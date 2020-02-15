Overnight Ramp Closures for Closures planned at Route 234 Business, Route 50, and I-495

Teresa Henry of the Downtown Main Street Market, created the Facebook group page See the good in Front Royal VA several months ago. It has quickly become a place to visit and post about the POSITIVE things in Front Royal VA. Please be sure to join the page if it is a fit for you!

Often these group pages begin to become overwhelmed with business posts about products and services. In an effort to help keep true to the vibe of “seeing the good in Front Royal VA”, Jen Avery began a personal story sharing incentive. The belief behind the incentive is that the more people think about the positive things that happen in their daily life and share, the more that positive thought process grows and becomes contagious to others! Back in November Rachael Mae Cyr shared her story about the wonderful service she received from an associate at our local Walmart named Ms. Helen. Rachael and Jen were unable to track Helen down to make a video at first. Watch the video attached as they attempt to bring the story to life and say THANK YOU! This video was posted in See the good in Front Royal VA group page. It received many comments from others in the community who love Ms. Helen and praised her positive attitude & service. Rachael and Jen DID finally connect with Helen and made a plan to present Helen with a little gift of gratitude.

Rachael’s original post: Shout out to miss Helen at Walmart grocery pickup! She is always so nice but today she went the extra mile. I ordered gluten-free ranch (by mistake) she realizes what was in my bag was not gluten-free and went searching the store while the other girls loaded my car. She then came out with her arms full of different ranch dressing. I smiled and apologized and said I didn’t need gluten-free I ordered it by mistake. We laughed and then as she walked away my 5-year-old son asked if she had any candy and I shouted playfully he’s upset you didn’t bring candy.

WELL, she ran back in for the third time and came back out to his window with a handful of chocolate. Again I apologized that I was just teasing but she just smiled and said have a great rest of your day! She could have been aggravated with my order or just given me the wrong thing but she chose kindness 💜 she will also get a great review on Walmart.com

Special note: Thank you, Rachael Cyr, for sharing and inspiring!

DO YOU HAVE A POSITIVE INSPIRATIONAL STORY TO SHARE?

