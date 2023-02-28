Interesting Things to Know
Outlook good: The unlikely story of the Magic 8 Ball
It is decidedly so.
Reply hazy; try again.
Outlook is not so good.
Signs point to yes.
Chances are high that you know exactly where these phrases come from. They’re just a few of the answers that generations of children (and adults) have received from America’s most famous oracle: the Magic 8 Ball.
It wasn’t originally an 8-ball or even spherical at all. Albert C. Carter’s original invention, the Syco-Seer, was a liquid-filled tube with clear windows at each end to reveal phrases inscribed inside two dice. Carter based the Syco-Seer on the Psycho-Slate, a device that his mother, a popular clairvoyant, invented to allow spirits to speak with the living.
Carter and his partners Max Levinson and Abe Bookman first launched the Syco-Seer “Miracle Home Fortune Teller” in 1946. After Carter’s mysterious death in the late 1940s, the fortune-telling device went through two more iterations: a slimmer pocket-sized tube and a flashy crystal ball that failed to rustle up more sales.
The spirits finally came through for Abe Bookman in 1950 when Brunswick Billiards, a Chicago-based billiards company, started looking for a memorable item to use as a giveaway. Bookman redesigned the Syco-Seer again and replaced the failed crystal ball with a billiards-inspired eight ball. The giveaway was a success for Brunswick, and after the contract ended, Bookman kept the design, marketing the Magic 8 ball as a paperweight for adults before he finally struck gold with the toy market.
Today, the toy giant Mattel owns the Magic 8 Ball, widely considered one of the greatest toys of all time, and reports sales of more than a million units each year. Want to verify Mattel’s claim? Just ask the spirits.
Interesting Things to Know
March Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Belafonte, 96, singer, New York, NY, 1927.
2 – Jon Bon Jovi, 61, singer, born John Bongiovi, Sayreville, NJ, 1962.
3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 73, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Johnstown, PA, 1950.
4 – Emilio Estefan, 70, musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.
5 – Joel Osteen, 50, minister, Houston, TX, 1963.
6 – Amy Pietz, 54, actress, Milwaukee, WI, 1969.
7 – Bryan Cranston, 67, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.
8 – Aidan Quinn, 64, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.
9 – Suga, 30, rapper, born Min Yoon-gi, Daegu, South Korea, 1993.
10 – Chuck Norris, 83, actor, Ryan, OK, 1940.
11 – Bobby McFerrin, 73, jazz musician, New York, NY, 1950.
12 – Barbara Feldon, 82, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.
13 – Emile Hirsch, 38, actor, Palms, CA, 1985.
14 – Ansel Elgort, 29, actor, New York, NY, 1994.
15 – Sly Stone, 79, singer, born Sylvester Stewart, Dallas, TX, 1944.
16 – Alan Tudyk, 52, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.
17 – Hozier, 33, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.
18 – Lily Collins, 34, actress (The Last Tycoon), Guildford, England, 1989.
19 – Michael Bergin, 54, actor (Baywatch), Naugatuck, CT, 1969.
20 – Hal Linden, 92, actor, born Harold Lipshitz, Bronx, NY, 1931.
21 – Kevin Federline, 45, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.
22 – George Benson, 80, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA, 1943.
23 – Chaka Khan, 70, singer, born Yvette Marie Stevens, Chicago, 1953.
24 – Jack Bannon, 32, actor, Norwich, England, 1991.
25 – Lee Pace, 44, actor (The Hobbit), Chickasha, OK, 1979.
26 – Diana Ross, 79, singer, Detroit, MI, 1944.
27 – Kimbra, 33, musician, born Kimbra Johnson, Hamilton, New Zealand, 1990.
28 – Vince Vaughn, 53, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, MN, 1970.
29 – Megan Hilty, 42, actress, Bellevue, WA, 1981.
30 – Tracy Chapman, 59, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.
31 – Herb Alpert, 88, musician, Los Angeles, CA, 1935.
Interesting Things to Know
Remember these toys? Somehow we survived
The toys of our childhoods were simple, usually required imagination, and some were — let’s face it — downright dangerous.
When you look at this list of common toys, you might ask yourself: How did we survive?
Lawn darts, sometimes called jarts: Were a game that involved 12-inch weighted and sharpened metal darts. Toss the dart in the target on the ground, and you get a point.
Problem is that they were dangerous. At least 1,000 serious injuries and three deaths were attributed to the game. By 1988, they were banned.
Chemistry sets: Sold since at least 1845, and the sets contained increasingly dangerous substances. Most chemicals were harmless, but some contained sodium cyanide, a poison. In the 1950s, atomic sets contained radioactive uranium (Fun for the whole family!). Glassblowing sets came with blowtorches. They were actually instrumental in the careers of some scientists. But by the 1970s, most were banned.
Clackers (early versions): Although still sold with different materials, these were heavy balls on each end of a string. In the 1960s and early 1970s, these toys were fun but painful. The goal was to swing them up and down, so the balls on each end of a string clacked together. If you missed, woe to you. In 1968, tempered glass spheres would eventually shatter, sending glass shards everywhere. Today’s models are lighter-weight plastic.
Then there was a whole class of toy guns that were foundational to childhood, such as cap guns, BB guns, and spud guns.
Interesting Things to Know
Sextortion: what you need to know
Sextortion is a form of online blackmail whereby a predator threatens to make sexual images of a youth public. Here’s what you need to know about this growing problem.
How sextortion occurs
Communication usually starts on social media, and young males are a common target. The teens are tricked into believing they’re communicating with a young female.
Communication leads to sexual content. The youth may share a nude image of themselves or engage in a sexual act via livestream, which is recorded without their knowledge.
The extorter then threatens to share the pictures with the youth’s friends and family if they aren’t paid or provided with more sexual images. The predator may also threaten to harm the victim or the victim’s family.
Some young people have paid more than $7,000 to these predators. Others, like 17-year-old Michigan high schooler Jordan DeMay, have chosen to end their lives while sextorted.
What to do
If you’re experiencing sextortion, there are things you can do:
• Stop all communication. Deactivate, but don’t delete, the accounts you’re using to communicate with the extortionists. Never send money or more nude images.
• Keep the message threads and information, such as the predator’s username, social media account information, and any shared videos or images.
• Get help. Tell an adult or your local police.
Interesting Things to Know
Wisdom from The Golden Girls
People waste their time pondering whether a glass is half empty or half full. Me, I just drink whatever’s in the glass.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
My mother used to say: The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.
Rose (Betty White)
No matter how bad things get, remember these sage words: You’re old, you sag, get over it.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
You know what they say: You can lead a herring to water, but you have to walk really fast or he’ll die.
Rose (Betty White)
You know my motto. Today could be the last day of your life.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
The bottom line is, in life, sometimes good things happen, sometimes bad things happen. But honey, if you don’t take a chance, nothing happens.
Dorothy (Bea Arthur)
Everyone wants someone to grow old with, and shouldn’t everyone have that chance?
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
How come whenever my ship comes in it’s leaking?
Dorothy (Bea Arthur)
Why do blessings wear disguises? If I were a blessing, I’d run around naked.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
I eat raw cookie dough. And occasionally, I run through the sprinklers and don’t wear a bathing cap. And at Christmas, I’ve been known to put away more than one eggnog.
Rose (Betty White)
Look, you didn’t ask me for my opinion, but I’m old, so I’m giving it anyway.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
Interesting Things to Know
Black History Month: The daring life of Robert Smalls
He was a man seemingly doomed to live an obscure life, but Robert Smalls’ daring life defied expectations.
Born into slavery in the salty coastal marshes of Beaufort, SC, Smalls was contracted out to work in Charleston by age 12 and eventually learning seafaring jobs along Charleston’s wharfs. He was just 17 when he met and married his wife, Hannah Jones, an enslaved hotel maid.
By 1861, with the nation divided in the Civil War, Smalls, then in his 20s, had become accomplished enough to pilot the Confederate transport ship Planter, which ran missions along rivers and coastal areas. But in Charleston harbor, Smalls saw the Union ships just seven miles away and decided plan his escape.
In May 1862, Smalls and other enslaved people working on the ship brought their families on board — a common enough occurrence while the white crew was on shore — and sailed out to the Union Navy.
By stealth and skill, he sailed past Confederate forts to deliver his ship, and more importantly, his knowledge into the hands of the Union. His daring escape brought Smalls into national prominence. He was granted a sum of money for the surrendered ship and was appointed a pilot in the U.S. Navy. Later, he was promoted to captain for his heroism in battle.
During Reconstruction, Smalls returned to South Carolina and was elected to several terms in state government offices, then to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served five terms.
Fittingly, Smalls returned to Beaufort after the war and purchased his former owner’s home. His mother, Lydia Polite, lived with him there while he spent nine months teaching himself to read and write.
Smalls died of malaria in 1915 at the age of 75.
Interesting Things to Know
Why it’s important to celebrate the caregivers in your community
Every year on the third Friday in February, thousands of people across the United States celebrate National Caregivers Day. This year, the event takes place on February 17, 2023. This day is dedicated to individuals who selflessly provide personal care and physical and emotional assistance to those who are elderly, young or in need of direct aid.
Did you know that millions of caregivers across the United States aren’t compensated for their efforts? In fact, more than one in five adults, or about 53 million adult Americans, are unpaid family caregivers. While most are responsible for one adult, 15 percent of family caregivers are responsible for two adults and three percent are responsible for three or more adults. However, the true value of caregivers far exceeds any monetary worth. By providing invaluable support, caregivers contribute to the fabric of the overall community.
Research shows that when caregivers receive recognition and support, their depression, stress and anxiety rates decrease. This improves their well-being and the quality of the care they provide.
This National Caregivers Day, make a point of supporting and uplifting a caregiver friend, family member or colleague you care about. You can do this by helping them provide care, writing a thank-you note or donating to an organization that supports caregivers.
Wind: 6mph NNW
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
70/37°F
41/41°F