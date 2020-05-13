Our soldiers: Protectors at home and abroad

Hats off to our local heroes!

Whether they serve on land, at sea or in the air, members of the armed forces are most defined by their courage, perseverance, and a desire to be part of something greater than themselves.

All soldiers, even if they enlist during peacetime, must be prepared for overseas deployment and combat. They need to be in peak physical condition and able to withstand the psychological toll of war. Soldiers sent to a conflict zone are often forced to confront humanity at its worst in their attempt to make the world a safer place for all.

The frontline, however, isn’t the only place where they contribute to global security. As the United Nations peacekeepers or military advisers, many soldiers help other nations defend their homes and preserve their values.

The military can also be an asset in domestic humanitarian relief efforts. Soldiers are trained to provide an efficient and synchronized type of response needed to mitigate the effects of a natural disaster. They’re frequently mobilized to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of hurricanes, wildfires and massive snowstorms.