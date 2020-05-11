Our firefighters: Courage that can’t be extinguished

Hats off to our local heroes!

Most people will flee from a burning building, but firefighters face the blaze head-on. Indeed, there are few professions that require the kind of selfless courage that’s displayed by members of the fire service. Plus, many are volunteers, particularly in rural areas.

In addition to putting out fires, firefighters are often the first responders during medical emergencies and at car accidents. As such, they must be trained to perform basic lifesaving interventions and assist paramedics. In some cities, they even carry naloxone to treat opioid overdoses.

Similarly, when firefighters are called to the scene of a car crash, their duties aren’t limited to extinguishing an engine fire. Firefighters must assist other emergency personnel to extricate victims from damaged vehicles and clear the wreckage. They may also receive special training to safely rescue people from confined spaces, collapsed buildings, and beneath the ice.

Firefighters carry out their duties in extreme heat and blinding smoke. They work long shifts, both day and night, and risk their lives. In recent years, many firefighters have even volunteered to help their colleagues in other cities and countries battle volatile wildfires. This is a profession where altruism knows no bounds.