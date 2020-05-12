Interesting Things You Need to Know
Our police officers: Unsung heroes in local communities
Hats off to our local heroes!
Good policing shapes communities. It enforces the rule of law and provides people with safe places to live and raise their children. Unfortunately, police officers are unsung heroes in many areas.
It can be difficult to appreciate the same law enforcement officers who dole out traffic tickets and hand out fines. Too often, such interactions eclipse the daily hard work and dedication of police forces across the country.
However, these officers put themselves in the line of fire to keep communities safe. Additionally, they solve and prevent crimes that range from robberies and drug trafficking to kidnapping and murder.
Their work puts them in contact with society’s most ill-intentioned individuals, but also it’s most vulnerable. Law enforcement officers, therefore, need the grit to take down criminals and the compassion to help crime victims.
Police officers strive to establish trust and mutual respect with the various cultural, socio-economic, and religious groups in their communities. They also frequently interact with individuals who struggle with substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness. As such, it’s a profession that requires integrity, empathy, and highly developed interpersonal skills.
Our paramedics: Heroes on the medical frontline
In an emergency, the medical care a patient receives on the way to the hospital can determine whether they live or die. This is the responsibility that falls on the shoulders of paramedics across the country.
When they’re called upon to help someone, they must be prepared for anything. During a single shift, they might go from the scene of a devastating car crash to helping a woman give birth in her home. Regardless of the circumstances, paramedics must learn to contain their emotions and focus on the patient in front of them.
Composure and quick thinking are crucial when delivering emergency medical care. Paramedics must be able to assess each patient’s condition and make decisions about the appropriate treatment, sometimes within seconds. In addition to extensive training, this job requires substantial mental and physical resilience.
Over the years, the emergency medical services profession has evolved. What began as a taxi service to the hospital has become a veritable emergency room on wheels. Paramedics don’t simply perform CPR and bandage wounds; they’re highly trained medical professionals with the expertise to administer intravenous medication, use advanced diagnostic equipment and perform minor surgical procedures — all from the back of a moving ambulance.
Red-light camera business suffers in virus crisis
Here’s a story that will bring a tear to the eye of every commuter.
The guys that operate the red light cameras are suffering big time in the Covid-19 crisis.
Redflex Holdings, an Australian company, operates red-light cameras (“traffic safety programs”) in 100 U.S. and Canadian cities.
Seems that when people run that red light or speed, Redflex Holdings gets a slice of the fine.
Problem is, according to the Wall Street Journal, people aren’t out driving. That means fewer tickets and less money to Redflex Holdings.
So they evidently have a liquidity problem. And the stock is down up to 46%.
Our firefighters: Courage that can’t be extinguished
Most people will flee from a burning building, but firefighters face the blaze head-on. Indeed, there are few professions that require the kind of selfless courage that’s displayed by members of the fire service. Plus, many are volunteers, particularly in rural areas.
In addition to putting out fires, firefighters are often the first responders during medical emergencies and at car accidents. As such, they must be trained to perform basic lifesaving interventions and assist paramedics. In some cities, they even carry naloxone to treat opioid overdoses.
Similarly, when firefighters are called to the scene of a car crash, their duties aren’t limited to extinguishing an engine fire. Firefighters must assist other emergency personnel to extricate victims from damaged vehicles and clear the wreckage. They may also receive special training to safely rescue people from confined spaces, collapsed buildings, and beneath the ice.
Firefighters carry out their duties in extreme heat and blinding smoke. They work long shifts, both day and night, and risk their lives. In recent years, many firefighters have even volunteered to help their colleagues in other cities and countries battle volatile wildfires. This is a profession where altruism knows no bounds.
Great gift for a loved one in a nursing home: How to write an old-fashioned letter (by hand!)
With text and email so prevalent today, it seems the art of the handwritten letter has fallen by the wayside. Yet now may be the perfect time to reintroduce the timeless practice of sending handwritten letters, not only for nostalgia’s sake but also as we are forced into social distancing for a potentially extended period.
If you are simply looking for a way to brighten someone’s day, this is also a good time to consider sending letters en masse to nursing homes and the like.
But do we even know how to write letters anymore? How do they begin and how do we sign off? Do they need to be written in cursive, with perfect grammar?
The traditional “Dear John,” still works when addressing people you know; for more formal letters, a “Dear Mr. Smith” and a colon suffices. As for the handwriting – make it legible, whether that’s in print or in cursive.
Here are some additional tips from etiquette guru Emily Post:
* Share news and information, mix good with bad news, respond to questions asked or the news shared in a previous letter, and ask about the recipient.
* In friendly notes, the most frequently used closings are “Cordially,” “Affectionately,” “Fondly,” and “Love.”
* A formal social or business correspondence is usually signed, “Sincerely,” “Sincerely yours,” “Very sincerely,” or “Very sincerely yours.”
* A good choice for closing a letter that’s in between formal and more intimate is “Kindest regards” or “Warmest regards.”
* Signatures: sign with first and last name if you’re writing to someone you’ve never met face-to-face; put your last name in parentheses if you’ve only spoken with the person on the phone; use your first name or nickname on letters to friends or business associates who know you.
Women in police history: 4 notable figures
National Police Week takes place this year from May 10 to 16. In honor of the event, here’s a look at four policewomen who blazed a trail for women in American law enforcement.
1. Alice Stebbins Wells
In 1910, she was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department and was one of the first female officers with the power of arrest. Her advocacy of women in law enforcement prompted 16 other cities to hire their first policewomen. Stebbins Wells was also key in establishing the International Policewomen’s Association, which is still active today.
2. Isabella Goodwin
After 15 years as a jail matron, the New York Police Department sent Goodwin undercover to gather evidence for a high-profile robbery case. Her work led to a gangster’s arrest and her promotion to detective in 1912, a first for women in the United States.
3. Georgia Ann Robinson
She was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department as a jail matron in 1919, making her one of the first African American policewomen in the country. She later worked as an investigator in juvenile and homicide cases. Robinson also used her position to refute the notion that the black community was naturally predisposed to crime.
4. Penny Harrington
In 1985, after becoming the youngest and first female captain of the Portland Police Bureau, Harrington was elected as the first female chief of a major police department in the United States. She later co-founded the National Center for Women and Policing, which promotes increasing the number of women in law enforcement.
This year for National Police Week, take the time to thank the men and women in your community for their bravery, sacrifice, and continued service.
National Hurricane Preparedness Week – May 3 to 9, 2020
National Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place this year from May 3 to 9 and is an opportunity for Americans to learn about the five major hazards associated with hurricanes. Determining which of these pose a threat to your community is a crucial part of preparing your household for hurricane season.
1. Strong winds
Hurricane-force winds range from 75 to upward of 150 miles per hour, even as the storm moves inland. At these speeds, wind can severely damage buildings and power lines. Uprooted trees can block roads and debris may sail through the air.
2. Inland flooding
As a hurricane moves inland and slows, it produces more torrential rainfall. This increases the risk of flash floods and long-term flooding. Mountainous terrain can also increase the amount of rainfall produced by a hurricane.
3. Storm surge
Hurricane-force winds can cause an abnormal rise in the coastal sea level, sometimes upward of 20 feet. A storm surge can travel several miles inland and pose a threat to life and property. This hazard is often exacerbated by natural tides.
4. Rip currents
Storm surges and strong winds may create dangerous waves along the coast. When the waves break, they can produce deadly rip currents. These narrow, powerful channels of fast-moving water can pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore.
5. Tornadoes
Hurricane weather conditions include the two ingredients needed to produce a tornado: warm, moist air, and wind shear, a phenomenon characterized by abrupt changes in wind direction and speed. Tornadoes typically form within the outer edges of a cyclone.
For information on how to best prepare for a hurricane, consult the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
