Pangiam to invest $3.1 million in Fairfax County facility, creating 201 New Jobs
On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin today that Pangiam, an emerging technology company streamlining the travel and security industries, will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County. The company is a leading provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications, and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers across the global transportation and security sectors. With this new operation, which includes the addition of 20,000 square feet, Pangiam can tap into this dynamic local workforce to meet growing domestic and international demand. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years.
“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the Commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter in the security industry,” said Governor Youngkin. “Pangiam will benefit from Fairfax County’s proximity to its target customers and an outstanding tech workforce that makes this region one of the most desirable locations for IT businesses worldwide.”
“Pangiam’s decision to officially join Virginia’s corporate roster is another boost for the Commonwealth’s thriving technology industry, which boasts the highest concentration of its workers in the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank the company for developing critical security software that helps keep our nation safe and creating 201 new jobs in Fairfax County.”
“We chose Virginia as our headquarters for a variety of reasons. First, it’s home. Our leadership team is either from Virginia or built their careers and families here, so it was only right to build and try to contribute to the local community when we started Pangiam,” said Pangiam’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Plofchan. “Second, northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business. Finally, the human talent in Virginia is world-class. Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent.”
“With safety always at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Fairfax County is pleased to have Pangiam’s headquarters in Fairfax County, the heart of America’s national security infrastructure,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “As Pangiam works to secure our ports of entry using next-generation technology, we welcome their expansion to Tysons and the hundreds of new jobs they bring.”
Pangiam was founded by a team of senior customs and security professionals with decades of collective experience in the security and aviation sectors. Through innovation, emerging technology, and the power of data analytics, Pangiam solves the security, facilitation, and operational challenges modern organizations face today. The company’s core computer vision and facial recognition technologies leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve threat detection and response, facilitating the safe, secure, and expedited movement of people and goods worldwide. Pangiam’s concessions and investment practice leverages these technologies, strategic partnerships, and development capital to build and operate critical infrastructure such as airport terminals and ports of entry. Notable customers include DHS, the U.S. Air Force, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Pangiam’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
Virginia’s rule on legislators leaving districts could add more intrigue to 2023 elections
After past redistricting cycles, the number of Virginia General Assembly members having to switch districts was kept to a minimum because legislators were allowed to draw careful lines around each other’s homes to avoid damaging incumbents.
That wasn’t the case last year when experts appointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia effectively reset the state’s legislative maps with little regard for keeping incumbents comfortably installed in conflict-free seats. That means an unusually high number of legislators face the prospect of moving to position themselves for the next election cycle.
Those maps are also drawing new attention to a little-known provision in the Virginia Constitution that says any delegate or senator who moves out of their current district to run in a new one automatically forfeits the office they hold. But legislators also have to prove their residency in the new districts in order to qualify as valid candidates, a process that takes place long before the current legislative terms are over.
With the electoral landscape still taking shape for the high-stakes 2023 General Assembly elections, when all 140 state legislative seats will be on the ballot, there have been no residency challenges yet. Still, the question of how the constitutional rule might affect the legislature next year is already being discussed in hushed tones around the Capitol.
“I think it’s making some people nervous,” said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax.
Under the new maps approved last year, half of the state’s 40 senators were drawn into a district with one or more other senators, according to the Virginia Public Access Project analysis. In the House, 44 of 100 delegates were paired with at least one colleague. Some of those pairings have already been resolved, partly because the maps also created dozens of new districts with no incumbent. Legislators paired with each other have a few basic options: a head-to-head election matchup with a colleague, resignation, or running for a different seat.
Due to the uncertainty over which specific members the rule could impact, some legislators and aides seemed reluctant to discuss the issue candidly.
“I’ll just say I’m aware of it,” House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said with a smile in a brief interview on the House floor earlier this month.
The issue has also been raised in Senate Democratic Caucus meetings as members should be aware of as they plan for next year.
Unlike members of Congress, Virginia General Assembly members are required to live in the districts they serve or are running to represent. And the state constitution is clear on what happens if someone moves out of their district.
“A senator or delegate who moves his residence from the district for which he is elected shall thereby vacate his office,” the key section says.
That rule came into play in 2015, when then-Del. Joe Morrissey filed paperwork to run for the state Senate that listed a Richmond address outside his Henrico County-based district. At the time, Morrissey, now a state senator, agreed to vacate his former office and allow a special election to take place but said he would continue to serve his constituents in an unofficial capacity out of his law office.
Over the next six months, an errant move by a lawmaker or an intentional decision to step down early could have a similar impact. Significantly, an empty seat could deprive a political caucus of a vote in the 2023 legislative session, even if the person who vacated it might go on to win and return in 2024 from another district.
It won’t be a problem for General Assembly members who move to run in a new district without leaving their current one. For example, Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds is able to move from rural Bath County to Charlottesville to run in a redrawn district because Charlottesville is part of the area he represents now.
“They just have to move to an overlapping area,” said Jeff Ryer, a longtime Senate GOP aide. “And I cannot recall a circumstance where there was not an overlapping area.”
The new districts for 2023 are strikingly different than they have been, thanks to the redistricting reform amendment Virginia voters approved in 2020. The overhauled redistricting process led to maps being drawn by court-appointed experts instead of incumbent legislators who could protect themselves by maintaining the status quo as much as possible.
It’s difficult to track which lawmakers live where at any given moment because General Assembly members aren’t required to file that information on a real-time basis. The full scope of the reshuffling may not become clear until next spring when General Assembly candidates have to file campaign paperwork listing an address in the district that matches their voter registration records. That deadline usually falls in late March, after the General Assembly has finished its regular session but before lawmakers reconvene to take up vetoes and amendments from the governor.
“You may have some folks that have to decide how badly do you guys really need me at reconvene,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax.
Even though the law is fairly clear, controversies about political figures’ residency are often clouded by ambiguity. Lawmakers can have multiple homes, and it can be difficult to determine whether an address listed on official paperwork is where they’re spending most of their time.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, questions were raised last year about whether Republican candidate Mark Earley Jr. really lived in the Richmond-area House district he was running in. But a special prosecutor cleared him of wrongdoing after concluding Earley had made a simple paperwork mistake by not disclosing the house he owned outside the district as he moved in with his parents to run for the seat.
Mandatory financial disclosure forms General Assembly members have to file each year require legislators to disclose real estate holdings, but they don’t have to report their “principal residence.” The forms, which are overseen by the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council, also advise state and local elected officials not to list exact addresses for their real estate holdings. However, that information can usually be obtained through searches of local property records.
The General Assembly’s two clerks oversee the legislature’s administrative side and keep lawmakers’ home mailing addresses on file. But there’s nothing requiring lawmakers to notify the clerks when they move. And the lists kept by the clerks aren’t made public.
“It’s considered a personnel record,” said House Clerk G. Paul Nardo.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and their nonprofit, Hear Our Voices, an organization focused on supporting disabled and special needs students — argue that VDOE and the Fairfax school board “have actively cultivated an unfair and biased” hearing system to oversee challenges to local decisions about disabled students.
The parents claim that state hearing officers, who are responsible for holding impartial hearings to resolve disagreements over issues related to special education services, have ruled disproportionately against parents for two decades.
Between 2010 and 2021, Virginia parents who initiated a due process hearing “received a favorable hearing” in only 13 of 847 cases, the lawsuit says.
“Moreover, during the last twenty years, approximately two-thirds of the hearing officers have never ruled in favor of parents, not even once,” the plaintiffs wrote. “Even worse, 83% of hearing officers in Northern Virginia never once ruled in favor of parents over the eleven-plus years from 2010 to July 2021.”
The lawsuit says that the low success rate for parental challenges in Virginia “is a glaring outlier compared to other states,” where studies have found rulings in favor of parents hovering around 30%.
Charles Pyle, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Education, said in an email that the department does not comment on pending litigation but is “committed to ensuring that students with disabilities receive all services and supports that they are entitled to under federal and state law.”
Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trevor Chaplick, the father of the Fairfax student, said the lawsuit was brought forward to reveal the “deeply troubling ruling record” of Virginia’s hearing officers against parents of disabled children.
“The parents of disabled and special needs children deserve a better fate from the Virginia public school system,” said Chaplick in a statement.
The Chaplicks allege that the Department of Education developed a roster of “school-friendly” hearing officers, allowed local education agencies to communicate improperly with hearing officers, hired biased officers due to financial interests, and declined to certify new officers for more than a decade.
The Civil Rights Clinic of Georgetown Law School, the law firm of Susman Godfrey, LLP, and Merritt Law, PLLC represent the family. The case is being heard in the Alexandria Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
“Children with disabilities and their families deserve ‘a life like yours,’” said Aderson Francois, director for the Georgetown Civil Rights Clinic, in a statement. “This lawsuit is the first step in making sure that the commonwealth of Virginia provides these children with an education that meets their needs.”
Virginia General Assembly won’t move to new office building for 2023 session
State officials announced Wednesday that supply chain problems will delay the Virginia General Assembly’s planned move to a new 14-story-tall office building in downtown Richmond.
The legislature will continue conducting much of its work out of the nearby Pocahontas Building through at least the 2023 legislative session, according to the Department of General Services overseeing the construction project.
In a news release, the agency cited “delays of critical equipment needed for building code compliance” and delays affecting “audio and visual equipment needed for fully functional committee and subcommittee operations.”
The legislature, which has been using the Pocahontas Building to temporarily house lawmakers’ offices and committee rooms since 2017, had been scheduled to move into its new building in mid-October, leaving about three months until the start of the session in January.
In a news release, House of Delegates Clerk G. Paul Nardo called the delay a “sensible and realistic decision.”
“Like so many, I regret not being able to move in on time to the first purpose-built GAB for the public to more easily observe and actively participate in the law-making process,” Nardo said. “Unfortunately, we simply are not immune to the delays, prolonged delivery schedules, and other deferrals being experienced by so many across Virginia and around the country and world.”
Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar said officials wouldn’t have been able to ensure “a functional and complete building” had they pressed ahead with the move this year.
“While this is a setback for those who have worked so hard, we know it will be correct when it opens,” Schaar said.
As of early August, $325.8 million had been spent on the broader Capitol Square construction project, which includes the preservation of the former General Assembly Building’s facade, an underground tunnel, the relocation to temporary office space, a new parking deck, and all the furniture and equipment needed for the new building, according to a report to the General Assembly.
Part of the historic Capitol building, where the legislature holds its daily floor sessions, has been temporarily closed as work continues on the tunnel connecting the Capitol to the new office building.
Construction of the new building began in the summer of 2019.
Officials said they expect the new building to be “fully functional sometime in early 2023.”
Visit stops along the Virginia Cider Trail for events, cider and apples galore
Richmond, Va. (September 21, 2022) – 20 Virginia Cider Trail cideries will host events from September 23 through November 25 to celebrate the fall season.
The fall season is very important to cideries. The month of September is a good time to pick apples for eating, and it is also when harvest for cidermaking is in full swing throughout the state. Different varieties of cider apples ripen at different times, and just like wine grapes, the pressing and fermenting continue throughout the fall. The autumn cidermaking season is a great time to visit a Virginia cidery to learn more about the cidermaking process.
“Fall in Virginia is a beautiful and incredibly significant time for our cidery partners,” said Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association. “We’re excited to see our Virginia Cider Trail partners celebrate this season and bounty of the commonwealth. We invite Virginians to ask the cideries they visit more about what apples they use in their fermentations. It’s a lot of fun to explore the different varieties!”
Virginia Cider Trail cideries that will host events this fall include:
• Albemarle Ciderworks, North Garden
• Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
• Blue Toad Hard Cider, Roseland
• Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Nellysford
• Bryant’s Cider, Richmond
• Bryant’s Cider & Brewery, Roseland
• Buskey Cider, Richmond
• Courthouse Creek Cider, Maidens
• Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral
• Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria
• Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn, Middleburg
• Old Hill Cider, Timberville
• Old Town Cidery, Winchester
• Potter’s Craft Cider, Charlottesville
• Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg
• Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton
• Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro
• Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton
• Tumbling Creek Cider Company – Taproom, Abington
• Winchester Ciderworks, Winchester
Event details and updates can be found on each cidery’s website or social media platforms.
On July 6, The American Cider Association launched the digital Virginia Cider Trail to encourage Virginians and visitors to explore the Commonwealth’s hard cideries and celebrate Virginia’s unique apples.
The digital Virginia Cider Trail is a free program that all Virginians or visitors of age 21 and over can sign up for. The mobile exclusive passport is a curated collection of 34 Virginia cideries, with many featuring unique deals for checking into the trail. Each check-in enters users into a grand prize raffle for a chance to win a Cidery Airbnb stay at the end of the year or a Virginia Cider Trail hooded sweatshirt at the end of each quarter.
The trail is a year-long program that will run through June 25, 2023, and more cideries are expected to join throughout the year.
For more on the Virginia Cider Trail and participating cideries, visit Virginia Cider Trail.
About the American Cider Association
The American Cider Association is an organization of cider and perry producers in the United States. Its mission is to grow a diverse and successful U.S. cider industry by providing valuable information, resources, and services to our members and by advocating on their behalf. Virginia ranks 5th in the nation for the number of cideries, with more than 50 cideries in the state.
Three NoVa school districts say they’ll resist new transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• Three Northern Virginia school districts indicated they’ll resist Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies for transgender students.—Washington Post
• Georgia is the next announced stop on Youngkin’s out-of-state political tour to campaign with Republican gubernatorial candidates. Kansas, New Mexico, and Oregon are also on the schedule, according to aides.—CBS News
• A decertified Hanover County sheriff’s deputy is suing the local NAACP, claiming the group defamed him by saying he “violated the civil rights of citizens.”—WRIC
• In a little over a month, Loudoun County’s election office got 187 FOIA requests related to the 2020 election, many coming from just one person.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• In an appearance at the Loudoun election office ahead of the start of early voting, Youngkin called Virginia’s election system “accurate” and “dependable” while insisting it can still be improved.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• Suffolk residents are planning to protest what would be the third-largest warehouse complex in America.—Virginian-Pilot
• Enrollment at VCU declined for the fourth year in a row, creating a $13 million budget shortfall.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Prince William County School Board is asking courts to intervene to stop a former board member from sending “abusive and harassing” subpoenas as part of his lawsuit against the former school’s superintendent.—InsideNoVa
• A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke will remain closed until next spring for landslide repairs.—Roanoke Times
• “Patriarch of Darden’s Country Store — who carried on the lost art of Virginia hams — dies at 75.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Virginia’s only large animal rescue team was able to save two 450-pound calves who got stuck in a septic tank. The calves, dubbed Chaos and Calamity, seemed unharmed after their five-hour ordeal. —Culpeper Star-Exponent
DMV encourages parents and caregivers to ensure children are safely secured or belted in vehicles at all times
As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges parents and caregivers to ensure their child is properly secured in their vehicle every trip.
Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Child Passenger Safety Week takes place this year from September 18-24, with National Seat Check Saturday to be held on Saturday, September 24.
Children must be properly secured in a vehicle by either a car seat, safety harness, or seat belt. Depending on the child’s age, height, and weight, the proper safety harness will vary and should be updated with current regulations and suggestions. In Virginia, all children under age eight must be properly secured in a child safety seat or booster seat, regardless of weight or height. Children must ride in a rear-facing car seat until age two unless they meet the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing car seat.
In 2021, three unrestrained children under age eight were killed, and 68 were injured in crashes in Virginia.
“Keeping people safe is our top priority as Virginia’s Highway Safety Office,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Knowing how to properly install a child safety seat is the first step to protect your child in the event of a crash. Free resources are available to ensure your child’s seat is installed correctly. We encourage parents and caregivers to use Child Passenger Safety Week as an opportunity to check the safety seat in your vehicle for your child’s safety and spread the importance of safety seat protocols.”
National Seat Check Saturday is observed annually on the fourth Saturday in September. Parents and caregivers who want to have their child’s safety seat checked by a professional can find a check event near them through the Virginia Department of Health.
More information on child safety seats can be found on DMV’s website or via NHTSA. NHTSA also has resources available in Spanish.
