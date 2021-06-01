Parental burnout: how to recognize, treat and prevent it

You may already know that work-related stress can lead to burnout, but did you know that parenting can also cause this issue? Here’s an overview of this under-discussed syndrome.

Symptoms

Parental burnout is typically characterized by extreme mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. You may also feel overwhelmed and ineffective as a parent. It’s common for affected individuals to emotionally distance themselves from their children due to a lack of energy and time. These symptoms often develop among parents who set unrealistically high expectations for themselves or who neglect self-care to keep up with the demands of parenting.

Treatment

While there’s no instant cure for parental burnout, the best way to recover is to seek support. Opening up to a loved one or someone in a similar situation can help ease your guilt about not being good enough. This can enable you to revise the expectations you set for yourself as a parent. Additionally, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to relatives, friends, and babysitters when you need time to recharge.

Prevention

It’s important to accept that no parent is perfect, and you can’t do everything on your own. To avoid stretching yourself too thin, be sure to prioritize your responsibilities and divide tasks with your partner, parents, or older children. Keep in mind that asking for help when you need it and taking care of yourself allows you to be a more effective parent.

If you feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and isolated by the demands of parenting, consider reaching out to a health care professional for support and treatment.