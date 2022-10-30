Local News
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by deputies from the Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Page, and Winchester City sheriff’s offices, officers from the Winchester, Strasburg, Front Royal, Luray, and Broadway police departments, troopers from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Area 13 Headquarters, and officers from Probation and Parole District 11.
The operation netted 58 felony arrests, six probation violations, and four misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 59 probation searches were conducted, six search warrants were obtained and executed, and 31 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 237 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $23,700.00, 35 grams of heroin with a street value of $3,500.00, 20 capsules of heroin with a street value of $2,000.00, 7 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $700.00, 80 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of $3,200.00, 35 grams of cocaine with a street value of $3,450.00, 51 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $5,100.00, and 60 grams of marijuana with a street value of $450.00. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $42,100.00. In addition, two firearms and $1,326.00 in currency were seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA-funded initiative.
Chamber News
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services offers ABA therapy to children with developmental disabilities. Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) is a scientific, evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement, data analysis, visual supports, and parent/caregiver involvement in treatment.
Click here to learn more about Liam’s Chance on their Facebook page.
Or email Rachel Paugh at rachel.paugh@abcbehavior.org.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 31 – November 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight left lane closures for barrier installation near Country Club Road, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal.
McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for 18 years. Coyne stepped down as chief public defender last month to become deputy executive director of the VIDC.
The VDIC works with certified private court-appointed attorneys to provide legal representation for indigent people accused of crimes.
Coyne stated in a media release, “Pete brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position, and we know he will do a great job leading the office.”
According to the release, McDermott has devoted his legal career to the defense of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s indigent. He previously served as deputy public defender and has overseen the day-to-day operations of the Front Royal Satellite Public Defender Office since 2014.
McDermott has been in a public defender office “since before he can remember,” the release. States. His godfather, Salvatore “Sam” Panzarella, was the first chief trial attorney for the Monroe County, N.Y., Public Defender; his mother was Panzarella’s first legal assistant.
McDermott, a native of Rochester, N.Y., is a graduate of Monroe Community College, SUNY Brockport, and the Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia. His wife, Cathy, is the senior trial attorney with the Prince William County Public Defender Office.
The Front Royal office of the VIDC is located at 1516 N Shenandoah Avenue, Suite A –1st Floor in Front Royal.
Local News
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail.
The SVRT is an ambitious project that will transform a nearly 50-mile stretch of track once owned by the Norfolk Southern railroad into a multi-use trail that can be used by outdoor enthusiasts and bicycle commuters alike.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership Governance Council has representation from all the towns and counties along the route, in addition to the two regional Planning District Commissions and four regional nonprofits. Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell represents the town; BOS member Delores Oates represents Warren County.
Partnership volunteer Don Hindman, who chiefly worked at Valley Health’s Emergency Department in Woodstock, began his presentation by saying, “I’m wearing my white coat tonight because I see this as a public health project that will affect the mental, physical and economic wealth of the region.” He said the trail would appeal to a wide swath of the local population and tourists.
Hindman reported that the partnership is in negotiation with Norfolk Southern to purchase the property with a price tag between $15-25 million. He said that the proposed project received $3 million from this year’s federal budget while $103 million was earmarked in Virginia’s annual budget this year for rail trails. Hindman estimated that the money will be evenly split between the two existing rail trails and this project, which would put over $343,000 into their coffers. The Commonwealth Transportation Board this year kicked in $1 million as well.
Though the line hasn’t carried trains through some of these towns for years, transforming the tracks into a nearly 50-mile trail could make it a recreational crown jewel for a region already populated with historic battlefields and parklands.
Hindman said that trail users would be able to branch out and experience other outdoor activities along the way, which would bring more tourist dollars to the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Norfolk Southern, for years, was not interested in selling the rail land, but over time changed its way of thinking. After being courted by the group, the company in 2020 said it would consider selling the rail land after all. The company’s willingness to sell may have been tied to the closing of a Strasburg printing plant, which halted all train traffic on the Norfolk Southern tracks from Strasburg to Front Royal.
The original trail idea was for a nearly 39-mile stretch of single track running from the town of Broadway in Rockingham County north through Timberville, New Market, Mt. Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, and Toms Brook to Strasburg. Following that plant closing, the partnership was delighted that the span of track beyond Strasburg, running east to Front Royal, might be available for purchase.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership website states that having Front Royal as the trailhead would put it about an hour’s drive on an interstate for nearly 6 million people. “I think it would be wildly popular,” Hindman told the council.
State legislators agreed, adding a budget amendment during a 2020 fall session chiefly consumed with coronavirus expenditures. The measure, which was approved, prompted the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to conduct a feasibility study.
The public participated in surveys on the proposed trailway–garnering 9,283 responses in 2020. 94 percent of the respondents said they would use the path if it were built; 86 percent said they have used other trails in the commonwealth.
Thousands of miles of railways across America have been turned into trails that are easy to bike or walk because of their low grade. Virginia already has 49 rail trails–with about 419 miles–according to the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
In Virginia, portions of the 45-mile Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park were converted to trails in the 1970s. The popular biking and running trail, originating in Arlington, is maintained by revenue from utility companies that also use the corridor for transmission.
There are two existing rail trails that are state parks — the 57-mile New River Trail and the 31-mile High Bridge Trail. The High Bridge Trail, near Farmville, brought 180,000 visitors and more than $6.5 million to the surrounding community within four years of opening, according to a 2018 economic impact study.
Hindman had even rosier economic news for the council, relaying that a more recent economic impact analysis projected that $32 million in revenue would be spent by tourists and trail users along the corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail will hopefully be completed and open to the public in 2030.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council Meeting of October 24, 2022.
Local News
Warren County Parks and Recreation announce winter park hours
Winter Park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM (dawn) – dusk and effective November 1, 2022, through March 12, 2023, at the locations listed below:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
Local News
WCHS DECA initiates new members
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Warren County High School DECA Chapter welcomed thirty new members into its membership. The initiation ceremony was conducted by the chapter’s officers, with Chapter President Ginger Gouda presiding. This was one of the largest membership classes to be initiated into the chapter over the past six years.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools for college and career-readiness.
