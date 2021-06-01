Connect with us

Home

Parental burnout: how to recognize, treat and prevent it

Published

2 hours ago

on

You may already know that work-related stress can lead to burnout, but did you know that parenting can also cause this issue? Here’s an overview of this under-discussed syndrome.

Symptoms
Parental burnout is typically characterized by extreme mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. You may also feel overwhelmed and ineffective as a parent. It’s common for affected individuals to emotionally distance themselves from their children due to a lack of energy and time. These symptoms often develop among parents who set unrealistically high expectations for themselves or who neglect self-care to keep up with the demands of parenting.

Treatment
While there’s no instant cure for parental burnout, the best way to recover is to seek support. Opening up to a loved one or someone in a similar situation can help ease your guilt about not being good enough. This can enable you to revise the expectations you set for yourself as a parent. Additionally, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to relatives, friends, and babysitters when you need time to recharge.

Prevention
It’s important to accept that no parent is perfect, and you can’t do everything on your own. To avoid stretching yourself too thin, be sure to prioritize your responsibilities and divide tasks with your partner, parents, or older children. Keep in mind that asking for help when you need it and taking care of yourself allows you to be a more effective parent.


If you feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and isolated by the demands of parenting, consider reaching out to a health care professional for support and treatment.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

Tips for gardening in a shady yard

Published

2 days ago

on

May 30, 2021

By

Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant species. Here are some suggestions.

Perennials
In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:

• Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers are sure to brighten dim spaces
• Coral bells, which are great for lining the edges of a flower bed
• Undergrowth ferns such as ostrich, lady, and wood ferns
• Bugbane, which has spikes of wispy white flowers on tall stems
• Forget-me-nots, which have beautiful blue springtime blooms

There are also a number of ground cover plants that are well-suited for shady conditions such as bugleweed, lily of the valley, and creeping dogwood.



Shrubs
There are several types of ornamental shrubs that can add height and texture to a shady garden, including:

• Holly
• Dogwood
• Squirrel corn
• Rhododendrons
• Some hydrangeas

In addition to looking for shade-tolerant species, be sure to consider the hardiness zone you live in when selecting plants for your garden.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

Make your yard a paradise for pollinators

Published

3 days ago

on

May 29, 2021

By

Habitat loss is one of the main causes of the decline in the population of bumblebees and other pollinators. If you want to help protect these vital species, consider growing nectar plants in your yard. This will provide a food source for the insects and birds that pollinate your community’s gardens, orchards, and fields.

Choosing plants
There are many kinds of flowering species that can beautify your yard while also creating an inviting space for pollinators. Sunflowers, anemones, goldenrods, echinacea, and hydrangeas are all great picks. Pollinators are attracted to a number of annuals as well, including borage, centaury, and cosmos.

If you prefer to grow food in your garden, consider planting aromatic herbs like oregano, sage, and thyme. Fruit trees and plants, such as apple, blueberry, and strawberry are a good source of nectar in spring.

Additional advice
If you want to attract pollinators to your yard, be sure to:


• Grow nectar plants in areas that are sheltered from the wind
• Include white flowers in your garden to attract nocturnal pollinators
• Provide a source of water such as a small fountain or birdbath
• Avoid weeding dandelions, clovers, and ivy; they’re rich in nectar
• Plant species with varied bloom times, so you have flowers from spring to fall

By following these tips, you’re sure to create a welcoming environment for all kinds of pollinators.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

12 practices for safe gardening

Published

4 days ago

on

May 28, 2021

By

Many people take up gardening after they retire, and with good reason. In addition to being an enjoyable hobby, it provides a number of physical and mental health benefits. Here are a few tips to help you safely garden.

1. Warm up before you get started by stretching your neck, back, shoulders, and other muscles.

2. Adopt a comfortable posture. Keep your back straight, work within arm’s reach and use knee pads.

3. Alternate between tasks to avoid tendinitis and other injuries caused by repetitive movements.


4. Use the right tools. Move around dirt and cumbersome equipment in a wheelbarrow.

5. Make sure to keep a water bottle nearby, so you remember to stay hydrated.

6. Take breaks whenever you feel tired. On hot summer days, sit in the shade or retreat to an air-conditioned space.

7. Handle pesticides with care and follow the directions. Or, better yet, learn how to control pests without using these dangerous products.

8. Avoid gardening between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.

9. Wear a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and pants and a breathable, wide-brimmed hat.

10. Apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, and wear sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.

11. Keep the rows of your garden clear and put tools away when you’re done with them to avoid tripping and falling.

12. Opt for telescopic gardening tools rather than using a stepladder. Only climb a ladder if someone else holds it steady.

Pick up the tools and plants you need at a garden center near you.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to choose a cat to take home

Published

4 days ago

on

May 28, 2021

By

Have you decided to adopt your first cat? Before you welcome a feline into your home, here are a few tips to help you choose the perfect companion.

Assess its personality
Cats can be classified as being adventurous, timid, or somewhere in between. Adventurous cats have a penchant for climbing and exploring, and they tend to be very energetic. Timid cats, on the other hand, don’t respond as well to change and often prefer quiet environments. Likely, your new pet will fall somewhere in the middle. It may be hesitant at first but ready to play once it gets used to its surroundings.

Evaluate its environment
If you have young children or other pets, an adventurous cat is more likely to fit in with your family. For older adults and people who live alone, a timid cat may be a better fit. Cats with a mix of these traits are well suited for families with an established routine that offers a balance of activity and rest.

Determine its needs
How you care for your cat might depend in part on its breed. A hairless cat, for example, may need to wear a sweater to conserve body heat, whereas a long-haired cat must be frequently brushed. In addition, some breeds can be more aggressive, and those with flat faces shouldn’t be too active during hot weather.


Remember that getting to know a cat’s character before you decide to adopt it is the best way to ensure you can provide your feline friend a happy home.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

Fireproof your microwave

Published

6 days ago

on

May 26, 2021

By

Microwaves are one of the safest appliances in the home, but they can still cause fires through misuse or accidents.

In one unusual case in Chicago, food that was wrapped in foil and then microwaved caused a fire that wiped out six homes. But this is exceptionally rare.

At least 90 percent of homes have microwaves, according to the New York Times. Microwaves are the cause of only 4 percent of home cooking fires and 1 percent of associated deaths. They are very safe when compared to ranges and cooktops, which account for 62 percent of cooking fires and 89 percent of deaths.

Overheated food is usually the cause of microwave fires. It is usually because someone entered the wrong cook time and left the appliance unsupervised. Luckily, microwaves are designed to contain small fires, so if you manage to start one, unplug the microwave and keep the door closed.


To microwave safely:
* Watch for metal. Utensils, bowls, cups, twist ties, and foil can spark and cause fires.
* Don’t wave recycled paper products. Some contain flecks of metal. Check any packaging to ensure it’s approved for microwave use.
* Keep the inside clean. Food residue and grease can ignite and cause a fire.
* In case of flames in a microwave, unplug it immediately.
* Don’t microwave grapes, peas, blueberries, or any round food with high water content. They can easily cause sparks.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 steps to patch up drywall

Published

7 days ago

on

May 25, 2021

By

If you want to repair dents and shallow holes in drywall, here are four simple steps to ensure you get the best possible result.

1. Sand down the edges. This step ensures the wood putty or spackling compound adheres to the wall. Use fine-grit sandpaper (120 or 150) to lightly sand the area around the hole.

2. Clean the surface. Once you finish sanding, vacuum up dust and debris clinging to the wall, then wipe down the area with a damp cloth. Be sure to let the wall dry completely before you apply the filler and paint.

3. Apply enough product. Use a trowel to completely fill the hole with a wood putty or spackling compound. The product should overflow slightly around the edges. Once it dries, you can sand down the filler until it’s smooth and blends in with the wall. If the hole isn’t completely filled, you’ll need to repeat this step until the surface is even.



4. Repaint the entire wall. While it might be tempting to only paint the affected area, the repair work will likely be noticeable if you do. For seamless results, take the time to repaint the entire wall.

To find all the materials you need to complete this repair, visit your nearest hardware or home improvement store.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Sunny
5:48am8:32pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 5
WedThuFri
79/63°F
77/61°F
82/61°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
2
Wed
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 2 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
Jun
5
Sat
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where kids[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Backcountry Trailhead. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on our backcountry trails. Discover how uncontrolled overgrowth affects trails, creating unpleasant trail conditions and hindering the hiking[...]
11:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 11:00 am – Jun 6 @ 11:15 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. New Market Rebels Saturday, June 5th @ 7:00 PM Bing Crosby Stadium FREE Tickets at Visitor’s Center on Main Street
Jun
6
Sun
2:00 pm Art and Mindfulness Workshop: Wi... @ microWave Project
Art and Mindfulness Workshop: Wi... @ microWave Project
Jun 6 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Art and Mindfulness Workshop: Wild Inks @ microWave Project
First Workshop will be on June 6th, 2-4pm with Sarah Hart Morgan and her “Wild Inks” at the Art Nest Studio. Beginning in June join us for some fun, self care art gatherings. Sunday afternoons[...]
5:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 6 @ 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Staunton Braves Sunday, June 6th @ 5 PM & 7:30 PM Double Header Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun
9
Wed
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 9 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. New Market Rebels Wednesday June 9th @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium