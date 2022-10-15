Local Government
Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
After his swearing-in, we asked Rogers if he was ready to hit Town Hall running on Monday at a crucial Special Joint Meeting with the new Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) called to discuss the Town’s economic development future and exactly what role FREDA should play in that future.
“The issues surrounding the (FR/WC) EDA and the numerous players involved have been a cancer on our community, and Front Royal deserves much better. As community members, we place our trust in our town leadership, elected or not, and as far as the EDA issues are concerned, I feel they have been terribly misrepresented. But there is much I have to learn, and questions I need answered before I can responsibly respond to the discussion underway. Monday’s meeting will begin this process for me.”
Of his role as an appointed, rather than elected, councilman over the coming year, Rogers said this of the responsibilities facing him: “I am now in the position of councilman to listen and be responsive to my community. I have spoken recently and often about transparency and non-partisanship in the Front Royal government. I hope to bring both to my efforts and I look forward to working with my community and fellow council members in this endeavor.”
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
Local Government
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
At its regular meeting on October 12, the Warren County Planning Commission faced a mixed agenda of Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests and a rezoning request. Once the agenda and minutes were approved, there was a single speaker for the public presentations, which are limited to planning and zoning subjects not included in the current agenda. Elizabeth McDonough gently chided the commission for not beginning its meetings with a Pledge of Allegiance. After a quick query to Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and no objection from Commission members, Chairman Myers added the pledge to the order of business and forthwith carried it out.
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items.
First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
Second, Cindy L. Duvall has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 197 Marissa Court in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A), not in a subdivision governed by a Home Owners Association (HOA). The applicant plans to use the basement of her dwelling as a short-term rental and will manage it personally with the help of a local professional for trash removal. There were no public speakers for or against the proposed permit, and the Commission voted on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, to unanimously recommend approval of the permit.
Third, also in the CUP request category, Jay Newell is requesting a CUP for Private Use Camping (non-commercial) on Avalon Drive in the Shenandoah River Estates subdivision. The property is in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and is hence unbuildable for dwellings. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicant currently uses the property for storage of outdoor and recreational equipment.
Recently, the applicant was issued a Notice of Violation for camping without an approved private-use camping permit. He resolved the violation by moving the recreational vehicle stored there to the driveway of his dwelling on a nearby developed lot and applied for a legal permit to use the lot.
There was one speaker in support of the request, and the planning department received two anonymous letters opposed to it, citing the appearance of the materials stored on the lot, characterizing it as “a salvage yard.” The planning department showed a picture taken on October 4 of the temporary carport on the property surrounded by manicured lawn. Planning Director Matt Wendling said the challenge with these lots is that they cannot be used for dwellings under the SHFA requirements, so owners are forced to make use of them as best they can for recreational river access, subject to the conditions of the permit and floodway rules for emergency evacuation.
CUPs are conditional by ordinance, and the county can revoke them for noncompliance with the conditions. Vice Chairman Henry made a motion to recommend approval, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, and the commission’s vote was unanimous.
And fourth, P. Associates, represented by Ray Pennington III, has requested to rezone a large tract of woodland in the Blue Ridge Reserves subdivision in Linden. The 614-acre tract off Reynolds Drive in the Shenandoah District had originally been platted into 741 single-family residential (R-1) parcels, and under this new proposal, the number of parcels would be reduced to three and Agriculturally zoned. The parcels would range in size from 97 to 290 acres.
The majority of this parcel was placed in a conservation easement in 2012, and If the rezoning request is approved, it would be restricted to agricultural or forestal activities consistent with and conforming to uses and development allowed by the Conservation Easement. That would include sheds and barns, a total of six dwelling houses, again limited in size and location. A Conservation Easement is a right formally granted to the County by a property owner that runs with the land in perpetuity to limit or prohibit development.
Nearby property owners have the benefit of limited development, radically reduced density, and unspoiled natural surroundings. The zoning request attracted some neighborhood opposition, even though the result of the rezoning would be a 90% reduction in allowable development intensity for the tract. Four speakers addressed the commission regarding the request.
Kathleen Mancini asked the commission to conduct an impact study for the rezoning to determine whether neighboring properties would have a downside. David Poe told the commissioners that it was his understanding that the property in question would remain residential. Changing the zoning to agricultural would allow heavy equipment to disrupt traffic in the adjoining areas and create dust and noise.
Roads going through the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision to these parcels will be affected, although it is difficult to see how the elimination of almost all development would do that. Sanitary District impact fees are charged for the development of properties within the subdivision, but the applicant’s property falls outside the sanitary district. From the comments by speakers, it appears that a previous rezoning of a different parcel within that conservation easement, made to accommodate that property owner’s need for an equipment shed, led to the impression that activities such as shooting and unrestrained ATV use would be allowed on these parcels.
Planning Director Wendling reminded the commission and the audience that the previous zoning decision was entirely separate from this one and had nothing to do with it. Robert Light, an Attorney representing the applicant, told the Commissioners that an impact study is inappropriate for a down-zoning since it radically reduces the development intensity.
After some discussion, a motion was made by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, and the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All the Planning Commission’s approval recommendations will go to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Consent Agenda consisted of three upcoming items to be advertised for the next Planning Commission meeting on November 9th:
Maura & Daan De Raedt – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The residentially zoned (R-1) property is located at 54 Arrowood Road. in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
Wendy C. Willis – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 154 Woodthrush Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Antony J. Constable – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 195 Old Oak Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1).
At his first meeting, Chairman Myers recognized new Commissioner Gregory Huson of the Shenandoah District. Commissioner Huson said he was looking forward to serving the community on the commission.
Planning Director Wendling told the commissioners that the Front Royal Planning Commission is closing in on completing the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and hopes to have it largely completed by the end of the year. He said that he had been in touch with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, and they would like to have a joint meeting of the two Planning Commissions to take advantage of the knowledge gained during the process.
Chairman Myers Adjourned the meeting at 8:40 p.m.
EDA in Focus
Council schedules joint meeting with its EDA as it ponders the costs of FREDA’s continued existence
“To be or not to be” – that seems to be a Shakespearean question looming regarding the continued existence of the unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA). At its work session of Tuesday, October 11, under the watchful eye of FREDA Board of Directors Vice-Chairman Mark Tapsak, the Front Royal Town Council discussed implications of a yet-to-be established FREDA budget, among other procedural issues. The staff agenda summary even noted the ability of towns to control development, including economic development, through zoning parameters and central utility extension decisions, without the assistance of an EDA.
Now Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich summarized the staff report on issues raised by council during August and September work sessions, leading to Tuesday’s October 11th discussion. Following that presentation and discussion, a joint meeting of council and the FREDA Board of Directors was tentatively set for Monday, October 17, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
As noted in the staff agenda summary of October 11:
“The Town, as enabled by the Code of Virginia and governed by the Town Code, has control of its land use, water, sewer, and electric utilities. As such, it has the means to guide community development, including economic development, within its boundaries.
“The Town’s ability to guide, control or encourage development within its boundaries is not reliant on the establishment of an economic development authority. In 2021, the Town began the process of establishing an economic development authority. As a result, the Front Royal Economic Development Authority was established and began meeting in January 2022.
“Current concerns with the Town’s EDA include:
- “Setup is incomplete – No Federal Tax ID established; accounts not set up
- “Differences between EDA Bylaws and Chapter 16 of the Town Code-Role of Executive Director not established or defined; staff support for meetings; Legal review
- “Staff Support – staff is currently providing support for six boards and commissions in addition to the EDA. This includes preparing agenda packets, advertisements, minutes, and video for each meeting, in addition to related work products generated by each board or commission.
“Recent events provide Council the opportunity to review its concerns and establish consensus regarding the Town’s Economic Development Authority.”
And finally, “Staff Recommendation: – Staff requests Town Council direction regarding the set up/support of the Town’s EDA.”
Background
It might be noted that as reported by Royal Examiner in February 2021 (After year-and-a-half gap, town council catches up on EDA activity, in and out of town), after initial joint meetings targeting corrections to processes that allowed the FR-WC EDA financial scandal to fester between 2014/15 and 2018 “… over the objection of then Mayor Gene Tewalt, who unsuccessfully recommended a policy of cooperation and rebuilding with the EDA and County, as opposed to a litigious one supported by council and pushed forward through the office of the former interim mayor and interim town manager” council began moving toward the hostile civil litigation path. That path was chosen despite offers from then FR-WC EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons for “good-faith negotiations to see exactly who is owed what” related to is said to have been the unauthorized movement of EDA, County, and Town assets by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
It is a path that continues to rack up contract attorney costs to the Damiani-Damiani law firm of Alexandria recommended to council by the former Interim Town Manager/Mayor as the Town sues the Front Royal-Warren County EDA and the County over disputed losses and liabilities. And with its launch of civil litigation claims the Town withdrew from participation in the re-building of the half-century-old joint municipal EDA. It is an EDA for which by mutual agreement in recent years the Town had no operational cost responsibilities for, only payment of its debt service for EDA-overseen Town projects like construction of the new police headquarters.
Back to the Future
Which brings us back to today as the current council ponders the cost of the economic development path it and its predecessors have chosen. Following Acting Town Manager Leidich’s summary of the above-cited issues, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson questioned the FREDA board’s awareness of council’s concerns moving forward. Leidich replied that FREDA Board Chairman Rick Novak had been informed of the scheduled discussion that evening, but was unavailable, leading to Vice-Chairman Tapsak’s presence.
Mayor Holloway then suggested a joint meeting with the FREDA board, “So we can all get together and discuss our options,” adding, “It took some time to set this up. I’d hate to just sort of do away with it.”
A council consensus was quickly reached and with turnaround time on advertising a Special Joint Meeting and scheduling availability “as soon as possible” as Councilman Gary Gillispie suggested, as noted above a tentative joint meeting date of Monday evening, October 17, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall main meeting room was set.
Councilwoman Amber Morris cited past closed session council discussion of FREDA’s future, noting that the discussion was now a matter of open session, public record – “It’s out there,” she observed, adding, “The set-up of FREDA is incomplete, or wasn’t completed, and we began operating. FREDA pre-dates my time on council. I’m excited for them, I was excited for them and I think they’ll bring forward great opportunities to the community for economic development within the town – it’s been not developed for over a decade. All the development goes into the county,” Morris asserted of a perhaps perceived past economic development imbalance. However, whether such larger scale commercial or industrial development flowing outside established town limits reflects a developmental imbalance or a natural outcome of the relative availability of undeveloped stretches of somewhat isolated land, is certainly debatable. And one might note that the one 147-acre space earmarked for commercial economic development inside the town limits, the former Avtex, federal Superfund, Royal Phoenix Business Park, “Brownfield” site, is owned for redevelopment by the FR-WC EDA, more commonly referenced as the WC EDA since the Town’s withdrawal from participation circa 2020/21.
Morris continued, reviewing above-cited staff concerns in the agenda summary including the lack of a federal tax ID and a lack of accounts being set up: “And the huge concern that applies to that is that we voted to allocate money to FREDA and a budget. We had discussions … We literally cannot fund them to let them run,” Morris said. She compared the situation to the initial experience with the joint Town-County Tourism Committee’s work to create a 501-C6 organization to run that promotional operation, of which she pointed out, “We hired them, then held them hostage” for some time as parameters and details were ironed out.
Morris also noted the Chapter 16 Town Code/FREDA Bylaw conflict with an Executive Director’s position not being established or defined. That despite recently terminated Town Manager Steven Hicks having been appointed by council to fill that EDA staff role prior to his August 8 departure.
It seems council and its new FREDA Board of Directors will have a lot to talk about on Monday in the hope of establishing a workable path forward with all necessary legal parameters and financing in place. Or upon further exploration of the numbers, might council choose as Mayor Holloway said, “to just sort of do away with it” and rely on “control of its land use, water, sewer, and electric utilities … as the means to guide community development, including economic development, within its boundaries.”
It might be noted that one of two topics on the agenda of a Closed Meeting at the work session’s conclusion was discussion with legal counsel regarding “the establishment, powers, duties and limitations of the Front Royal EDA, pursuant to §2.2-3711(A)(8) of the Code of Virginia” with the additional notation that “Council may take further action in open session.” No action was taken following the closed session. But that might not be the case this coming Monday. Stay tuned as this process moves forward. The other closed meeting topic was the status of the Town Manager, Town Attorney, and Council Clerk’s positions.
The FREDA discussion begins at the 42:00-minute mark of the Town video, concluding at the 52:24 mark. See that, and other topics including staff updates on other key projects, including the Town Comprehensive Plan review; pending ordinance amendments including residential snow and ice removal on Town right of ways in front of those properties; Special Use Permitting requests; and Redundant North Corridor Water Line financing variables. As noted at the end of our related story on the vacant(?) council seat appointment of Skip Rogers, financial variables on that latter topic among others, has reduced the Town reserve funds to six budgetary months, just three months above the code-mandated three-month minimum. Also, at the outset of the Special Meeting preceding the work session, see council approve a Resolution committing to fund-sharing projects with VDOT, and granting signature authority on VDOT projects in town to Interim Town Manager Leidich.
Click here to watch the meeting.
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
Local Government
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
After over an hour-and-40-minutes in Executive/Closed session Tuesday evening, October 11, including interviews of the final two of three applicants granted interviews, to fill the vacant(?) council seat of Joseph McFadden, by a 3-2 vote Skip Rogers edged McFadden out to fill just over a year of the remaining two years of that four-year term. A Special Election has been called for November 2023 to allow voters to determine the final year’s occupant of that seat. The appointment came as a 45-day time limit to make it loomed on Thursday.
Both Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Councilwoman Amber Morris prefaced their votes against Rogers’ appointment by explaining their votes were not a reflection against Rogers’ qualifications. Rather, both indicated a belief there remained questions about whether McFadden’s seat was actually vacant in the wake of his emotional August 8th verbal resignation in the wake of lengthy closed session and 4-3 split-vote termination of Town Manager Steven Hicks that evening. And with those legal questions looming, Cockrell and Morris expressed a preference that the town citizens’ choice to fill that seat should continue to be respected. Four days after his verbal resignation McFadden rescinded it in writing prior to any formal action on his resignation by council.
McFadden was the first of two interviewees Tuesday night, spending 37 minutes behind the closed doors of the Front Royal Town Hall second floor meeting room with his recent colleagues before exiting and leaving the building. The second applicant interviewed Tuesday was Todd Dineen. Rogers was interviewed at a Special Meeting called for noon, Saturday, October 1st, to accommodate pre-scheduled family travel plans that took him across the country the past two weeks.
Queried as he awaited his turn with council behind closed doors, Dineen said he had spent a quarter century in the technology industry primarily in sales and engineering, while also negotiating contracts. Dineen described himself as an “empty nester” with one daughter in college and two adult sons, one in the Army, the other based in California as a designer in the aerospace industry with Space Ex. He relocated to Front Royal from Haymarket six months ago, after tiring of seeing Haymarket evolve from a small-town ambiance into something larger. – And with the nebulous and fluid 40-to-60 residential unit Murphy’s building proposal still on the Town’s table for downtown redevelopment, Dineen may have arrived here just in time to witness a Haymarket replay!
New councilman’s background
Asked about his application for the council seat prior to his October 1 interview at Town Hall, Rogers provided Royal Examiner with copies of his resume and cover letter. His cover letter notes that he has been “a business owner within the town since 2009, a resident within our Historic District since 2013”.
Following two years of active duty service in the U.S. Army as a Military Police-Dog Handler between 1968-70, Rogers was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1970-74, leading to his work in support of disabled and economically struggling veterans.
From his resume: “Skip has over 45 years of business leadership and professional services consulting experience that includes assisting large and small companies expand their business base and government contract portfolio. He is an expert in the areas of small business management and strategic planning. Skip is a Service-Disabled Veteran and Founder/CEO of Able Forces Professional Services (AFPS) and Founder/Executive Director of Able Forces Foundation (AFF).
“AFF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 2009 to provide employment and immediate financial assistance to active duty military and veterans in financial crisis.
“AFPS, a TS (Top Secret)-cleared government contracting small business was established in 2005, and since 2009 exclusively employed wounded, ill, and injured veterans on primarily defense and military contracts. Prior to closing in January 2022, AFPS employed 40 disabled workers (39 veterans) supporting defense contacts in 7 states not including Virginia. Since 2009, AFPS employed over 60 service-disabled veterans, virtually all supporting classified contracts.”
Rogers and his wife of 47 years, Kathy, have two daughters and four grandchildren. He is a longtime member of the American Legion and member of Post 53 in Front Royal. He has also recently served on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office citizen liaison group the Community Action Committee (CAC).
McFadden reacts to another council split decision
As observers of the town government know, like Rogers, McFadden is a veteran with local business interests. He currently owns and operates a physical fitness center here. We asked him about his service and council’s majority decision last night. He noted his original military service in the Marines, with time in South America and Iraq in 2005. After an 11-year break, McFadden joined and currently serves in the Army National Guard.
“I think Skip’s a great guy and will do well. In fact, he’s an old neighbor who used to live down the street from me. Still, it muddies the water not to take the time to get an Attorney General’s opinion on my resignation and its status,” McFadden said of the questions remaining about the legality of how his verbal resignation and written withdrawal of it was handled by council and the mayor.
Of elected service, McFadden added, “It is a call to service, a call to action – you don’t always enjoy it but you serve.”
And still bothered by his abrupt and immediately rethought withdrawal from that service, McFadden told us that if as anticipated, current Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell is elected mayor as the only mayoral candidate on this November’s ballot, he will apply to fill her then vacant council seat for the two-year balance of that unexpired term.
Might it end up that McFadden and Rogers could once again become neighbors, this time on the council dais at the Warren County Government Center and around Town Hall meeting room tables?
Stay tuned, sports fans.
In the town video, see the council Special Meeting appointment discussion and vote, and staff work session summaries of several key projects, including an update on the Town Comprehensive Plan review; pending ordinance amendments including residential snow and ice removal on Town right of ways in front of those properties; Special Use Permitting requests; the future and funding of FREDA; and Redundant North Corridor Water Line financing variables – hint on the latter, it cost A LOT of money delaying action for a number of years, reducing Town reserve funds to six budgetary months, just three months above their code-mandated three-month minimum:
Click here to watch the meeting.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission Work Session reviews Special Use Permits for public hearings
The Front Royal Planning Commission met on Wednesday, October 5, to discuss upcoming Special Use Permits (SUPs) that will face public hearings at the Commission’s regular meeting on October 19. The Chairman called for a brief break before beginning the meeting’s formal business to recognize retiring member and former Chair Douglas Jones. Mr. Jones served as a member or Chair of the Commission for 14 years of significant changes to the planning functions of the town. “When I started with the Commission, there were, what, 7 or 8 staff members in the Planning Department. Now there are four or five doing more work,” Jones observed.
Chairman Darryl Merchant presented the former chairman with a beautiful crystal gavel as a token of appreciation from the Planning Department and the Commission. The former chairman and work session attendees were treated to a delicious cake before resuming the official agenda. Jones was acknowledged as a cordial and straightforward leader and a voice of reason in an often-challenging role with many competing interests.
The commission is also bidding adieu to Commission Vice-Chairman William Gordon, who will be moving out of the county this month. Inquiries to the planning department have not yielded a potential replacement.
Continuing the trend from previous months, the commission reviewed three new SUPs for Short-Term Tourist Rentals in commercially zoned districts at 206 Lee Street by the Minick Group, LLC; 200 E. Main Street by Doug Ichiugi; and 1116 N. Royal Avenue by Aaron Hike. These SUP applications will have public hearings at the October 19 meeting.
Life Point Church (Formerly First Assembly of God) at 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue has applied for a SUP for a daycare facility in the church. This application will also have a public hearing at the October 19 meeting.
In a previous meeting, the commission approved a SUP for Leandra Justice for a short-term tourist rental for her property at 12 Chester Street, subject to a solution for parking for the property, which does not have off-street parking. The language of the zoning ordinance enacted in February 2022 by the Town Council for short-term tourist rentals spells out a somewhat vague rule: “Parking for the use shall be located in driveways or other designated and approved parking areas.”
The applicant is now applying for a special exception to that provision for this property, which is within 300 feet or less from the town parking lots on Peyton and Chester Streets. The commission discussed the challenge with interpretation of the ordinance and recognized the difficulty with the properties along that section of Chester Street, which were omitted from the general parking exemption granted to East Main Street properties. Commissioners agreed that the section of the ordinance regarding requirements for short-term rentals will need to be tightened. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke reminded the members that part of the Comprehensive Plan process will be revisions to the zoning ordinance, and that process should be wrapping up at the end of this year, providing a good opportunity for improvements to be made. The special exception request for this property will be considered and have a public hearing at the October 19 meeting.
The how-many units ‘Elephant’ in the room
Finally, the commissioners took up the SUP application from SeeSuu LLC for the conversion of an existing commercial structure at 131 East Main Street, the former Murphy Theater now housing the Dynamic Life Coffee Shop in the first-floor commercial space, into a greater number of dwelling units in a building up to a height of 60 feet.
The Town Code reads, “Buildings may be erected up to forty-five (45) feet in height from grade as a matter of right. Buildings may be erected at heights between forty-five feet (45′) and sixty feet (60′) by Special Use Permit, with reasonable conditions necessitated by the historic and unique nature of the Downtown Business District, issued by Town Council after recommendation of the Planning Commission.”
The Planning Commission will have to decide, on the basis of the information provided in the application, whether to recommend Town Council approval of a SUP. According to Chapter 175 of the Front Royal Town Code, “…a special use permit may only be permitted, when Town Council determines that the use (i) is not detrimental to the overall health, safety, and general welfare of the public, (ii) does not conflict with the Comprehensive Plan, (iii) is substantially compatible with surrounding land uses, and (iv) complies with laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
In this case, the request is for sixty feet of height and not for the actual use of the building for dwellings. Critical information about the details of the project, necessary supporting infrastructure, the demolition and construction processes, or even a preliminary site plan is not yet available. Small sketches in the package provided to the commission showed a 6-story structure with 40 dwelling units, each comprised of 600 square feet, but even details about that structure or whether that configuration will be the final one have not been made public. As many as 60 units have been on the table in earlier submissions on the project. In addition, grave concerns remain that parking woes in the downtown would be exacerbated by the project during the construction period and once the units were occupied.
Two representatives of the applicant were present at the work session but did not make a formal presentation. The concept has undergone several changes since it was first floated earlier this year, including the type and number of dwelling units, as noted above, and the possibility of hotel rooms, retail spaces, and offices. The concept is scheduled to be presented to the Board of Architectural Review at its 7 p.m., October 12 meeting in Town Hall before coming to the Planning Commission for its first public hearing on October 19. Members of the public are welcome to attend and speak at the public hearing. Town Planning Commission meetings are held at the Warren County Government Center main meeting room at 7:00 p.m.
Local Government
Supervisors appear reluctant to forward Data Centers as a by-right use regardless of zoning amendment creating new Light Industrial District
Following a detailed presentation by County Planning Director Matt Wendling on the procedural requirements for authorizing the development of Data Centers in Industrial or Light Industrially zoned areas either by-right or by individual Conditional Use Permit (CUP) approval, on Tuesday, October 4, the Warren County Board of Supervisors authorized advertisement for an October 25th public hearing on a zoning amendment on the new zoning district and uses within it.
However, despite Wendling’s overview of the reasoning behind the planning commission’s cited 3-1 recommendation* of approval of a Zoning Text Amendment allowing Data Centers as a by-right use in the Light Industrial District the zoning amendment would create, a board majority appeared reluctant to pursue that recommendation. All four supervisors present – Happy Creek District’s Jay Butler was absent from the 9 a.m. meeting – expressed some concern over a blanket by-right designation, particularly regarding Data Centers.
While Planning Director Wendling cited “more flexibility in marketing”, the elimination of one public hearing in the approval process by eliminating Conditional Use Permitting, and consistency with planned Town Council zoning parameters, citing personal or constituent concerns the board majority indicated a preference for the extra scrutiny that additional permitting would allow. North River Supervisor Delores Oates pointed to constituent concerns about power grid and water usage variables connected to Data Centers, which it has also been pointed out do not generally create many jobs for the local job market.
“So, it concerns me that this elected body, who is elected to represent the people, would have no say in that final determination. That concerns me a lot,” Oates said in response to the rationale for the by-right designation.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers of the South River District added, “I never want to take the short route … I’m willing to be here as long as it takes to do this … the by-right bothers me. We wouldn’t even have the final say. And what these building would do or produce or anything like that, it concerns me that by-right they could do it if it’s within parameters without any input from this board.”
Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe concurred, saying of too broad a by-right zoning code, “That’s not the way I see our government working because we’re protecting our community, and we’re protecting our power grid and water sources, and all things that are necessary to keep things on an even keel …”
Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook questioned the relatively long list of proposed by-right uses accompanying Data Centers in the new Light Industrial District. “So, are we concerned about by-right use for only Data Centers or are we worried about by-right for the list of these businesses,” Cook asked. “Any and all,” County Administrator Ed Daley responded of the Zoning Text Amendment before them for authorization for public hearing and final board approval.
So, in the wake of Mabe’s motion to authorize the matter for public hearing, seconded by Cook, and approved by a 4-0 voice vote, the public will have a chance to weigh in during the Zoning Text Amendment Public Hearing slated for a 6 p.m. October 25th Special Meeting called to help the board wade through other pending public hearings.
The only other action item on Tuesday morning’s agenda was consideration of a 12-item Consent Agenda. That agenda, included authorization to advertise seven other Conditional Use Permit applications, five of those for short-term tourist rentals and two for private-use camping.
Another Consent Agenda item was approval of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Town of Front Royal and Discover Front Royal as a co-created 501-C6 non-profit organization for “Destination Marketing Services” promoting tourism for town and county destinations. Other matters approved on the Consent Agenda were authorization of a refund request for an erroneous tax assessment involving Warren Memorial Hospital; use of the courthouse grounds for the Veterans Day event hosted by American Legion Post 53; setting of a meeting schedule for preparation for the Fiscal Year-2023-24 County budget, as well as preliminary work towards the FY-2024/25 budget; an amendment to the sale of County-owned property at 30 East Jackson Street extending the closing date on the $240,000 sale to Blue Ridge Information Systems to “no later than November 30, 2022 to secure a survey of the property.”
At 10 a.m. the supervisors adjourned to a Closed/Executive Session discussion of EDA-related litigations, the recovery of EDA assets, and possible liabilities and indebtedness of the FR-WC EDA (aka WC EDA). A second item, the potential sale of property, was added to the motion into Closed Session. Nothing was announced and no action taken out of that closed session.
FOOTNOTE: Planning Director Wendling explained that the County Planning Commission vote recommending forwarding approval of the Zoning Text Amendment as presented was 3-0 with one abstention due to a potential conflict of interest, but that the abstention was considered a negative vote in bringing the recommendation forward.
EDA in Focus
As County-directed EDA develops detailed Strategic Plan for the future, it moves toward joint meeting with Town counterpart
The still legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, more commonly now referenced as the WC EDA in the wake of the Front Royal Town Council’s circa 2019/20 withdrawal from participation*) held its regular monthly meeting for September, Monday afternoon the 26th, at the Warren County Government Center. With no action items on the agenda, the focus of County EDA Director Joe Petty and the five EDA Board of Director members were committee reports concerning discussion of a cooperative path forward and procedural adjustments surrounding a reworked Strategic Plan.
Asked about the EDA’s direction in the wake of the meeting, now full-time County EDA Director Petty said, “The meeting was productive in getting the Board of Directors thinking about assigned tasks for the upcoming Strategic Planning Session. There has been a lot of positive movement in the past few months and the Board is looking forward to continuing that momentum into the session by planning for the future. This includes having a cooperative relationship with the Town, FREDA, and County for economic development initiatives.”
Board Chairman Jeff Browne launched the cooperative tone during his opening Executive Committee Report. He sought input on a preferred date for, and legal advice regarding, a largely social “get-to-know” each other meeting with the newly created Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors. With the meeting planned chiefly as a “getting to know each other” session with no business or action items scheduled, Browne inquired of EDA attorney Sharon Pandak, present remotely, if it would require the same legal notification as regular board meetings. Pandak said that with the intent that the two full boards be present, yes, published public notice of the date and time of the meeting would be required as usual.
Later Browne noted a recent meeting with Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell to discuss cooperative efforts between the now divided Town and County EDAs. And with Mayor Chris Holloway’s announced retirement from politics Cockrell is also essentially the Mayor-in-Waiting as the only person on the ballot for the mayor’s seat in the coming November Election.
Cooperative movement to a mutually agreeable end was also evident in discussion of a utility easement across WC EDA property at the Avtex site to allow Town crews to perform storm-water management work on existing infrastructure as needed in the future. A consensus was reached to put approval of at least a short-term agreement outlining what work and access is anticipated to eventually be on the table, on the EDA’s next regular monthly meeting agenda in October.
Also, during his Executive Committee Report, Browne noted an upcoming meeting with a senior member of the Council for Competitiveness regarding American companies, particularly supply chain businesses, planning to relocate from overseas seeking favorable locations in the U.S. “It seems like we’d be a really great location for them,” Browne said of the county with its Interstate Highway system crossroads location, as well as the Inland Port connection to the Norfolk Port Authority system.
After a brief discussion of some EDA properties insurance coverage issues forwarded by Jorie Martin, Jim Wolfe summarized work towards establishing goals for an upcoming Strategic Planning meeting slated for 8 a.m., potentially thru lunch time, on Friday, October 14. Chairman Browne pointed to a preparatory meeting envisioned for the previous Friday, October 7, where individually assigned tasks for board members related to the Strategic Plan update, budgetary and marketing matters would be reviewed to give the following week’s meeting a stronger jumping off point. Of the two-pronged October assault on the evolving Strategic Plan, Browne described a strategical perspective: “Focusing ultimately on the big picture – how do we assess competing priorities and reconnoiter them in terms of importance and their immediacy.”
That discussion segued into the Asset Committee Report of Greg Harold, who led off with the good news that with the Baugh Drive warehouse sale being finalized, that property was no longer on the EDA’s asset list. As to its remaining land assets, Harold pointed to the EDA’s recruitment of ULI (the Urban Land Institute) for assistance, particularly as to developmental and marketing issues with the redevelop-able 150 acres of the old 467-acre Avtex “Brownfield” site looming behind the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane.
Queried later about ULI, County EDA Director Petty explained that “ULI is the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world.” Of ULI and its membership, Petty pointed to a goal of “delivering the mission, shaping the future of the (real estate/land use) industry, and creating thriving communities around the globe.”
During his presentation Harold noted that ULI’s team of professional land developers could help the EDA determine, not only a highest or best-use of a given property like the aforementioned “Brownfield” Avtex site, but also “the most realistic” and achievable uses.
“It’s not free – it costs money,” Harold pointed out to his colleagues. But with a worldwide track record of success for its members, it could be money well-spent in jump-starting the long floundering Avtex/Royal Phoenix site redevelopment, Harold noted. “I’ve come to the realization that for me Avtex is too big for me to try to figure out what to do with,” the Asset Committee chairman observed of the gorilla in the room of EDA property assets.
“What you’re talking about, is where needed bringing a level of additional professionalism into it, to help make us make good decisions and avoid things that we may not, just from a lack of experience, know about,” Browne observed of the benefit of ULI input.
The Future, if not NOW – flashing back to coach George Allen’s “The Future is Now” slogan for his Washington NFL team – certainly appears to be on the horizon for the WC EDA.
*FOOTNOTE – Against the advice of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, during the term of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, circa 2019/20, the Town Council elected to ignore offered “good-faith negotiations” to determine who was owed exactly what in the wake of the estimated $26-million joint-Town-County EDA financial scandal, in favor of hostile civil litigation over the Town’s unilaterally claimed losses.
Wind: 1mph SSW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 0
64/36°F
52/36°F