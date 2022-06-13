Connect with us

'Operation Lifesaver' cited by WC Sheriff's Office in locating missing person

Published

5 hours ago

on

According to its Facebook page, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person with dementia at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday, June 12. This individual, Mr. O’Reilly is a “Project Lifesaver” client, the sheriff’s office noted. Deputies responded to his last known location in the area of Thunderbird Drive and utilizing Project Lifesaver equipment were able to quickly locate Mr. O’Reilly in nearby woods. He was checked by EMS personnel and returned safely to his family.

An online search (projectlifesaver.org) indicates “Operation Lifesaver” is a “501-c3 community-based public safety non-profit” founded in Chesapeake, VA in 1999. FRPD and WCSO, among other regional law enforcement departments, are listed as local “partners”. A direct contact number of “877 580-LIFE” was listed for the organization, which now has an international presence. Its focus is enabling the bringing of special needs people reported missing, safely home to their families. The sheriff’s office also listed a website link to information on the organization at warrencountysheriff.org/project-lifesaver

Mr. O’Reilly stopped for a picture with Sgt. Fritts and Lt. Laing, thanking them for finding him and getting him and his dog out of the woods safely. Photo WCSO Facebook page

Local News

Local Clergy, Moms Demand Action and others join local political committee to rally for sensible gun control reforms

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

Messages printed on T-shirts worn and homemade signs held by many of those gathered at the Village Commons/Gazebo area at the center of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District at 1:00 pm Saturday afternoon, June 11, said it all:

“How Many DEAD CHILDREN is ENOUGH?”

“Love Children NOT GUNS’

“I want to Go to my grandson’s Graduation, Not his funeral”


“This teacher has had ENOUGH”

“Thoughts and Prayers are NOT ENOUGH! COMMON SENSE GUN REFORM NOW!

“We want Common Sense Gun Control! Red Flag Law, Secure Gun Storage, Raise Age Limit for Buying …

And one referencing a famous victim of gun violence’s song of hope for a better future: “Imagine …no gun violence” with an image of John Lennon’s characteristic round, wire-rim glasses left on the ground outside his NYC home after he was shot in the back by a deranged religious zealot in 1980.

Event organizers and speakers acknowledging the victims, both children and adults, of the recent wave of mass shooting murders across America made it clear this was NOT a rally to violate anyone’s 2nd Amendment right to own and bear arms. In fact, some speakers acknowledged being gun owners themselves.

Rather, it was a call for the United States Congress, particularly the Senate now that a majority of the House of Representatives has forwarded a Gun Reform Bill on to the Senate, to follow the will of a majority of the American public, including gun owners, for “sensible” gun reform. Depending on which poll you reference, estimates are from 53% of Americans favoring stricter gun laws than exist today, to an even higher percentage favoring stricter measures on the purchase of semi-automatic weapons.

In addition to remembering the names of the dead from a Uvalde, Texas elementary school to a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, recent youthful suicides utilizing firearms were recalled by speakers to point out the necessity of more comprehensive, sensible regulations around the ownership and possession of firearms.

But one overarching question remains: Is the for-profit sale of guns lobby really still powerful enough and so deep into the pockets of enough American politicians, to dictate our gun control laws in the face of the repeated mass murder of, not only adults but elementary school children, as well as the above-referenced increase in teen suicides?

It would seem we are about to find out.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Warren County Democratic Committee, which was joined by several pro-gun law reform groups including Moms Demand Action and Be Smart for Kids. Speakers included event moderator and current WC Democratic Committee Chairman Paul Miller, a teacher who “has had enough” Nancy Smith, Moms Demand Action’s Katie and Mike Fox, Amanda Gorman and Rebecca Altizer, and Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Event moderator Paul Miller holds the megaphone for opening speaker, teacher Nancy Smith as she emotionally recalled the lives of the Robb Elementary School dead. Below, Miller continues his megaphone duties with Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth. Photos by Roger Bianchini/ Video by Mike McCool.

Pastor Chenoweth took an interesting perspective on the biblical story of God asking Abraham to sacrifice his beloved son to prove his devotion to his Creator. Has it been read wrong in modern spiritual teaching, she asked. Rather than wait for God to bail him out of such a sacrifice, should Abraham’s answer have been, “No, I will not sacrifice my child to prove devotion to you because the God I worship would not ask for such a sacrifice,” Pastor Chenoweth asked.

“Maybe this ancient story is a lesson that the God of love and light and life and justice wants us to value the lives of our children and other innocent people more than anything else. And I think that’s the lesson that all the Scripture teaches. And yet over and over again, as a nation we sacrifice our children … We sacrifice our young people when we decide as a nation that mental health care is too expensive. And the bodies of our children are quite literally being sacrificed to the idea that untrained, civilian 18-year-olds should freely carry AR-15s and other weapons of war …”

Moms Demand Action and Be Smart for Kids think the 2nd Amendment and common sense proactive preventive measures to protect lives, especially those of our children, can be balanced.

See her remarks in full and those of all other speakers, including teacher Nancy Smith’s emotional opening statement recalling the names of the Robb Elementary School dead, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

 

Local News

Past employees of Warren Memorial Hospital gather for reunion

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

Past employees of Warren Memorial Hospital gathered on June 11, 2022, at the park at Bing Crosby Stadium to enjoy food and memories.

Cheryl Rakes, a retired Warren Hospital nurse had the idea for this reunion. She said, ” the response has been overwhelming. I put up the idea on Facebook, and it just took off.”

Of course, she had some help from other retired employees and friends, but the sentiment at the reunion was Cheryl did all the hard work, and they thanked her for all the effort. They all said it was a great event and they’ll come again.

Cheryl added, “We’ve had responses from 165 people who want to come, and some as far as Florida.”


The Royal Examiner wants to thank all the employees of our hospitals and first responders as you work long and hard hours, and long shifts. You see all kinds of things, some good and some bad, and we want you to know our community appreciates you and cherishes you.

 

 

 

Local News

Front Royal Soccer Association gives awards, gears up for summer skills camp

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

The Front Royal Soccer Association (FRSA) has named Matt Bradley, of the U10 Terminators, as Coach of the Season. “Bradley has coached several seasons and is always willing to step up for the kids to ensure they have playing time,” said FRSA President Church Reinhard.

U10 Terminators Coach Matt Bradley was named Coach of the Season. Courtesy photos.

Several factors go into a selection for the honor, including input from players and parents, via a survey, as well as FRSA board member input. Bradley, said Reinhard in a written release, had high marks for character and integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship, and excellence on the field.

At the June 4th Soccer Showcase event, the FRSA awarded $1000 scholarships to Warren County High School graduates Evie Blodgett and Anthony Carter. Blodgett will attend Shepherd University in the fall, studying nursing. Carter is headed to George Mason University and will major in computer science.

Front Royal Virginia

Scholar recipient Evie Blodgett will study nursing at Shepherd University in the fall.

 

Scholarship recipient Anthony Carter is headed to George Mason University to study computer science.

Winners of the soccer tournament include:

  • U10 – Fleas – Coach Ed Dawkins
  • U12 – Wolves – Coach Chuck Campbell
  • U14 – Knuckleheads – Coach Lee Pearson
  • U19 – Lightning – Coach Chris Gobie

For youth wishing to improve their soccer skills over the summer, an upcoming camp is scheduled each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. between June 14th and August 4th at the soccerplex.

Additionally, attendees can participate in two Saturday scrimmages, slated for June 25th and July 30th, from 9-11 a.m.

Reinhard said the summer camp will focus on skills such as movements to beat opponents, cuts, and turns, receiving techniques, shooting, and finishing, among other skills. He said each participant should see improvement in his/her abilities and skills.

More information about our camp can be found on our FRSA Summer Camp page found here: https://www.frontroyalsoccer.com/content/1436/Summer-Camp

Registration for the camp will remain open until June 26th, which is two weeks after the first camp session. The cost of the camp is $250.

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 13 – 17, 2022

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.


*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Left lane closures for ditch cleaning, Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 23.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

SECONDARY ROADS
Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Local News

Jurassic Park Motorpool on Main Street Front Royal

Published

3 days ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

The Jurassic Park Motorpool Capital Division is here once again on Main Street! They’ll be there on the evening of Friday the 10th and all day Saturday the 11th! Bring your family and friends and join in the festivities!

Can’t wait to see you all there!! 🦖🦕

The Royal Cinemas is showing the #JurassicWorldDominion movie all this week.

Go to the Royal Cinema website for showtime on Saturday and Sunday: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Local News

Meet Eagle Scout Caleb Michael Holmes – BSA Troop 4, Front Royal, Virginia

Published

4 days ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

On Wednesday, June 9, 2022, Boy Scout Troop 4 conferred the title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, to Caleb Michael Holmes.

Caleb stood before proud family members and friends, and many fellow scouts at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal as he was pinned with the Eagle Scout medal and a new neckerchief with the emblazoned eagle, representing the best efforts and values of the BSA.  Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process, and has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.

Four Nobel Prize laureates are known to be Eagle Scouts. Twelve Eagle Scouts have been awarded the Medal of Honor. At least forty astronauts earned the rank as a youth, including Neil Armstrong and Charles Duke, both of whom walked on the Moon.


Scoutmaster Jim Naccash said, “Troop 4 is sponsored by the Front Royal Rotary Club and we meet each Monday night from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in the basement of the First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st Street, here in Front Royal.” He also invites boys 10 1/2 or finished 5th grade to visit a meeting and see if this is something that would be of interest to them.

Caleb’s parents, Mike and Heather Holmes are very proud of their son and his accomplishments. His grandparents, Dean and Judy Brainard, from Claremont, California, and uncle Benjamin Brainard from Oregon, came for Caleb’s high school graduation from Padre Pio Academy and his Eagle Scout pinning.

The Foundation of Scouting

Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.

Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.

Scout Mission: The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

 

Watch the ceremony below.

 

