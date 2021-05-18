Orville Jackson Henry (1932 – 2021)

Orville Jackson Henry, 88, passed away at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.

Orville was born June 21, 1932, in Bentonville, Virginia, son of the late Roy and Elva Henry. For many years Orville operated the poolroom on Main street in Front Royal and retired from Schewel’s Furniture after many years of dedicated work.

Surviving is his sons Ronnie Henry of Front Royal, Leon Jenkins of Browntown, and Garry Henry of Front Royal; daughter Connie Compton of Front Royal; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Orville is preceded in death by his companion of 46 years Helen Mae Cave Henry; brother Leon Henry; two sisters Phyllis Getts and Karen Jenkins.

Pallbearers will be Chuckie Henry, Mark Jefferies, Bobby Henry, Cliff Welch, William Laing, and Jeff Poe.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 24 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.