Page County police-civilian shooting deaths investigated by State Police

At the request of the Town of Stanley Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the line of duty death shooting of Officer D.J. Winum and the subsequent fatal officer-involved shooting.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26) during which a Town of Stanley Police Officer was fatally shot outside a residence in the 600 block of Judy Lane. The officer had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Before the officer could even exit his patrol vehicle, the driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire. The officer, D.J. Winum, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The shooter, Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot.

Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Richards succumbed to his injuries. His remains will be transported to the Office of Medical Examiner. No additional law enforcement was injured. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Earlier, Page County authorities released the following statement on the incident:

The Chief of Police asked for VSP to assist with the release of his statement to the media:

Statement by Town of Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean:

It was with heavy hearts this evening that we must inform our community of the line of duty death of one of our own: Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48. Since joining our department in 2016, he proudly served and protected the Stanley community. I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time.

Officer Winum was fatally shot this afternoon while attempting a traffic stop in the Town of Stanley. Thanks to the immediate response of his fellow Stanley Police Officers and the Luray Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police, the suspect shooter was tracked to and taken into custody in a field off Marksville Road. There is no additional threat to the community this evening.