Open houses allow sellers to show their property to many prospective buyers. By all means, tour the house and ask questions, but aim to be out within a few minutes.

• Don’t overstep. It’s entirely fine to open closets to see how much can fit in them, but don’t start opening drawers, especially if the current owners still live there.

If you respect these guidelines, you’ll be able to get the most out of your visit and will likely make a good impression to boot.