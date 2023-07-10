Opinion
Opinion: Keep Rockland Rural – Embrace preservationism and REJECT suburbanization
By Thomas Hinnant
“Lord, I can’t make any changes.
“All I can do is write ‘em in a song.
“I can feel the concrete slowly creepin’.
“Lord, take me and mine before that comes”
–Lynyrd Skynyrd, “All I can do is write about it”
Warren County has a rural character and beauty that is reflected in the folks who live here, the history of the area, and the touristic nature of the local economy.
Anyone who has spent any time here knows that Rockland is one of the most beautiful areas in Warren County. Consistent with its character, beauty, and history. Rockland happens to be designated a rural historic district by the Virginia Department of Historic Places.
That’s why as a community, we must stand together in order to Keep Rockland Rural.
Stand together to keep National Developers off of our agricultural land.
Stand together and say NO to this rezone.
In order to hold on to the beauty and authenticity of our county. Folks must speak out against the attempt at suburbanization that threatens to strip away the historic nature and rural character of this community.
There are those who will tell you that in order to raise revenue for the county and to keep up with the times, we must develop our farmland into high-density housing. They will likely speak of how great it is to have National builders interested in developing our area.
Don’t fall for these predatory talking points. Don’t buy the lie.
Firstly, these housing developments rarely, if ever, contribute as much tax revenue as they end up costing the county in infrastructure development. Large high-density housing developments overburden our infrastructure and drive taxes up for longtime county residents. On top of that, they rarely use local labor when building their developments. The cost-value analysis simply doesn’t add up. The local economy is burdened, not boosted. This is something every resident of Warren County should be concerned about.
Secondly, this proposed development in Rockland violates the vision for this charming area. The very vision found in our own comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan seeks to “direct future development into an efficient and serviceable form that will preserve the County’s predominately rural character.”
This proposed development is a clear and direct violation of the ethos espoused within the comprehensive plan and its vision for Rockland.
Lastly, if we start rezoning land, especially land that is zoned agricultural. A domino effect of development will undoubtedly begin. That domino of development will turn this county into just another rootless suburban outpost of metropolitan Northern Virginia.
The distinct culture, history, and character of the community will be overshadowed by cookie-cutter high-density housing.
I was at the community meeting on May 4th. It was a beautiful demonstration of democracy. The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley should be commended for the facilitation of such a successful event. Over 100 residents attended of all stripes, backgrounds, and worldviews.
Partisan political proclivities were put aside, and a community came together with one voice in defense of their area’s history, character, and beauty.
I hope the planning Commissioners and Supervisors take heed of the clear and undeniable will of the people.
I recommend everyone check out the documents and information that the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley has made publicly available regarding Rockland.
In conclusion, I implore you. Don’t be fooled by the shallow promises of suburbanization, it will destroy the soul of this county that we all cherish. Our aquifer, our river, our agricultural land, and our way of life are under threat.
As a community, we should be focused on preserving our agricultural land.
We should be focused on cleaning up and rehabilitating our rivers. And we should be focused on holding on to a rural way of life that builds true character. We should not allow Warren County to be steamrolled by National Developers who have no ties to this community.
If this land is rezoned, that’s exactly what will happen.
Opinion
Abstraction and Distraction
From my perspective, Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL) came into existence as a response to a very specific matter: sexualized content in juvenile books that is, by definition, pornographic. At the June 6, 2023, Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, many people came to the podium to address the BOS. Many CSL supporters read specific passages from the books that were the subject of recall forms that they or others had submitted.
CSL speakers addressed specific harms and risks of sexualizing children, the long-term harmful effects of pornography and increased likelihood of addiction due to exposure at a young age, and even the disturbing story of a “little bit of poop” in some delicious-looking brownies that made everybody squirm a bit knowing how easy that would be to pull off.
On the other hand, it appeared to me that CSL detractors addressed themselves not to the specific texts and concepts CSL supporters were presenting (i.e., sexually explicit passages, harms of early sexualization, and pornography) but to abstract topics such as freedom of speech, censorship, book banning, and religious fanaticism. No CSL detractor stood to make a counterpoint that a cited text was not pornographic, that early exposure to sexual content was not harmful, or that pornographic addiction was not a developmental risk.
I think the same pattern can be observed in the anti-CSL Op-Ed letters on the matter. This is, strictly speaking, rational; however, it is also diversion; people will naturally nod in agreement that free speech is “good,” book-banning religious zealots are “bad,” and library programs are wonderful for the community. However, people will NOT naturally nod in agreement that the sexualization of juveniles is good (anywhere, but certainly not at the public library using taxpayer funds), so the anti-CSL cannot and do not campaign explicitly FOR what CSL is explicitly AGAINST.
Hence the abstractions and distractions: They wave the American flag, cite the constitution, laud the wonderful programs the library has, and say “freedom, baby,” but do not under any circumstances deign to address the specific citations and statements that are the actual object of CSL’s focus, or their claimed harmful impact on juveniles.
For those standing off a distance from the front lines of this war of words, I urge you: do not be so distracted by how much you love a good brownie that you don’t take time to try to understand why your neighbor is trying to get your attention and being so specific, not abstract, about what’s in it, who made it, what their intentions are, and to convey something about the rational choices to be made to protect our youth from sexualization at the public library.
Richard Jamieson
North River District, Warren County
Opinion
Former Samuels Library director chimes in on book debate
Samuels Public Library is a “true gem” that just happens to be in Front Royal, Virginia. It is a sanctuary away from many difficult things, including severe weather, the streets, drugs, and juvenile crime.
In person, it offers a place to learn, attend excellent local and or regional programs, and check out books, magazines, and or DVDs.
For some, it is just a place of refuge to cool off or warm up. Others join the local craft clubs and meet new friends. There is always tutoring or learning in the many small meeting rooms, along with enough computers to help those in need of a computer, printer, or reliable WI-FI service.
Online you can connect to read a regional collection of books and magazines or improve your education along with learning new languages and taking and completing tests for employment.
The Director and staff are a wonderful group of hard-working individuals that want to provide excellent service to all those that live in the community and use the library — EVERYONE in the community, not just one group or another. There are also many excellent volunteers in both the adult and teen areas that help staff give their time and expertise.
Yes, Samuels Library has a diverse collection of materials along with wonderful diverse programs for every age. The people that use the library are also as diverse, each looking for varied materials, help or information, or programs.
Samuels Library staff is quite capable of choosing what belongs in the collections at the library.
No one should be dropping off young children at the library with no supervision. That is unacceptable.
There are designated areas inside the library where various collections are kept. I am sure you and your family can find an area you and your children will feel comfortable inside this “gem of a library.”
Be proud that you have such a wonderful library that caters to all the home-schoolers, public school children, teens, adults, and seniors.
The library belongs to everyone — “treat it with respect.”
Mary “Nicki” McGuire Lynch
Former Samuels Public Library Director (2008-2017)
Opinion
Commentary: On Independence Day, Virginians gain a new resource for civics, history education
Today, the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History and Civics (JMC) is not only celebrating American independence, but we are also celebrating a historic union, one long in the making. The JMC today joins its longtime partner, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), to create an innovative study center that will revolutionize civics education in Virginia and beyond. This rare union of two private non–profit organizations empowers history and civics to tell a more complete American story, one that is desperately needed today.
History answers the “why” of civics. Why do we elect representatives in America’s form of democracy? Why does the Constitution limit the power of government and promise equal protection? And civics answers the “why does it matter now” of history. Why is the American government said to be “of the people,” and what does that mean today? Why is it essential to know my responsibilities and rights under the U.S. Constitution, and what are they?
In just three years, we will commemorate 250 years of American independence. This milestone moment offers an extraordinary opportunity to reflect on the road behind us and on what lies ahead. It will be a once-in-a-generation chance to look deeply at our past and invest with great purpose in our future. But at this moment, the nation is marked by a lack of civil discourse in our public arenas and an all-time low in the knowledge and understanding of our shared history, our responsibilities, and our rights as Americans.
A recent report on civics awareness issued by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center noted that less than half of U.S. adults could name all three branches of government. One in four could not identify even one. Only one in four U.S. adults could name a single right identified in the First Amendment. Recent findings from the U.S. Department of Education showed that student proficiency in civics and in history has declined to levels unseen since testing began in the 1990s.
We, the people, have a real obligation to do better to graduate students who understand our system of representative democracy and how to participate in it. Beyond politics, ideologies, and division, we have a real duty to teach students about America’s ongoing pursuit of all that is promised in the Declaration of Independence and the wending journey to a more perfect union. This transfer of knowledge from one generation to the next must not be taken for granted. It requires purposeful teaching and is crucial to the ongoing health and success of our nation. Fortunately, civics is required in Virginia public schools, but there is great disparity as to how much time is devoted to the topic, how much money is allocated, and how much importance it is given in classrooms.
The John Marshall Center works alongside schools and educators to bridge this civics education gap. Justice in the Classroom is JMC’s signature civics education program, where students learn everything from lessons on America’s judicial systems and civic responsibility to the Constitution to Chief Justice John Marshall’s legacy.
We just completed two pilot sessions at John Marshall High School, where students learned abstract concepts through real-world exercises. Justice in the Classroom students might discover what “taxation without representation” feels like when a pop quiz is announced, and they are “required” to purchase a special pencil from the teacher to take it. (They will most definitely share a collective sigh of relief when they realize there is no pop quiz.) The Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause might be explored through a paper boat-making contest, where only half of the class receives the assembly instructions. And students use newly acquired mediation and mock trial skills to hotly debate which fast food restaurant is best before moving on to more complex subjects such as lifetime appointments of Supreme Court justices.
Justice in the Classroom creates a civics lab of sorts where students can test ideas and formulate solutions and opinions. It gives students the gift of mental space, away from headlines and the viewpoints of others, to learn something about America’s system of government, how we got here, how to effect change, and how to form a community in the process. When taught in a non-political manner, we see civics and history bring people together.
By joining the VMHC, JMC gains tremendous new scope and scale in the delivery of these and other rich civics resources such as Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality and Marbury to Brown, an exploration of judicial review. In fact, JMC’s entire civics portfolio will serve as a core pillar of the VMHC’s multi-year 250th commemoration. Together, we will host civics institutes, conferences with Virginia’s law schools, and public history forums about the road to and from the Revolution. We believe that the American experiment in self-government relies on civic-ready citizens to function well, and it is our aim to ensure students of all ages are not only equipped to participate in our democracy but are eager to engage in it.
Today, as we commemorate America’s 247th anniversary and look ahead to its 250th, we invite you to join us in creating a “civic-ready” Virginia. In 1776, Virginian Thomas Jefferson called America’s pursuit of independence a “common cause for all.” Education must be that rallying cry today. And right now, we have the hope of finally fulfilling it for all.
Joni Albrecht is the Director of the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics, a study center of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Albrecht earned a bachelor’s degree in applied advertising and public relations from the University of Central Missouri, a graduate certificate in public history from the National Institute of American History & Democracy, and will complete an M.A. in American Studies at William & Mary this month.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Joni Albrecht
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Oh, wait here’s an idea
Well, here we are, the first of July, and as I open up the Royal Examiner this morning, I see we’re still talking about the Great Samuels Public Library Book Ban of 2023.
This time, “one of ‘the 53’” (her words, not mine) is complaining that her request for the removal of Prince and Knight from the children’s section has been denied. By her own admission, the book is “engaging and charming,” but since it “legitimizes” gay marriage, the writer has taken the position that by refusing to remove the book, Samuels Public Library is now “an official promoter to [ages] 3 and up of same-sex attraction.” She adds that while “[Samuels is] fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: [she] is not.”
So, yeah. A few things here.
First, is anyone else picking up on the breathtaking degree of entitlement inherent in the proposition that because the complainant isn’t fine with a book, it necessarily follows that the book should be removed from the Public Library? That’s all I’ll say about that.
Second, are these hypothetical 3-year-olds driving themselves to the library and bellying up to the book bar while Mom and Dad are working the late shift? I’m guessing not. I’m guessing there’s probably some adult involvement in any book selection scenario involving a 3-year-old. Not to mention the fact that while some 3-year-olds read, most don’t. So if a parent wants to check out Prince and Knight at SPL and read “the beguiling rhymes” to their child (of any age), for whatever reason, then I say, hey, freedom, Baby. This is America, not Afghanistan, so go for it.
Third, I’ve been hearing a lot about parental rights lately, but what I haven’t heard too much about is parental responsibilities. During last month’s Board of Supervisors meeting, one speaker suggested that if parents are concerned about age-inappropriate library book content, rather than trying to ban books, they should simply monitor their child’s reading material. A few minutes later, another speaker angrily retorted that it was completely unreasonable to expect a parent to be responsible for monitoring their child’s reading materials. (I suppose it’s easier just to make the public library responsible for it.)
Boy, howdy, let me tell you, back in the day, my Mama surely did monitor what I read. She exercised her parental rights to control what I did and did not read, and she most certainly did not abdicate her parental responsibilities by attempting to foist them off on the library. What’s that, you say? You’re too busy to monitor your child’s reading? Cry me a river. Do you think my Mama wasn’t busy? Mama had more than enough to do, but Buddy made time to see that Judy Blume didn’t find her way into our God-fearing household. Here’s an idea. Maybe if the folks who are so concerned about what’s on the shelves at the library spent a little less time on the Moms for Liberty Facebook page, filling out book-banning forms, writing letters to the editor, or harassing and maligning library staff, or lobbying the BOS to defund Samuels, or emoting tremulous, red-faced moral outrage while reading “pornography” (their word) aloud into the very public and very permanent county record, they’d be able to find the time to do a quick scan of their child’s library books.
Just sayin’.
Laura Kelly
Linden, Virginia
Opinion
Samuels reply to one request for reconsideration
Samuels Public Library has responded to my Request for Reconsideration of “Prince and Knight” by Daniel Haack, which is recommended by its publisher for ages 3 and up. The book is staying on the library shelves. For those who have been following the story, I’m one of “the 53”. Samuels assured me (and I’m sure this is true) that they have reviewed “Prince and Knight” carefully. I have written them back to assure them that I have too: every word; every picture. The lovely illustrations; the beguiling rhyme: engaging and charming. I am not being sarcastic. The book is attractive. It is a story for the very young that legitimizes an idea: homosexuality is normal if slightly unanticipated, and homosexual marriage is good.
It would seem Samuels has now taken a position, not tacitly, but explicitly. Samuels Public Library of Front Royal, Virginia, is now an official promoter to 3 and up of same-sex attraction and same-sex marriage. Intrinsic to this position is the idea that children must be challenged, from the youngest of ages, by books such as “Prince & Knight”, to become aware that homosexuality exists, to be convinced it is normal, and to consider the possibility that they themselves might be homosexuals. This is also the position of all the professional organizations Samuels cites in its answer to me as justifying its decision: the ALA; School Library Journal; Booklist; Goodreads; Kirkus; Amazon, and something Samuels calls its own “Collection Development Policy”. Even The Chicago Tribune gets a shout-out.
Yes, Samuels stands with some of our most influential public institutions. Samuels is in line with all their current thinking. Samuels’ citing prominent and well-funded institutions to support their choice confirms the suspicion that very powerful institutions are imposing a lot of pressure on libraries to tow the company line while the taxpayers in a lot of little towns fund the imposition. Right on cue, Samuels informed me that 696 Public Libraries already carry “Prince & Knight.” It’s clear that whatever agenda is at work here, there’s clout behind it.
Samuels has made their position clear, as I have mine. They are fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: I am not. I’m not sure why they think that a 3-year-old’s thinking about these issues is fine, but they do. Whatever else they say, whomever else they cite to legitimize their position, that is their position, and they are acting on it.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County
Opinion
Congress shall make no law …
The Board of Supervisors, as a body of elected officials, appears to be now coercing the library to ban books by using our tax money to do their bidding. That is exactly what the founders prohibited. Supervisor Oates can gaslight us by calling it temporary while they “continue to work in good faith” — to do what? Ms. Oates’s “good faith” outcome may not be another person’s. The fact is that another vote is now required to release that money, after what — those books are banned?
What is so sacrosanct about a few offensive works of fiction that their mere physical presence is worth fighting over? The publicity sells books. It gets kids and a few adults wondering what they’ve missed. Otherwise, they would have remained on a shelf unread until deaccessioned.
A librarian’s independent assessment of a book is of no relevance to me whether the ALA “approves” them or not. Why would parents substitute someone else’s opinion for their own? Take your kids by the hand and lead them to the nonfiction section, where they might learn something useful about the world they must live in. That act alone teaches appropriate behavior. You have the privilege to go elsewhere. You do not have the freedom to use my tax money for your censorship.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County