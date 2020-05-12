Our paramedics: Heroes on the medical frontline

Hats off to our local heroes!

In an emergency, the medical care a patient receives on the way to the hospital can determine whether they live or die. This is the responsibility that falls on the shoulders of paramedics across the country.

When they’re called upon to help someone, they must be prepared for anything. During a single shift, they might go from the scene of a devastating car crash to helping a woman give birth in her home. Regardless of the circumstances, paramedics must learn to contain their emotions and focus on the patient in front of them.

Composure and quick thinking are crucial when delivering emergency medical care. Paramedics must be able to assess each patient’s condition and make decisions about the appropriate treatment, sometimes within seconds. In addition to extensive training, this job requires substantial mental and physical resilience.

Over the years, the emergency medical services profession has evolved. What began as a taxi service to the hospital has become a veritable emergency room on wheels. Paramedics don’t simply perform CPR and bandage wounds; they’re highly trained medical professionals with the expertise to administer intravenous medication, use advanced diagnostic equipment and perform minor surgical procedures — all from the back of a moving ambulance.