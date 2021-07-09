Health
Pandemic takes another toll
The numbers are still preliminary, but it appears that drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that during the 12-month period ending in May 2020, drug overdose deaths reached 81,230 — the highest number ever recorded in such a time frame.
The CDC also reported an increase in synthetic opioids, “likely illicitly manufactured fentanyl.”
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, 37 percent of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription drug.
In June, the National Safety Council called for employers to prioritize employee mental health, warning of a possible increase in substance abuse.
Uncertain employment and the resultant family stresses were bad, but treatment and recovery centers were also put into isolation, with few in-person recovery meetings.
This puts increased stress on those in recovery or seeking help for addiction.
Telehealth systems have taken up some slack, but recovery systems must return to operation.
6 habits for healthy eyes
Did you know that many common ocular health problems can be prevented by adopting a few simple habits? Set your sights on good vision and healthy eyes by following these proven tips.
1. Remember to blink regularly, especially while looking at your phone or computer screen. Make sure your eyes close completely with each blink.
2. Add foods to your diet that are rich in vitamins A, C, and E as well as lutein and zinc. Eggs, legumes, and dark, leafy greens are all great picks.
3. Quit or avoid smoking altogether, as it increases your risk of uveitis, a form of eye inflammation that can lead to permanent vision loss.
4. Don’t look directly at sources of bright light, such as the sun and headlights from oncoming traffic, and lower the brightness of your screens.
5. Wear sunglasses that offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. You can pick up a well-made pair at your optometrist’s clinic.
6. Take 20-second screen breaks every 20 minutes by focusing your eyes on something that’s at least 20 feet away.
Finally, be sure to schedule an eye exam with your optometrist every one to two years.
Cool facts about brain freeze
Many people are familiar with the brief but sharp pain felt in the forehead and temples while eating ice cream or drinking a cold beverage. In fact, brain freeze is one of the most common types of headaches. Here’s an overview of this cool phenomenon.
How it happens
When something cold comes in contact with the roof of your mouth or the back of your throat, it causes the nearby blood vessels to constrict. This triggers a rush of blood to the area that widens these vessels in an attempt to restore warmth and proper blood flow.
The reason you experience pain when this happens is that there’s a bundle of highly sensitive nerves located just behind your nose. These are linked to the trigeminal nerve in the brain, which is responsible for providing sensation to the face. This is why you might experience brain freeze in your temples, forehead, or behind your eyes, even though the source of the cold is in your mouth.
How to treat it
A simple cure for an ice cream headache is to warm up the affected blood vessels. You can do this by firmly pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth until the pain dissipates. Alternatively, you can take a few slow sips of a warm beverage.
If you want to avoid brain freeze altogether, without giving up your favorite frozen treats, remember not to rush and to take small bites or sips.
June is Men’s Health Month: 4 simple ways men can take control of their health today
There is a long-standing perception that women tend to focus on their health more than men do. Unfortunately, it’s a perception that rings all too true. A survey cited in a 2019 article from AARP found that only half of the men surveyed get regular check-ups and 72 percent preferred household chores over going to the doctor. While it’s true that women are more accustomed to regular doctor visits from an early age, it’s not an excuse for men to take their eye off the ball when it comes to their health.
Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that life expectancy for men is five years less than women. There are a number of factors contributing to this statistic. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, men tend to have it earlier and are 50 percent more likely than women to die from it. Suicide rates are higher for men and its been shown that men are less likely than women to maintain healthy eating and exercise.
So, how can men defy the stats and get and stay healthy? Here are four simple things you can do to give your health the attention it needs now.
Go to the doctor
Many times, men only visit the doctor when they absolutely have to – whether it’s an illness they can’t manage at home, an injury, or other ailment that needs immediate attention. The problem lies in the fact that many medical conditions men deal with may not have obvious symptoms. A regular check-up with a primary care provider can help you build a trusting relationship with a provider who can help you stay on top of your health and flag any issues before they become serious. A primary care provider can also help you stay up to date with screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, colon and prostate cancer and more, as appropriate.
Eat well
A healthy and well-balanced diet is one of the best things you can do for your health. Keeping a variety of healthy foods in your daily intake will help you ensure that you’re getting the nutrients your body needs, including vitamins, minerals, fiber and lean protein. Planning ahead and even prepping your weekly meals in advance can help you stay on target and avoid temptation. If you’re not sure where to start with a good eating plan, a dietitian or nutritionist can help you get started. Another health guideline recommended by the CDC includes limiting alcohol intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men.
Move often
No, not that kind of moving. While loading and unloading boxes during a house move can be good physical activity, we’re talking about getting up and moving your body on a regular basis. The benefits of regular exercise are pretty impressive: longer life expectancy; a lower risk for a number of common health issues; stronger muscles, bones and joints; and improved mental health – all great motives for getting moving. Exercise can come in many forms, too, so find what works for you – whether it’s walking, jogging, lifting, fitness classes or a local intramural sports league. Be sure and talk to your provider before you start a new exercise routine.
Destigmatize mental health
Mental health plays a vital role in your overall well-being, so it’s unfortunate that there has been such a stigma and discomfort around discussing it. If you’re suffering from or have questions about anxiety, stress, depression or any mental health issue, there are two very important things to remember: you are not alone, and it is ok to ask for help. If you’re suffering, seek help and treatment from a mental health professional. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support for suicidal crisis and emotional distress 24/7 at 800.273.8255. If you need help, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Your health is everything. It’s what powers you to be able to enjoy all of the people and things in your life that you love. Take control of it today so you can live tomorrow to its fullest.
If you are looking for a provider to help you take control of your health, Fauquier Health can help. Call 540.316.DOCS or visit FauquierHealth.org to get connected with the care you need.
by Dr. Ahmed Fida, Family Medicine
5 foods that are good for your eyes
As you get older, you become more likely to develop certain age-related eye conditions. However, eating a nutrient-rich diet can prevent or mitigate changes to your vision. Here are some foods that are believed to be good for your eyes.
1. Nuts and seeds
Chia seeds and walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. These nutrients help protect your eyes from inflammation and decrease the risk of elevated eye pressure and glaucoma.
2. Citrus fruits
Grapefruits, oranges, and lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps strengthen the blood vessels in your eyes and reduces your risk of developing cataracts.
3. Leafy greens
Lettuce, spinach, and kale are high in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that can help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
4. Fish
Salmon, mackerel, and sea bass contain DHA and EPA, two fatty acids that help keep the retina healthy.
5. Orange vegetables
Sweet potatoes and carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which helps keep the surface of your eyes hydrated and healthy. It also reduces oxidative stress caused by blue and UV lights.
Your vision and eye health affect your physical and mental well-being. Consequently, taking good care of your eyes is a key component of living a long and healthy life.
How to prevent digital eye strain
If you’re experiencing dry eyes, headaches, or blurry vision, digital eye strain may be to blame. Here are five things that can help alleviate the effects of frequently looking at your computer, tablet, or phone screen.
1. Follow the 20/20/20 rule
Look up from your screen every 20 minutes and focus on something approximately 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This short break will give your eyes the needed rest to relax, refocus and reset.
2. Change your settings
If your job makes it impossible to avoid looking at a screen all day, try using a larger font size. Additionally, you can increase the contrast, sharpness, and brightness of your screen.
3. Adjust the lighting
Glare from the sun or overhead lights can cause your eyes to work overtime. Try dimming the lights in the room, closing the blinds, or installing an anti-glare filter.
4. Improve your posture
Bad posture can intensify digital eye strain. Avoid slumping over, craning your neck, or looking down at your screen for long periods of time.
5. Schedule regular eye exams
An optometrist can ensure that your uncorrected vision problems are addressed. Plus, they can provide professional advice on how to keep your eyes healthy.
Though digital eye strain is unlikely to lead to permanent damage, it can be uncomfortable. Taking precautions will help minimize difficulties with your vision and eye health.
Naps by duration: what you should know
Do you have days when it feels like a nap is just what you need to restore your energy and boost your mood? While a quick rest can provide these benefits, napping for the right amount of time is key. Here’s what you should know.
Five to 10 minutes
The brief moment of relaxation offered by a nap of this duration can slightly improve your attention span. Even just closing your eyes and breathing deeply for a few minutes can help reduce stress.
10 to 20 minutes
This is widely considered the ideal amount of time for a nap. It’ll leave you feeling refreshed and more alert, which can improve your concentration and productivity. To ensure this nap is restorative, set an alarm to prevent you from sleeping for too long.
30 minutes
A nap of this duration can actually make you feel more tired. Your body has enough time to enter a deep sleep but not enough to complete a full sleep cycle. This causes sleep inertia, which can leave you feeling sluggish and groggy for up to an hour after you wake up.
60 minutes
Although an hour-long nap can leave you feeling drowsy when you wake up, it can also enhance your performance of memory-related tasks. Additionally, it may provide you with enough deep sleep to boost your capacity to learn.
90 minutes
Since you have time to complete a full sleep cycle, a nap of this duration is easier to wake up from than a 30- or 60-minute one. It promotes creativity, alertness, memory, and concentration. While not recommended for people with insomnia, a 90-minute nap can help make up for a short or sleepless night.
If you have trouble sleeping or often feel exhausted, speak with your doctor right away. This will help you avoid the onset of related health problems.
