Health
Parental self-care in the days of quarantine
The Calgon commercials of years past – the harried Mom imagining a warm tub filled with bubbles, pleading, “Calgon, take me away!” – were an effective marketing tool.
But were they real life? Maybe not so much.
Today the popular term is “self-care,” with a definition that varies widely. Its goal is to find time for oneself in an increasingly hectic world. This can be challenging enough, but when that world suddenly includes quarantines, social distancing, and closed schools, what’s a parent to do?
Some tips from around the web include:
* Limit your news and social media intake. There’s a balance between being informed and becoming oversaturated. Too much news about things you can’t control becomes negative for your mental health.
* Stretch. Too much time at home often means too much time spent sitting, so get up and move around, and make sure to stretch. Your hips and joints will thank you.
* Maintain a routine. This doesn’t mean you schedule your day with military precision, but a routine helps us feel a sense of control. Make your bed and get dressed, even if it’s into sweatpants. The routine and the change of clothes works wonders for your mindset and your family’s mindset.
* Get outside. Whether it’s a long-distance run or a short walk up the street, fresh air and sunshine are key.
* Consider getting up before the rest of your family. Though it can be tough, an hour to yourself can make all the difference in how the rest of your day goes. For some, this might work better on the flip side – staying up a bit later just for the alone/quiet time.
* Negotiate your time and space. Ok, this one’s tough for the folks with toddlers. But it can be helpful to establish agreed-upon times during which you can escape to the office, for example, or have control of the remote.
Health
Aging and eye health
As people age, the risk for developing eye health problems increases. Left untreated, these can lead to low vision or blindness. Here are the most common eye issues and how to recognize them.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
Common in people over 60, this disease results in the destruction of the macula, the part of the eye responsible for providing sharp central vision. Early symptoms of it are likely to be blurry vision, seeing straight lines as wavy or distorted, and increased sensitivity to glare.
Cataract
Diabetic retinopathy
This condition results from damage to the blood vessels in the retina and typically affects both eyes. It’s a known risk for people with diabetes. However, it also occurs in those with blood sugar levels not high enough for diabetes but high enough to cause problems, a condition known as prediabetes. Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy vary widely and regular exams are the best way to screen for it.
Glaucoma
Glaucoma refers to a group of diseases caused by increased fluid pressure in the eye. This damages the optic nerve and leads to gradual vision loss. While eye pain can be an early indicator, the fact is many forms don’t cause symptoms. Regular screening exams are therefore recommended.
Early diagnosis is key when it comes to effectively treating eye conditions that can impair vision. Instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, it’s best to schedule regular eye exams every one to two years.
Health
3 reasons to take care of your feet
Do you take your feet for granted? All too often, foot care is neglected until something goes wrong. Here are three reasons you should take steps to keep your feet healthy.
1. To prevent pain
Painful foot conditions ranging from blisters to heel spurs can impact your self-sufficiency and quality of life. Additionally, if you try to mitigate the pain or compensate for a lack of mobility by adopting a different gait, you increase the risk of developing other injuries.
2. To assure productivity
However, even if you work in an office you should still take care of your feet. It’s important to get up and walk around at least once an hour to prevent neck and shoulder problems caused by extended periods of sitting in front of a computer.
3. To maintain mobility
Exercise is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, foot issues may prevent you from engaging in physical activity. As a result, you could become more sedentary and consequently increase your risk of developing heart disease, cognitive problems, and diabetes.
How to protect your feet
There are several measures you can take to help prevent debilitating foot problems. To keep your feet healthy:
• Wash and thoroughly dry them every day
• Trim your toenails straight across to avoid ingrown nails
• Inspect your feet on a regular basis
• Take note of any bumps or pain and report them to a podiatrist
• Wear properly fitted supportive shoes
Finally, keep an eye on the condition of your feet if you have arthritis or diabetes. These ailments are known to cause serious foot problems. If you’re concerned about your feet, don’t hesitate to consult a podiatrist.
Health
How to protect your hearing in the workplace
Each May, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association holds Better Hearing & Speech Month. This year’s theme is Communication at Work. Here’s why and how you should take precautions to protect your hearing when you’re on the job.
Work-related hearing loss
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 30 million American workers are subjected to hazardous noise levels at work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that most work-related hearing loss is permanent. Hearing loss is associated with depression, low income, and cognitive decline.
How to protect your ears
• Using quieter equipment
• Putting a barrier between you and the noise
• Increasing the distance between you and the source of the noise
• Spending less time in noisy areas
If you aren’t able to do one or more of the above, make sure you use appropriate hearing protection. In a noisy environment with a sound level above 70 decibels, be sure to wear earplugs or earmuffs.
It’s also important to remember that people exposed to constant background noise, such as teachers, can develop hearing problems over time. These professionals should, therefore, be more proactive about getting their hearing checked.
Hearing health is an important aspect of your health and well-being. This May, take time to review how you can protect your ears.
Health
When should wisdom teeth be removed?
Wisdom tooth extractions are common in most dental offices. While not everyone needs to have these molars removed, there are cases in which your dentist may suggest you do.
There’s not enough room
Some people don’t have enough space in their mouth for their wisdom teeth. When this occurs, the teeth may not be able to break through the gums, or they could grow in the wrong direction.
Sometimes, wisdom teeth do come in despite the lack of space. When this happens, they can cause crowding and problems with the surrounding teeth.
There’s decay
Because wisdom teeth are located at the back of the mouth, it can be hard to properly brush and floss them. This makes them more prone to decay.
In a situation where these teeth have cavities, many dentists suggest removing instead of repairing them. This is because the tooth is likely to become decayed again in the future.
If your wisdom teeth have become a problem, see your dentist. They’ll help you decide whether or not an extraction would be beneficial.
Health
Sleep, brain cleaning and Alzheimer’s disease
New research suggests that getting quality sleep may be even more important than once realized. In particular, sleep disruptions could impact the way the brain functions. Here’s what’s been uncovered.
Toxic proteins
The presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Normally, the brain’s glymphatic system uses cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to remove these proteins and other waste products. But if these proteins accumulate in the brain, they can destroy healthy neurons, thereby causing various symptoms.
The proper functioning of the glymphatic system, however, heavily depends on the quality of sleep.
Sleep and aging
The glymphatic system functions best during deep non-REM sleep, which is the stage of sleep that typically becomes shorter as we age. Thus, scientists suspect that age-related changes in sleep play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
A new avenue for prevention
The connection between aging, sleep chan¬ges and Alzheimer’s disease is well established. However, the new research suggests that working to improve sleep quality in at-risk populations could be a promising avenue for prevention.
Improving your sleep
This new information reinforces the idea that maintaining good sleeping habits is crucial to your long-term health.
If you routinely wake up feeling exhausted, take steps to improve the quality of your sleep. For instance, you can try limiting caffeine in the afternoon, getting more daily exercise and cutting down on screen time before bed.
Sleep problems shouldn’t be ignored. If you’re worried about your sleeping habits, or if lifestyle changes don’t seem to help, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.
Health
5 common myths about lung cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in North America, killing more people every year than breast and prostate cancer combined. In spite of this, there are persistent misconceptions about the disease, and these should be dispelled. Here are five common myths about it.
1. Only smokers get lung cancer. Fifteen percent of lung cancers diagnosed in the West occurs in lifelong non-smokers. This is because exposure to second-hand smoke or radon, along with things like a history of lung disease, can potentially cause lung cancer.
2. It’s futile to cease tobacco use once diagnosed. Lung cancer patients who give up smoking experience fewer complications after surgery. Quitting also improves the effectiveness of cancer treatment and reduces the risk of new tumors developing.
3. Lung cancer is a self-inflicted disease. Lung cancer can occur in any individual, regardless of tobacco use history. In addition, smoking is a serious addiction and many people pick up the habit because of powerful societal, cultural and economic factors. The stigma around lung cancer is such that many patients receive little to no support from their community even though it’s a devastating diagnosis.
4. Most lung cancers are caught early. In North America, only between 15 and 20 percent of lung cancers are caught in the early, localized stages. More often than not, the cancer has spread.
5. There’s no way to screen for lung cancer. It’s recommended that high-risk people undergo low dose computed tomography (CT) scans. Pilot studies are being conducted to evaluate the feasibility of large-scale screening programs.
Despite advancements in treatments, lung cancer remains a deadly disease. Speak to your doctor about your risk factors to find out whether early screening is an option for you.
