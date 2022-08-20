State News
Over 7,000 Virginians were affected by ITT’s misconduct and are set to receive over $140 million in federal student loan discharges
Attorney General Miyares announced that over 7,000 Virginians will receive federal student loan forgiveness due to misleading advertising. The Commonwealth of Virginia, along with 23 other states and the District of Columbia, filed a borrower defense application with the U.S. Department of Education seeking loan forgiveness for affected students based on allegations that ITT Technical Institute falsely advertised the value of its degrees to encourage students to enroll in its programs.
The Department granted the federal student loan discharges based upon the evidence submitted and the Office of the Attorney General’s analysis of the effect of ITT’s misconduct under Virginia law. Approximately 7,190 Virginia consumers will receive approximately $141.6 million in federal student loan discharges. Nationwide, more than 208,000 former ITT students who attended ITT from January 2005 to September 2016 will receive roughly $3.9 billion in loan forgiveness. Affected borrowers do not have to take any action to receive this relief.
“Attending higher education is a big decision and a sacrifice for many Virginians. No institution should lie to prospective students or mislead them about jobs and future opportunities. I’m proud of my Office’s work to protect Virginia consumers and to seek forgiveness of the remaining student debt for those Virginians taken advantage of,” said Attorney General Miyares.
State News
Attorney General Miyares, 57 Southwest Virginia officials urge congressional leaders not to cut drug task force funding
Attorney General Miyares recently sent a letter to Senator Kaine, Senator Warner, Congresswoman Wexton, and Congressman Cline, urging them not to cut funding for the National Guard, which would, in turn, cut funding, resources, and staff for Virginia’s National Guard Counter Drug Units (VANG). Attorney General Miyares was joined by every Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff in Southwestern Virginia, totaling 58 signatures.
“Fighting back against the opioid epidemic should be a priority of every elected official. There is not a community left untouched by opioid addiction. Cutting funding for units specifically designed to aid law enforcement in their drug investigations and prosecutions would be a step backward,” said Attorney General Miyares. “57 Southwestern Virginia leaders have joined this letter because these proposed cuts would significantly hurt their region, which is already underserved, underrepresented, and has been deeply affected by the epidemic.”
The letter states, “The VANG Counter Drug Units are instrumental partners to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their support is especially significant to law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia, where most agencies do not have the budgetary resources to hire analysts. The VANG Counter Drug Units work in tandem with United States Marshals Service (USMS) offices throughout the Commonwealth to support local law enforcement agencies. These full-time, active-duty VANG analysts are housed in USMS offices, provided necessary equipment to conduct and aid investigations, and trained by USMS staff.”
With the current budget proposal, Virginia would lose five VANG Counter Drug Unit analysts. This proposed resource cut is a detriment to our communities and law enforcement, who are on the front lines of this epidemic, but specifically to Southwestern Virginia. If this budget moves forward, there would only be two analysts left to serve the entire Western portion of the Commonwealth.
Click here to read the letter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces 100,000 job milestone
On August 19, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that nearly 100,000 more Virginians are employed today since the end of January.
Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released today by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.
According to BLS household survey data, the number of employed residents rose by 5,865 to 4,238,134, with the labor force participation rate declining slightly to 63.8 from June’s revised 63.9 percent as the labor force in Virginia remains approximately 120,000 less than its pre-pandemic levels.
“With 100,000 jobs added since January, we are well ahead of pace to reach our goal of 400,000 jobs during my term. However, the slowdown in monthly job creation and the lower level of job participation have my full attention. We will continue the critical work to return more Virginians to the workforce and will double-down on policies that make Virginia attractive for job growth and business investment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We remain laser-focused on our mission to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
“We are excited by the number of new businesses coming to Virginia and the expansion of those companies currently operating in the Commonwealth. We have many job opportunities across Virginia, and we will work with our businesses and Virginians to return more people to the workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.
“While the July unemployment rate of 2.7% is not far from its historically low rate of 2.1% in 2000, we need to add workers and achieve higher rates of growth for the economy. We must continue our return to a more vibrant economy that reaches across all sectors in Virginia.,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Business continues to grow as Port processes heavy imports and sets volume record for July
The Port of Virginia® continues processing record-setting amounts of cargo having handled nearly 318,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in July and in doing so making it the most productive July in the port’s history.
July’s TEU total was ahead of the same month last year by more than 24,500 units, or 8.4 percent. Additionally, July was the fourth consecutive month of TEU volumes exceeding 317,000 units. The combined volume of April, May, June and July is 1.3 million TEUs, resulting in the busiest four-month stretch in port history. Comparatively, the total TEU volume for the same period in 2021 was 1.17 million TEUs, a difference of more than 10 percent.
Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, is expecting business to remain strong during the peak retail months leading up to the holiday season. This, he said, will position the port to have its best calendar year performance on record.
“We’ve brought on 10 new vessel services in the last 12 months and five of those in the last five months, so our growth is attributable to the reworked [and new] ship line services that are calling here and our efficiency is the result of an experienced team maximizing modern terminals,” Edwards said. “What we are seeing is growing interest from ship lines and cargo owners that are working to restore some predictability and reliability to their vessel services and supply chains. We have a proven track-record of success in what remains a challenging trade environment and the result is growth at The Port of Virginia.”
August Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 317,691, up 8.4%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 85,170, up 5.1%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 149,829, up 4.8%
- Total Containers – 176,441, up 7.4%
- Total Rail Containers – 59,143, up 2.6%
- Total Truck Containers – 109,089, up 9.1%
- Total Barge Containers – 8,209, 24.3%
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
State News
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
On August 11, 2022, Attorney General Miyares announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to Richmond City Justice Center inmates for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
“The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating. Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I’m hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“Families of loved ones who were taken from our community deserve closure, and we’ve seen this be an effective resource in other jurisdictions,” said Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith.”We are proud to participate in this endeavor as this is a creative method for generating interest and information on pending cases that could help generate new leads.”
The deck of playing cards, in the four standard suits, displays a photograph, name, and case details, while the reverse side includes the P3 tip line information and how to provide information regarding the case. The goal is that current inmates will recognize the face of the victim or remember a detail that could help law enforcement close the case.
If the inmate does have information, a family member or themselves would contact the tip line. If the information is valid and valuable, a reward will be given.
State News
August recognized as Hidden Heroes Month in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has officially recognized August as Hidden Heroes Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the millions of military and veteran caregivers in Virginia and throughout the United States who care for those wounded, ill, or injured who have served our nation throughout wars and conflicts.
“Virginia is proud to partner with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and their Hidden Heroes program to support and acknowledge caregivers that receive little support or acknowledgment for their selfless sacrifices,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In fact, most of these Hidden Heroes simply consider the challenging work they do as unconditional love or carrying out their civic and patriotic duty, without realizing they should be categorized as caregivers. I call on all my fellow Virginians to join me in thanking and supporting them. They deserve nothing less.”
“As a veteran, I have seen the devotion that these caregivers provide every day to their loved ones who sacrificed so much for our Nation,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “If Virginia is going to remain the best state for veterans and their families to live, work and thrive, we must never forget how important these Hidden Heroes are and provide them with the support they need and deserve. This we pledge to do today and always.”
“I’ve seen first-hand the tremendous impact 5.5 million young spouses, mothers, dads, siblings, and other loved ones make in the lives of wounded warriors every day, in neighborhoods large and small, in states like Virginia and across the country,” said Senator Elizabeth Dole, Founder of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “Today, we are one step closer to ensuring that these caregivers are woven into the fabric of our nation’s appreciation of the military. My heartfelt thanks to Governor Youngkin and his team for their strong support of military caregivers, America’s hidden heroes.”
“For those Hidden Heroes throughout Virginia who would like to know what resources are available for them in their community and for others who wish to help these caregivers, all of us at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) stand ready to assist,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of DVS.
In the Certificate of Recognition, Governor Youngkin recognizes that many of these caregivers are the parents, spouses, siblings, and friends of these wounded, ill, or injured men and women. Their daily tasks can include bathing, feeding, dressing, and dressing grievous injuries, administering medications, providing emotional support, caring for the family and home, and working outside the home to earn essential income.
Click here to read Governor Youngkin’s Certificate of Recognition for August 2022 as Hidden Heroes Month in Virginia.
For more information about the Hidden Heroes Program and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, go to www.HiddenHeroes.org or www.elizabethdolefoundation.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
For questions regarding caregiver programs in Virginia, email info@dvs.virginia.gov, or visit your local DVS office.
State News
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to invest more than $8M, create 42 new jobs
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the highly awarded MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County. The company, currently located in Bristow, will establish a large new distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew LIVE in Innovation Park, Manassas. The 12-acre entertainment area, owned by Marcus Silva of Villagio Hospitality Group, is home to 2Silos Brewing, the Black Sheep restaurant, and a live music venue, drawing over 10,000 visitors weekly. The company sources 100% of its grain from Virginia farms and through this project will increase its production eight-fold over the next three years. The project represents nearly $8.1M in new investment, 42 new jobs, and over the next three years will lead to an additional $429,860 (885,000 pounds) in purchases of Virginia-grown grains.
“Virginia’s food and beverage industry continues to thrive as surging consumer spending and our world-class business environment combine to give company after company confidence that they can grow and succeed in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With burdensome pandemic restrictions behind us, this growth and optimism is especially evident in our craft beverage sector as returning consumers bring newfound vibrancy to the industry.”
“Virginia’s craft beverage industry provides Virginia’s farmers a great way to connect with consumers. I commend companies like MurLarkey who are helping to build that connection by committing to sourcing 100% of their grain from the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “MurLarkey’s continued investment in Prince William County represents the company’s commitment to the region and to Virginia’s grain producers, who are successfully marketing their Virginia-grown inputs to the industry.”
“MurLarkey is both humbled and honored by the amazing support we have received from our state, county and local community. We’re excited to expand upon and further enhance the guest experience which MurLarkey has become famous for,” said MurLarkey CEO Thomas Murray. “What started as a second career / family business has evolved into something which truly touches people, something broader reaching; much more than a craft spirits brand, MurLarkey has become a true lifestyle brand leading Virginia’s bourgeoning Spirit Trail. This new facility will enable us to continue this journey on the Farm Brew LIVE campus with The Villagio Group as an incredible strategic partner allowing us to better accommodate our local aficionados, patrons and tourists from far and wide seeking the MurLarkey experience.”
“MurLarkey has always had the pioneering spirit, so it’s no surprise they are Prince William County’s first AFID Facility Grant award,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler. “We are thrilled to embrace and invest in agribusinesses that make our county a destination for residents and visitors from around the region.”
“Home-grown, family-owned small businesses like MurLarkey Distilled Spirits are vital to the character of our region’s business community,” said Senator Jeremy S. McPike. “From the company’s contributions during COVID producing and donating hand sanitizer, to their commitment to using only local ingredients in their award winning spirits, MurLarkey shows that businesses like these are not only important drivers of our economy, but also represent the fine character of our community.”
“Entrepreneurship and collaboration are what makes our economy strong, so it is terrific to see some of our finest entrepreneurs, Tom Silva and the MurLarkey team, join together to create a great new business and amenity for the community,” said Delegate Michelle Maldonado. “I wish MurLarkey the best in this new venture and look forward to celebrating with them once they open.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Prince William County and MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to secure this project for Virginia with a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Prince Williams County will match with local funds. This is Prince William County’s first ever AFID Facility Grant award, an economic development tool to help localities support new and expanding agriculture- and forestry-based businesses.
Founded in 2013 by brothers Mike and Jim Larkin and their cousin Tom Murray, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is a family-owned business using exclusively Virginia-grown corn, rye and barley to produce award-winning spirits representative of the founders’ Irish heritage. Through the work of Jim Larkin their COO and Master Distiller George “Papi” Zwetkow, MurLarkey has earned dozens of top awards for their spirits and their visitor experience. The company also received Prince William County’s 2020 Human Rights Award for providing more than 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to the community during the pandemic. In addition to supporting Virginia farmers through a major increase in production, the company will continue to offer all its spent grain to local farmer’s free-of-charge for use as cattle feed.
