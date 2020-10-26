Over 1500 customers lose power for over seven hours in Linden Sunday

Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer from Thermal Shelter of Front Royal and brings us up-to-date with the changes in 2020. The Thermal Shelter is opening Sunday, November 1, 2020.

If you are not familiar with our Front Royal Thermal Shelter, here is some information provided to us by Michelle Smeltzer

“The Front Royal Thermal Shelter gives the homeless of Warren County a place to stay warm during the winter months. The guests are provided supper at about 7:30 each evening, and the volunteers join them. After supper, the volunteers join them, and they play a variety of games, watch TV, or simply lie down on their cots after a tiring day. The following morning several of the churches provide breakfast, and some provide a bagged lunch when they leave for the day. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women, and the program does not allow guests or volunteers with the program until they are at least 18 years of age because they are a no-barrier shelter.

The doors open at 7:00 pm and their guests depart each morning between 5:00 am – 8:00 am.

Services provided include:

A hot dinner provided by volunteers.

Activities

Social Services

Spiritual guidance if requested

Basic first aid

Breakfast

Bag Lunch

Are you passionate about what they are doing? Let them know! They are always looking for volunteers to help make their vision a reality. They’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you.

Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or have questions about any of the programs discussed. Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

