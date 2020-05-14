Parental self-care in the days of quarantine

The Calgon commercials of years past – the harried Mom imagining a warm tub filled with bubbles, pleading, “Calgon, take me away!” – were an effective marketing tool.

But were they real life? Maybe not so much.

Today the popular term is “self-care,” with a definition that varies widely. Its goal is to find time for oneself in an increasingly hectic world. This can be challenging enough, but when that world suddenly includes quarantines, social distancing, and closed schools, what’s a parent to do?

Some tips from around the web include:

* Limit your news and social media intake. There’s a balance between being informed and becoming oversaturated. Too much news about things you can’t control becomes negative for your mental health.

* Stretch. Too much time at home often means too much time spent sitting, so get up and move around, and make sure to stretch. Your hips and joints will thank you.

* Maintain a routine. This doesn’t mean you schedule your day with military precision, but a routine helps us feel a sense of control. Make your bed and get dressed, even if it’s into sweatpants. The routine and the change of clothes works wonders for your mindset and your family’s mindset.

* Get outside. Whether it’s a long-distance run or a short walk up the street, fresh air and sunshine are key.

* Consider getting up before the rest of your family. Though it can be tough, an hour to yourself can make all the difference in how the rest of your day goes. For some, this might work better on the flip side – staying up a bit later just for the alone/quiet time.

* Negotiate your time and space. Ok, this one’s tough for the folks with toddlers. But it can be helpful to establish agreed-upon times during which you can escape to the office, for example, or have control of the remote.