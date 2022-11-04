Local News
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound. Detour signs and digital message boards will guide motorists on this short detour.
Barrier installation is an early stage in the I-81 exit 300 improvement project, which extends the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replaces the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road). The barriers will be along the median and narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.
The junction of I-81 and I-66 is congested, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures, and overnight lane closures. Motorists should also be alert for traffic-lane shifts on southbound I-81.
During later stages of construction, drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.
Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety.
This project extends the Interstate 81 southbound exit 300 acceleration lane from the Interstate 66 westbound ramp. This project aims to safely accommodate merging traffic and growing truck volumes on Interstate 81 at the south end of the exit 300 interchanges.
The project extends the existing southbound 1,400-foot acceleration lane and 250-foot taper to a 2,030-foot acceleration lane with a 300-foot taper. The 128-foot-long southbound bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) will be widened from 42 feet to 54 feet to accommodate the extended lane. Small drainage structures may need to be extended.
During construction, temporary closures will occur on Route 840 to place beams for the I-81 bridge over Route 840. In 2020 the daily average traffic count was 557 vehicles per day. For the design year of 2042, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 672 vehicles per day.
Additional information is found here on the VDOT website.
On May 17, 2022, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DL Community Market comes to the end of the season; meet Moon Gap Acres
The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries).
November 5th is the last day of the DL Community Market for 2022. The market will be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Our publisher Mike McCool was at the DL Community Market last week and met some wonderful people.
Meet Matt and Jill Culbertson from Moon Gap Acres.
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals.
There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store manager, Brian Anderson, who lately worked for the Blue Ridge Hospice, and animal shelter executive director Meghan Bowers and others from the shelter who spent the last month cleaning, painting and otherwise perking up the property at 450 South Commerce Avenue, Suite “F”.
In the same block is the year-old downtown spay/neuter clinic with a full time veterinarian.
The thrift shop is expected to generate considerable income as the shelter’s many animals, mostly dogs and cats, get busier as the years go by. Bowers expressed the hope the new store will provide “a constant source of income for the homeless animals” at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road.
Each year, while the County provides roughly half of the $700,000 needed to provide a home for the homeless, the shelter’s overseeing board of directors and shelter staff must raise about half of that amount to meet overall expenses. The launch of the thrift store has cost $50,000, and is considered “money well spent.”
Today, and for the future, “well behaved dogs and cats on leashes will be welcome to join their humans for a unique, animal friendly shopping experience, and frequent shopper incentives which our team hopes will bring back visitors again and again.
Where to go to buy or contribute goods to be sold? The location is a little hard to find the first time out so here’s a brief description of how to get there: turn off Commerce Avenue at the small road just north of the Speedway gas station. The store is behind the gas station to the left, one of several businesses there including the spay/neuter clinic .Also nearby is a commercial Pet Daycare and Boarding Center.
Shelter personnel were anxious to draw attention to one of its top money earners – the “Tails and Ales” annual party at the Front Royal Moose Lodge on Nov.19.
For further information, call 540-551-3054, the store number, and for “Tails and Ales” call the shelter at 540- 635-4734.
Town offers scholarships for high school seniors headed to college or trade school
The Town of Front Royal is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors for the annual Lyle B. Wright Scholarship and the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship from American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), the company which supplies electricity to the town.
The applicant for the $3,000 scholarship must be a student whose household receives electricity from the Town of Front Royal.
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed over $400,000 in scholarship awards in communities it serves with electrical power.
Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate on both state and local levels. He served on the boards of both American Municipal Power-Ohio Inc. and the Ohio Municipal Electric Association. The scholarship was created and named in his honor in 1989.
Richard H. Gorsuch was president of American Municipal Power (AMP) from 1983 until his death in 1987, AMP is the non-profit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 135-member municipal electric systems in the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware, serving over 650,000 customers. Gorsuch is remembered for the vital role he played in protecting public power interests, promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric utilities and advancing public power on local, state and national levels.
AMP established the scholarships to encourage high school students to further their education, and to create an awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field.
AMP is giving up to five one-time scholarship awards of $3,000 each. Each municipality in the AMP member community—of which the Town of Front Royal is a member–sends AMP one nominee per scholarship.
Rules and Eligibility:
- Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who has met all the basic requirements for college or technical school entrance and has a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six semesters
- Applicant must send a completed application with a short essay on Electricity or Green Initiatives and attach his/her high school transcript with a cumulative grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale for six semesters, to the Town of Front Royal by Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
- A committee will review all nominations and one nominee will be selected for each scholarship. The Town Manager will submit a letter to all nominees advising them of their status after December 16, 2022.
VSP still seeking tips on Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is still seeking the public’s help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians Tuesday (November 1) in Spotsylvania County.
Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The truck did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the front end, passenger side. The truck has a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome rear bumper.
A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
A female pedestrian, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call Virginia State Police – Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” November Theme: Share Kindness
As the holiday season approaches, Warren Coalition is encouraging the community to do something that comes naturally this time of year: Share Kindness.
However, this We See You, Warren County November theme is not about donating toys and food during the holiday season (though that is also encouraged!). Instead, the theme is intended to be a reminder to take note of others, to show and recognize kindness in small ways, such as greeting someone with a smile, complimenting others, holding the door for people, or even giving up a close-to-the-door parking space.
To help us all become more aware of all acts of kindness, big and small, the Coalition is hosting a “Kindness Wins on Wednesday” contest throughout the month of November. Community members are invited to share a story of kindness shown to them. The person who demonstrated kindness will be entered into a drawing for a restaurant gift card (if possible), as will the person who submitted the story. Stories can be posted on the We See You Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/wecuwc) or emailed to celeste@warrencoalition.org. Two people will be drawn at random each Wednesday from November 9th through the 30th.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has 189 registered members, and 968 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
School Board approves salary scale updates, bonuses, higher hourly wage for trip bus drivers
Among several action items, the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 2, approved a new hourly wage for bus drivers who take on extra driving for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
During its meeting, the School Board voted 4-0 to raise the current hourly rate to $20 from $14 for bus drivers who cover the transport of WCPS students and employees to and from sporting events and other activities. Present to vote were School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins. Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent this week.
“We are experiencing a shortage of after-hour trip drivers for activities and field trips,” said WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith, who pointed out that the current WCPS $14-per-hour rate isn’t even close to the contractual hourly rate for a bus driver having zero years of experience who starts working at WCPS for $19.64 an hour.
“Our current activity trips and field trips hourly rate… asks our drivers to work extra hours at a significantly reduced rate from the starting salary rate,” Smith said. “This is no longer enticing for after-hours activity driving.”
Smith also noted that surrounding counties have adjusted bus driver trip rates. For instance, Shenandoah County Public Schools pays $20 per hour, and Frederick County Public Schools pays $20.75 per hour.
“This adjustment will significantly help us in recruiting after-hour drivers to serve our students’ needs for their extra-curricular activities,” he told the School Board.
Following a motion by Lo to approve, with a second by Salins, the motion carried.
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved salary scale supplement updates and certain employee bonuses.
However, “the school division has realized savings within the budget from lag pay, staff turnover, and current vacancies to date that will now allow for the supplements to be issued,” Goodwin said.
The following supplements will be awarded to specific WCPS employees: Middle School Assistant Principals receive a $5,000 supplement, Instructional Resource Team members receive an additional $2,500, and the Dean of Students gets an additional $2,500.
The final adjustment to the 2022-2023 scales is the addition of the doctorate supplement to the Grade 30/ Therapist Scale to align the scale with all other scale supplements, said Goodwin.
After the meeting, Pence explained in an email that there has not been any increased funding for this school year’s budget from the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS). “The funds discussed at tonight’s meeting were all the result of things like staff turnover and unfilled positions,” she wrote in a Wednesday night email.
“We voted to use the money already in our budget and appropriated by the County to continue funding parts of our approved WCPS FY [fiscal year] 2022-2023 budget that has been held due to the lack of full funding,” Pence wrote, adding that the BOS did not approve $1.2 million of the WCPS requested budget.
Similarly, the School Board unanimously approved a one-time $500 employee bonus for part-time WCPS staff members employed on October 31, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
The total $14,532.75 cost to provide the one-time bonuses to 27 part-time employees—including cafeteria aides, car driver aides, an assistant athletic director, an English teacher, a secretary, and two vocational-technical education teachers — will be covered by savings from staff turnover in the Operating Fund Budget and the existing balance in the Cafeteria Fund, according to WCPS.
At the same time, the approved FY2023 State Budget and the approved FY2023 WCPS budget included funding for a $1,000 bonus to be paid to full-time employees, said Ballenger, who added that payment of this bonus — which also is for eligible staff employed on October 31 — is scheduled for November 21.
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved:
1.) Two separate 36-month contracts be awarded to Document Solutions Inc. for the lease of copiers at Skyline High School for $99,720 and at Skyline Middle School for $71,604.
2.) A membership payment of $17,521.49 for WCPS to continue participating in the Laurel Ridge Educational Consortium, a collaborative effort among Laurel Ridge Community College, WCPS, and several surrounding school districts (Fauquier, Frederick, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and the City of Winchester) that offers local access to professional development training for all school system personnel. Pence: First Addendum Superintendent’s Contract = Budget Source will be from lag pay and staff turnover. Contacted attorney to review.
3.) An addendum to the superintendent’s contract regarding annual, sick, and personal leave.
4.) Acceptance with gratitude of donations to the Skyline Middle School library consisting of 50 books from Play Favorites, $500 from Consistent Voice Communications, and $50 from SSMG Concierge.
Community participation
Johnson said that government officials, scholars, and a national author will be attending the event, which Pastor Allan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Va will be presided over. The opening prayer will be given by Rev. Marc Roberson of Riverton Methodist Church, followed by the posting of colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Students from the Dominion Ridge Academy of Front Royal will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
The bridge over the North Fork is named General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. The bridge over the South Fork is named the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge.
“I am so pleased that the Board of Supervisors approved the naming of the bridges to include all veterans, from the Revolution to the present day and into the future,” Johnson said in a related statement.
Upcoming events
A Cyberbullying Forum is being held Thursday night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Warren County High School auditorium, which Board Chair Pence said: “is much needed.” WCPS staff are holding the event in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch told the Royal Examiner this morning that more forums will be offered to provide support for the community. There will be a presentation followed by breakout sessions with information on parenting controls, monitoring, and other tips being offered by the Sheriff’s Office and WCPS guidance counselors. Just FYI: there’s also a regional semi-final volleyball game going on at the school, as well.
During his report, Ballenger said there is no school on Tuesday or Friday next week for Election Day and Veterans Day, which are held on November 8 and 11, respectively. Classes will be held as normal on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. Thanksgiving Lunch will be held at all schools on November 17.
The School Board and BOS joint budget committee will meet again in December, and Funk said members will start working on next year’s budget for the school division. She said the committee members could not jointly meet in October or November.
To watch the School Board’s November 2 meeting in its entirety, go to https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/187812.
