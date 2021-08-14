Local News
‘Open House’ facility tour and refreshments welcomes public to new low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) catered an informal party, including guided tours of the premises, to celebrate the opening of Front Royal’s first spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats at 840-B John Marshal Highway, Thursday, August 12.
The long-awaited animal clinic – cost $179,000 – operates independently of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, providing affordable veterinary services, free to those who cannot afford to spay or neuter their pets, plus other services. The clinic is open Mondays through Thursdays with a three-person staff including a certified veterinarian, Dr. Alicia Pownell, assisted by Megan Betts, a licensed veterinary technician (LVT), and front office receptionist, Kristy Weidlich.
More than a decade ago, the then HSWC board of directors dreamed of such a clinic situated on the animal shelter grounds, but both funding and imagination failed to materialize. It took the current board under President Ellen Aders and HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers to successfully bring about the dream in a more convenient downtown location.
Bowers and others on her shelter staff worked long and hard on fundraising, publicly crediting 46 individuals, businesses, and non-profits, for majority financial support. The clinic is indebted to former Front Royal resident (now residing in Delaware) Linda R. Lorber for a much-appreciated initial $50,000-plus donation. The building bears her name.
Bowers credited her shelter manager, Kayla Wines, for being the “backbone of the project” saying in explanation, “I only asked for the money, she (Kayla) knew how to get things done!” She credited Wines with her design of the new premises that include fully equipped examination and surgery rooms, an attractive front office, and separate spaces for cat and dog patients.
HSWC Board President Ellen Aders, who recently announced she will step down next April (annual meeting time) after nine years on the board, had this to say in tribute to Bowers and the staff:
“Meghan brought the idea of opening a spay/neuter clinic to Warren Country in the fall of 2020. The board unanimously supported the idea. With our support, Meghan hit the ground running. In six months, she and Kayla Wines raised all the money, found a location, hired a veterinarian, and opened the doors!” Aders said.
She continued: “The clinic’s purpose is twofold. Warren County desperately needed a low-cost spay/neuter clinic … (also) by providing in-house services to our shelter animals, we are now able to spay/neuter quicker, adopt quicker, and fill more kennels quicker. It’s a win-win all the way around.”
At the “open house” a dog named Delilah was seen recovering from recent surgery and keeping a watchful eye on her “visitors.” My colleague and photographer Roger Bianchini meanwhile made an appointment for his cat GiGi for spaying the coming week. “Maybe if I tell her the refreshments will still be here, she won’t put up a fuss,” he said.
Bowers took the opportunity while welcoming her visitors to encourage financial contributions to a “Hand in Paw” program specifically aimed at maintaining the shelter’s “no kill” program and “as funds allow, (the program) can provide Warren County residents with financial assistance for pet-related needs, emergency veterinary care, temporary boarding, and behavior training.
In addition, she states in a clinic handout, pet food, and supplies are provided through HSWC’s “Pet Food Pantry.”
To support “Hand in Paw”, checks may be mailed to HSWC Progress Drive, Front Royal 22630. Donations of food and pet supplies may be dropped off at the shelter between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily except Wednesdays.
“Whether you are in need of help, or want to support animals in your community,’ Hand in Paw’ has you covered,” the clinic handout states. Specifically, it also offers free pet food, emergency vet funding, adoption services, and low-cost euthanasia.
“The HSWC and the Spay Clinic are dedicated to improving the lives of animals and their guardians…please contact the shelter (540-635-4734) if we can help you care for your pets,” the statement concludes.
Crime/Court
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana seized by The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On Friday, August 13, two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Kodiey Michael A. Jones, 20, of East Point, GA, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Eric Isiah Moore, 22, of Columbia, MD, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
On August 13, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were conducting surveillance in the area of the Wingate Inn, located at 150 Wingate Drive, Winchester, VA.
Throughout the day, task force officers observed Kodiey Jones enter and exit the Wingate Inn and complete numerous hand-to-hand narcotics transactions with various individuals. The narcotics transactions took place in the parking lots of various surrounding businesses. Task Force officers conducted additional surveillance inside the Wingate Inn and identified a room being used by the two men. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. Both men were arrested outside of the Wingate Inn, and the search warrant was executed by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. During a search of the men and their hotel room, approximately 102 grams of heroin with a street value of $12,240.00, 215 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $21,500.00, 339 grams of marijuana with a street value of $2,250.00, and $2,406.00 in currency was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Whitney Lane.
A 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned.
The driver of the Polaris, Jerrell S. Leadman Jr, 61, of Bentonville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. Leadman was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Polaris, a 7-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was not wearing a seatbelt.
Another passenger in the Polaris, a 4-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman was transported to the RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Additional charges are pending, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.
Local News
County Emergency Services – COVID, weather, project updates
1. COVID-19. As you all are aware, the number of COVID-19 cases is globally on the rise. We do have some good news going into the weekend…
(a) 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19. This average is related to the Level of Community Transmission of COVID-19, and is measured in terms of Low (<10 cases), Moderate (10-49 cases), Substantial (50-99 cases), and High (>/= 100 cases).
(b) As of today, the County’s 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19 is 29.3 (a modest decrease from a high of 32.5 this week), and is considered “Moderate” (by comparison, the State average is 22.1, and is also considered “Moderate”).
(c) Accordingly, the County will be updating its COVID-related policies in the near future.
(d) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
2. Hazardous Weather (as of 0527 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021).
(a) DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the outlook area from 11
AM to 7 PM today. Isolated severe storms along with isolated instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours today.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Saturday through Thursday). Isolated severe storms along with isolated instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. Heavy rain and flooding are possible from tropical moisture Monday into Tuesday and potentially continuing into Wednesday due to the remnants of Fred.
3. Happy Creek Road Closure.
(a) Road Work. The contractor is completing paving, shoulder, road marking, and guard rail work.
(b) Norfolk Southern. The railroad relocated the crossing arms and is working on the portion of paving between and just adjacent to the tracks.
(c) VDOT. VDOT is optimistic the project will be completed in the next one to two weeks, weather permitting.
4. Public Health Order.
(a) Governor’s recent Public Health Order (Masks in K-12 Schools).
Rick Farrall
Lieutenant – Emergency Coordinator/Cost Recovery Supervisor
Warren County Department of Fire Rescue Services
rfarrall@warrencountyfire.com
Phone: 540.636.3830
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 16 – 20, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, August 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, August 19-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, August 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 20.
*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road scheduled to reopen August 16 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road). Flagger traffic control continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for safety improvement project. Estimated project completion December 10.
Crime/Court
Emotions high as George Good plea agreement in Brinklow murder case accepted by court
Friday afternoon, August 13, Warren County Circuit Court Judge William Sharp accepted the plea agreement submitted by the Commonwealth in the cases of 29-year-old George Lee Good related and unrelated to the September 2019 murder of Tristen Brinklow. As explained in Royal Examiner’s story of July 29 on the announced plea agreement with the second involved man the prosecution believes was Brinklow’s killer, Richard Matthew Crouch, Good pled guilty to seven charges, two related to the Brinklow murder.
The latter two charges, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body, resulted in sentences of five years on each count, with no time suspended on the concealment of the body charge, and all five years suspended on the defilement charge. It was explained during Friday afternoon’s hearing by Commonwealth Attorney John Bell that the defilement charge relates to a state code about leaving a body to decompose.
Good also received five-year sentences on his guilty pleas to the other five charges, with all but one year suspended on each sentence. So, Good will serve a total of 10 years, with 25 years suspended, but hanging over his head when he is released from prison, should he be convicted of any crime while on 10 years’ probation, the first five supervised and the last five unsupervised.
The one-hour hearing beginning at 2:45 p.m. had some emotional moments. The victim Tristen Brinklow’s mother, Jennifer Brinklow, was called by the commonwealth to make a statement on the impact on her life of her son’s murder four days after his 20th birthday. In tears, she pointed out the sentence on her is life – that she will never again hear her son tell her he loved her; that she will never be able to watch him grow into adulthood to become the auto mechanic shop owner he hoped one day to be.
“My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time and never came home,” she said, focusing on Goods presence at the scene of the crime, his motel room where the prosecution contends he watched Richard Crouch beat her son to death after all three men had done methamphetamine. In fact, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell said it was believed that Crouch had been awake on methamphetamines for three consecutive days as he avoided arrest on other violence-related charges, and was essentially in a “paranoid methamphetamine haze” when he decided Brinklow had information related to his previous crimes and was wearing some of his clothes, leading to the fatal physical attack.
“The defendant watched. He could have done something … but he did nothing. What kind of person watches a crime like this happen?” Tristen’s mother asked the court.
Later, given an opportunity to address the court on the pending agreement, Good turned toward Jennifer Brinklow and said, “I’m sorry I didn’t do more, do more to stop it. But it happened fast,” here Good hesitated, appearing to struggle with his emotions before continuing, “I didn’t know this would be the end result. I’m sorry.”
After reciting circumstances of the case in prefacing his acceptance of the plea deal, Judge Sharp noted four pillars of criminal prosecutions – deterrence, rehabilitation, containment, and retribution. Of Good’s apology to Tristen Brinklow’s mother, Judge Sharp said, “I hope your apology was sincere,” citing it as a possible first step on the road to rehabilitation. Noting the 20-plus years of suspended time hanging over his head after serving his 10 years, Sharp told Good, “I hope you fly straight,” at which point Good nodded “yes”.
“Good luck to you,” Judge Sharp concluded, to which Good replied, “Thank you.”
However, following the hearing’s 3:45 p.m. adjournment as she and some demonstrators in support of her son and a harsher sentence for Good waited along with the media outside the courthouse for the afternoon thunderstorm rain to subside, Mrs. Brinklow spoke to the two reporters present. Did she think Good’s apology was sincere?
“In my gut, no … If he meant it, fine; but in my gut, no,” she repeated, pointing to Good’s previous criminal track record and history of manipulation of others.
The other five guilty pleas unrelated to her son’s murder entered by Good Friday were for obstruction of justice (interference with a witness), conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and malicious wounding, the latter related to a non-fatal shooting incident.
Bell explained the impetus for the Good plea deal in a case where each suspect pointed to the other as the murderer, as coming from evidence Good led authorities to that seemed to substantiate his version of events. This led the prosecution to view Good as a key witness against the believed murderer, and as an accessory after the fact in the murder, rather than a participant.
Following the hearing, Jamie Brown, who organized the “Justice for Tristen” rally outside the courthouse Friday, promised a larger one on November 29, when the court considers the proposed plea agreement with Crouch.
As previously reported in the above-referenced July 29 story (“Dynamics of second Brinklow murder plea deal explained”), the plea agreement for Crouch indicates a possible total of 60 years’ incarceration, with 20 years recommended suspended, leaving 40 years facing the 38-year-old. Commonwealth Attorney Bell added that if the Crouch plea agreement is accepted by the court, with sentencing guidelines applied, it was likely Crouch would serve 29 to 31 years of the recommended 40. With no probation currently in Viriginia, Bell noted the defendant would be in his late 60’s at the time of his projected release.
Local News
Happy Creek Road to reopen on August 16
On Monday, August 16, the closed portion of Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County is scheduled to reopen to traffic. The closure began on June 19, 2021.
Further work on the Route 624 improvement project is needed, and motorists should expect daily flagging operations from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the remainder of construction. Drivers are asked to use caution and be aware of construction workers and equipment throughout the work zone area.
On April 1, 2021, a construction contract valued at $1,736,387.66 was awarded to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg, Virginia. The Route 624 contract provides safety improvements located from the Town of Front Royal Eastern Corporate limits to Route 645 (Manassas Run Road). Project completion is estimated for late 2021.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
79/68°F
84/68°F