Paneling: 3 materials to use in your home

If you want to install decorative paneling on a wall or ceiling in your home, here are three materials you can use.

1. PVC

Lightweight and easy to install, this wallcovering is ideal for humid spaces, such as bathrooms, because it doesn’t rot. Plus, it can be manufactured to resemble wood, stone, and other materials. Keep in mind, however, that PVC can warp if exposed to heat.

2. Medium-density fiberboard

Simple to install, MDF panels are available in a variety of sizes and can be used as-is or painted to match the space. Additionally, some models are designed to be fire resistant whereas others are made specifically for humid environments.

3. Solid wood

This durable, elegant material can add warmth to a space and be painted, stained, or varnished to complement the decor. Choose from species like pine, teak, and oak, each of which has unique characteristics. Just make sure the panels aren’t warped and that any knots in the wood are solid.

