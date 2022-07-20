Community Events
Opera returns to Front Royal, Thursday, July 21
Thursday, July 21 – tomorrow! – sees the return of opera to Front Royal at the Osteria Maria Restaurant, as before.
There has been a two-year lull since sold-out operatic programs were presented at the Italian eatery, and a program returns but under new management, so to speak. Italian cuisine, of course, accompanies the entertainment. Call 540-631-1101 for tickets and further information.
Tomorrow’s offering, featuring excerpts from several popular operas presented by chef Biagio Vignola and restaurant management, features local baritone Elliot Matheny and mezzo-soprano Katelyn Neumann accompanied by pianist Minji Nam. David Freese of Front Royal was one of the major presenters of the previous five programs, the first of which was staged in 2016. He bowed out this year in favor of Vignola, an alumnus of the Inn at Little Washington.
Get your tickets for St. John’s Drama Club’s family friendly production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.
“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!
Five performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA. on Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm. Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and students, and $5.00 for children (3 and up). There is also a special family maximum price of $40.00 per family (parents and minor children only, please).
Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. We accept cash or checks. For further information, please visit our website at stjohnsdrama.org.
- Organization: St. John’s Drama
- Website: stjohnsdrama.org
- Contact Person: Johanna Naccash; naccash@hotmail.com, (540) 340-7968
- Performance Dates: July 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2022
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com
St. Luke’s Community Clinic holding gala to raise funds for expanded services
If Vicki Davies’ fondest wish came true, every eligible client who needed healthcare—including dental work and mental health services—would be seen at St. Luke’s Community Clinic.
Executive Director Davies says providing healthcare to uninsured and under-insured Front Royal/Warren County residents does not come cheap. Projected costs for providing care in 2022 include just under $47,000 for the lone dentist who currently sees patients at the clinic. Davies says she is looking to add another dentist, which would bring costs to about $94,000.
The clinic (saintlukeclinic.org) currently has a dentist who works 3 days a month; a second dentist would see patients one day a week. Patients can receive dental x-rays, extractions, fillings, root canals, and dental hygiene.
St. Luke’s has hired a dental assistant who typically works when the dentist is scheduled and Davies says she hopes to hire a dental hygienist to work one day per week, who could potentially see six patients per day. That would be a great service to the community and would cost about $11,000 annually Davies said in a recent interview. Each of those cleanings would cost the clinic about $17 in dental equipment and supplies.
The need for mental health services in the community outpaces the number of providers, Davies stated. St. Luke’s has a counselor now who works part-time, but the hope is to expand the number of days the provider is available.
“We just hired a mental health counselor and currently she works only two days a week, but as money allows us and the need for the counselor increases, we hope to increase her hours to full time. When patients come to see our mental health counselor, we don’t rush their appointment or limit them to the office. She takes all the time they need and sometimes goes for walks to talk and sort things out.”
The cost for a counselor to work two seven or eight-hour shifts per week is around $25,000 annually. In addition to the cost of staff, there is overhead associated with operating the clinic, which is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
How you can help
St. Luke’s annual gala is held each fall, though the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled for the past two years. This year’s gala at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club is on Sept. 10. There will be fine dining, music by Shae Parker and a silent auction. Tickets are $75.00 each or a table of tickets is $500. Sponsorships are available. For more information contact Vicki Davies at (540) 636-4325, Extension 221.
For those interested in helping the clinic’s fundraising efforts, items are being accepted for the gala’s silent auction. Suggestions for donations include:
- Quilts
- Event Tickets
- Fine Dining Experiences
- Food for the Family
- Outings in the Area
- Custom Baked Goods i.e., Cake a Month
- Handbags/Accessories
- Vacation weekend or week
- Jewelry – Fine or Costume
- Pottery
- Wines/Liquors
- Wine Tasting
- Gift Baskets
- Kitchen Tools/Appliances
St. Luke’s Community Clinic strives to serve eligible residents of Front Royal/Warren County. For more information on new patient screening requirements, appointments, volunteering, or to donate call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia or visit saintlukeclinic.org.
Book Signing: A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin at the Warren Heritage Society
On July 29th at 2:00 pm, the Warren Heritage Society will host a book signing of A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin.
This event will be held at the Belle Boyd Cottage on the Grounds of the Warren Heritage Society, 101 Chester Street in Front Royal. Refreshments will be provided.
Rebellious Woman is based on the life story of Belle Boyd (1844-1900), whose coming of age coincided with the opening shots of the Civil War. Debutante, a teenaged spy, seductress, actress, divorcee, cross-dresser, and self-promoter, carried a pistol and wasn’t afraid to use it. In a century when a woman was meant to be nothing more than a well-behaved wife and mother, Belle Boyd stands out as a scandalous woman of history, defying all the rules.
Kirkus Book of the Year author Claire Griffin has rowed competitively, traveled to seven continents, kayaked below the Antarctic Circle, camped in Africa, driven across the Sahara, eaten bugs, and been stung by scorpions two separate times. Claire has always said yes rather than no to adventure, which may be why she decided to write a novel about Belle Boyd, a scandalous woman of history who defied so many rules. Claire and her husband of forty-five years live in a beautiful little town on the coast of Connecticut.
WCPS Open House for the 2022-2023 school year to be held August 4th
As we finish up the summer, it is time to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to first say, “Thank You”, for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We are honored to work alongside you to educate your child(ren). Warren County Public Schools offers a wonderful educational experience for all students, and we are ready to be a partner with all families of our community.
Warren County Public Schools will be opening our doors to families on Thursday, August 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We are excited to once again bring our families back into the schools as we prepare for a successful school year. During Open House, we encourage all families to visit with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers. We also invite our families to review the instructional materials that are utilized within your child’s school. We want to ensure that all families feel welcomed and to know that we place safety as a high priority.
There will be a few changes this year that we hope will increase the overall experience for families and also raise our educational standards. One of the biggest changes this year will be to our grading policy. We felt the need to review current practices and policies to ensure that our students are college and career ready. Additional information concerning the grading policy and other changes will be disseminated in the weeks ahead.
We are ready to continue our path forward and build upon the gains of last year. Once again, thank you for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We look forward to welcoming you to Open House at all of our schools on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Warren County Public Schools
Real Estate and Community News (June/July 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
House of Hope
- 2 Rotary Grants Awarded:
- $1,500 Rotary Club of Front Royal – Computer systems to be installed and built for the men at the House of Hope.
- $500 Rotary club of Warren County – Graduation Baskets for the men at the House of Hope to include: Air Mattress, Sheets, Pillow, Laundry Basket.
- As an extra bonus, the following items have been donated by local businesses and individuals:
Free Scoop of Ice Cream (C&C Frozen Treats), Free Coffee (Daily Grind), 2 Movie Tickets (Royal Cinemas), Free Haircut (Mattie the Barber at Blake & Co), Bracelet (Beth Waller/SPACE & What Matters), Inspirational Cards, Taxi Ride (Front Royal Taxi), Golden Ticket (I Want Candy). Thank you to all of the local businesses who are donating these passes to help brighten the men’s day after graduation!
Humane Society of Warren County
- Waggin’ for Dragons
- August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
- Please join us in supporting three local non profits again this year at the Waggin for Dragons boat race on Saturday, August 6!
- Fierce competition is shaping up. Come join in the fun!! There is space for you to organize your own boat or join one of the existing boats. You don’t have to be an expert to have a good time. There is coaching and practice!
- Do explore teams and donate to your favorite: hswcevents.org/campaign/waggin-for-dragons
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -20.8%
- New Pending DOWN -19.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -26%
- Average Median Sold $363,000
- Average Days on Market 16
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: June 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
2022 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade
Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here.
