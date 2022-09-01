Orivel William Baker (1937 – 2022)

Orivel William Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Warren County.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Orivel was born March 20, 1937, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Sr. and Mozel Henry Baker.

Orivel was a U.S. Army Veteran, a lifetime member of the Izaak Walton League, and a member of the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Lois “Mettie” Campbell Baker of Front Royal; special niece, Benda S. Dodd of Winchester; three sisters, Nannie Sue Cornell, Beverly Stefko, and Eleanor Weaver; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Orivel was preceded in death by his son, William S. Baker; sisters, Helen VanderArk, Elizabeth Kailan, and Ida Mae Hagen; and brothers, Clarence Baker Jr., Norman “Teedle” Baker, and Osbourne Ott Baker.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 4, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or the Warren County Chapter IWLA, P.O. Box 556, Front Royal, VA (please indicate in the memo if you would like your contribution earmarked for any particular purpose or program).