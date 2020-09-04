Local News
Operation Valley Venue VIII nets 88 charges & more than $26,200 in illegal drugs in five counties
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, along with area law enforcement, conducted its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue. This was a collaborative effort to identify, target and arrest those individuals responsible for the distribution, manufacturing and transportation of illegal narcotics. The multi-agency operation concentrated on criminal activity occurring within the city of Winchester, and five local counties and their corresponding towns and cities.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by District 11 Probation and Parole, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and numerous local law enforcement agencies. The operation netted 82 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests, and one summons. Seven search warrants were executed, and 40 probation searches were conducted. During the operation, approximately 113 grams of Methamphetamine ($4,600), 9 grams of Heroin ($2,100), 34 grams of Cocaine ($3,400), 30 grams of Crack Cocaine ($3,000), 73 grams of MDMA ($7,300), 220 Doses of Prescription Medication ($1000) and 2 Marijuana plants and 230 grams of Marijuana ($4,800) was seized. The total street value of narcotics seized was $26,200. In addition, $6,800 in US currency, and one firearm was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the following law enforcement agencies: Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County Sheriffs’ Offices; Town of Front Royal, Town of Strasburg, and Town of Luray Police Departments; City of Winchester Police Department; and Virginia State Police.
Local News
Humane Society of Warren County is awarded a grant from Anicira Veterinary Center
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they are recipients of a grant award from Anicira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg, VA.
Anicira is celebrating 15 years of helping pets by awarding a grant and services of more than $3000 to The Humane Society of Warren County. They have awarded a grant in the amount of $1500 as well as 15 free spay/neuter surgeries for the shelter animals. The HSWC was the first shelter to partner with Anicira’s low cost spay/neuter transport program back in 2005.
“My deepest appreciation goes out to the HSWC for the long-standing partnership and the remarkable work the organization does to improve the well-being of pets in their community”, said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira.”
“The Humane Society of Warren County is grateful for our partnership with Anicira and the awarded grant.” “This gift helps us to ensure we continue providing the very best care to our shelter residents and we thank you, Anicira!,” said Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager of HSWC.
The Humane Society of Warren County partners with Anicira to provide bi-monthly trips for Warren County residents to the clinic for low-cost spay/neuter and other services. If you are needing to sign your pet up for surgery, please call the shelter at 540-635-4734 for more information. “We are happy to help walk you through the process,” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager for HSWC.
The HSWS is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. It is our vision to be part of a community where every pet is a wanted pet.
About Anicira
Anicira is committed to serving animals and our community through veterinary services, education, outreach, shelter, care and protection programs to help animals live healthy lives in a safe environment.
Crime/Court
Two Front Royal men arrested and charged for drug distributed via mail delivery
Officers with the US Postal Service and the Front Royal/Warren County team of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force initiated a joint investigation after information was revealed that drugs were being distributed via mail delivery. On Monday, August 31, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 211 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Four individuals were present at the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Two individuals were subsequently charged with the following:
Both men are residents of 221 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Total seizure from the residence included methamphetamine with a street value of $4500 and marijuana with a street value of $1200. Both men are being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail.
Local News
17-year-old driver Cole Olsen wins his first race ever Thursday with a last minute opportunity in Woodstock, Virginia
17-year-old Cole Olsen won his first race ever as a driver Thursday at the Virginia Harness Horse Association’s Matinée Meet aboard a horse that had not reached the winners circle in almost four years and a horse he had not planned to drive until just minutes before the race.
The Maryland based Olsen came to Virginia Wednesday with seven qualifying starts at Ocean Downs under his belt. He hoped to get at least five trips in the sulky over the three-day meet in order to reach twelve, which would be enough to receive a provisional license when he turns 18 in October.
Heading into the day’s last race, Olsen accumulated five starts over the two days, and assuming his afternoon was over, took his colors off. Reinsman Bill Carter got a little banged up in the race prior and when he was not able to drive his horse LL Jackpot in the finale, he called on Olsen for last-minute duty.
“He (Carter) knew I warmed the horse up and when he asked me if I wanted to drive her, I ran to get my colors,” said Olsen. “I thought I had a shot with the horse. It looked to be a pretty even race with the other horses in to go.”
LL Jackpot sat third at the quarter in the four-horse field then came outside before the half to challenge. She remained outside of front stepping Coffee’s Ready through the top of the stretch but gained enough ground in the final steps to win by a nose. Rosie’s Apples rallied late outside of LL Jackpot to provide an exciting three-horse finish.
“I’m sure some people think I pulled too early,” explained Olsen, “But the pace slowed down in the second quarter and I wanted to put pressure on the leader. If I stayed in third, I wouldn’t have been able to apply any pressure from three or four lengths behind.”
LL Jackpot last won a race on September 26, 2016, at Freehold. The 7-year-old mare crossed the wire today in 2:00.0 and pushed her bankroll to $49,521.
Olsen and his family are relatively new to racing but it’s something he wants to evolve in. “My family just got into it last year,” he said. “We grow hay and deliver it to stables and through those contacts, got into the sport and now have four horses. I enjoy training but really want to be able to drive my own horses.”
Of his six drives Wednesday and Thursday, four have been on horses owned and trained by Teresa Willabus. “I warm horses up for her at Ocean Downs, and she said if I ever went to a Fair meet to compete, she’d be happy to help me out and supply some horses for me to drive,” he said.
Olsen will be busy Friday during the meet’s final day — he has five drives scheduled in the eight-race program. “I’m doing what I came here to accomplish, but I’m also having a great time.”
Local News
Tax Refund Scam targeting Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a SCAM that targets Warren County, as well as citizens throughout the country.
Citizens in various locations around the country have reported that they have received checks for various amounts that are represented to be tax refunds from the Warren County Treasurer’s Office. Included with the checks are instructions, from a fraudulent company, to cash the checks and purchase gift cards. The gift card numbers are then supplied to the suspicious contact. The company then promises a “bonus” to the victim once the gift card numbers have been received.
These checks look convincing, and attempts have been made to cash them. Fortunately, due to extra security measures put in place by the Treasurer’s Office no one has suffered financial losses from this SCAM.
If you receive a refund check from the Treasurer’s Office and you have a question of its validity, please contact the Warren County Treasurer’s Office at (540) 635-2215.
If you have received one of these fraudulent checks, DO NOT attempt to cash it. Report the incident to local law enforcement.
If you or a loved one has been a victim of a scam, please call us at (540) 635-4128.
WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Criminal Investigations Division
Local News
School Board, WCPS face evolving academic year
Two speakers during last night’s Warren County School Board meeting reminded board members and Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff that the school year 2020-2021 will be unlike any other previously experienced, and they offered recommendations for how to move forward as students start school on Tuesday, September 8.
“Next week, our community and local news media will closely watch WCPS as we start school in a way we never have before. Some would expect us to fail. Some may even hope for it. But most will cheer us on,” said Kim Oakland, president of the Warren County Education Association and a teacher at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, during the meeting’s community participation segment.
In fact, said Oakland, that is one of the most important life skills that can be taught to students: to realize that mistakes are not failures but learning opportunities.
Oakland challenged School Board members, WCPS staff, students, parents, and community members to remember the mantra ‘It’s not hard, it’s just new,’ as everyone faces the challenges of this school year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The second speaker, Front Royal resident David Downes, commended everyone “for the Herculean effort that has gone into completely revamping what we used to know of as school” during the pandemic.
However, Downes said he wanted to discuss another related epidemic: the rise in overdoses that are spiking locally and throughout the United States.
While there are many reasons for the increase, Downes said that one of the tragedies of COVID-19 is reduced socializing for those most in need of role models and peer support. “Their socializing has been turned upside down,” he said told School Board members.
Recently, Downes said a local 16-year-old died due to a drug overdose. “As a parent of twin 13-year-olds, I envision that I will watch them graduate, get married, have kids, and then someday mourn my death. It should not be the other way around,” he said.
Downes asked the School Board to take up consideration around the issue of drug testing for school athletes. He provided members with a packet that contained a copy of the guidelines and protocols issued by the Virginia Department of Education, as well as information on a successful Clark County, Va., a program costing about $25,000 to $30,000 a year that’s been used for about a decade, among other resources for them to review.
“These are the leaders in the school. Other students look up to the athletes; they set the bar,” Downes said. “If they know for a fact they’re not using, it’s what cool kids are doing — as opposed to the opposite.”
Downes, who is also a Front Royal attorney, noted that his 33-year background in criminal defense likely makes his request to the School Board seem “extremely ironic,” considering that he has represented hundreds, if not thousands of drug suppliers, dealers, and drug addicts.
“But that doesn’t change the fact that these are children not capable of making responsible decisions,” said Downes, who added that he’s willing to help financially start an effort in Warren County for a student-athlete drug testing program. “It needs to be investigated,” he said.
In other business, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved five action agenda items, with Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells present.
The approved items were July 2020 Virginia School Boards Association Policy Updates, which will be included in the WCPS Policy Manual as recommended by staff; a new lease agreement for a classroom at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center for the Elements Program; to continue using existing attorneys who have moved over to the new law firm of Sands Anderson PC for legal counsel regarding WCPS special education; and an additional instructional assistant position to serve preschool students in the Virginia Preschool Initiative program, as well as a related personnel addendum.
Specifically, the new lease agreement is required because Lord Fairfax Community College can no longer house the Elements Program for the school year 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. The program supports adult learners age 18-22 and focuses on employment readiness, job shadowing, and community-based employment, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch, who told the board that the school district wanted to operate the program at the Santmyers Youth Center on East 8th Street in Front Royal. The youth center serves as the main administrative office of the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
“The Parks and Recreation Department has been a valued partner over the years, and we look forward to this new endeavor,” Hirsch said.
Also, during the School Board’s Wednesday night meeting, Dr. Frederick P. Logan, Jr., was officially inducted into the Roy K. Boyles Wall of Recognition. Logan initially was named an inductee during the board’s May 6 meeting and last night formally received recognition and a plaque presented by Board Chairman Williams.
The School Board also received information from Warren County’s financial advisor, Davenport & Company LLC, on the refinancing of two existing bonds. The School Board in August passed a resolution requesting that the Warren County Board of Supervisors apply through the Virginia Public School Authority for bonds to refinance the bonds. The refinancing of the current debt will save roughly $3 million over the life of the bonds, according to the Davenport representative.
The School Board’s next meeting is Wednesday, September 16 at 5 p.m.
Local News
Deborah Miller brings senior living experience to Caring Transitions of Winchester
Experienced caregiver and senior living professional Deborah Miller is pleased to announce the launch of her new senior-focused relocation and estate clearing company, Caring Transitions of Winchester.
Caring Transitions’ specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, home clean-outs, estate clearing and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Winchester serves Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, and Frederick Counties as well as the city of Winchester and the surrounding areas.
“Think of Caring Transitions as a project manager for your transition – we can take care of your entire transition from beginning to end or help with whatever individual services you need along the way. When my mom passed away suddenly in 2008, I was left to handle everything with minimal help, which was emotional and overwhelming. I launched Caring Transitions because I want people to have someone to turn to when they need help with those kinds of transitions. I want to be the resource this community needs,” Miller said.
Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
Miller, who is a Certified Senior Relocation and Transitions Specialist, has lived in the Shenandoah Valley for almost 40 years and has two sons – James, who served in the United States Marine Corp, and Garrett, who is training to be an electrician. Her stepson, Frank III currently lives in Florida. She has been in senior caregiving for the last 15 years and most recently worked as a Personal Care Attendant for a young lady with Cerebral Palsy. She also cared for her mom before her passing. Miller has hired Danyeil Baker to help her with business development. Miller and Baker worked together at a senior living facility where Miller was an assistant to the Activities Director. Baker, who was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, has been in caregiving since volunteering as a candy-striper when she was 12.
“When I posted about opening Caring Transitions on my Facebook page, there were lots of congratulatory posts, but Danyeil messaged almost immediately asking how she could get involved. She was clearly passionate about what I was going to be doing and she has become an integral part of the team already,” Miller said.
“We want the community to know that our Caring Transitions team members are uniquely trained to be sympathetic to all kinds of challenges and to offer compassionate solutions to help clients reach their goals. We are caring, considerate and we understand what you’re going through in a way that other companies don’t,” Baker added.
Caring Transitions of Winchester is bonded and insured and employees are background checked. For additional information, call 540-318-0024, email DMiller@CaringTransitions.com or visit www.CaringTransitionsWinchester.com.
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph WNW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 2
79/55°F
82/59°F