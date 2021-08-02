Pantsuits and purple hair — how has the concept of professionalism changed?

Not so long ago, the dress code for offices and other professional spaces was fairly standardized: suits and ties or dress slacks and button-down shirts for men, skirts or dress pants for women. Jeans (gasp) were a luxury item reserved for Fridays, if at all.

That might seem rather quaint today, especially after a year spent donning pajama bottoms to attend Zoom meetings. But, like any other fashion style — ever see a photo of old baseball games where the men in attendance wore starched suits and ties? — the idea of professionalism has changed as well.

Dress codes vary by company and industry, but suffice to say that tattoos and piercings won’t necessarily derail an applicant’s prospects. Of course, if you’re sporting a skull and crossbones tat on your face, you might want to reconsider that bank teller position.

Whether in response to a younger demographic that pushes boundaries or a reaction to the needs of the disabled community (loose clothing and more practical shoes often being a necessity) and other groups, businesses have broadened their dress code horizons. Companies have also realized that employees are often more productive when they’re comfortable and can express a little personal style, which translates to creativity, innovation, and even loyalty.

Many businesses have a written dress code employees can refer to. And when in doubt, experts suggest looking to management for guidance. Observe what the higher-ups wear and dress accordingly.