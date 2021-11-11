Opinion
Parents/Guardians of High School age students (Public, Private and Homeschool)
If you are interested in a wonderful opportunity for your High School student to learn about community service, engage with other local students, and learn more about leadership, please reach out to me at mdub0308@gmail.com
There is a wonderful program through Rotary International called Interact and RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership). You can learn for yourself by going to www.rotary.org or watching this video.
Specifically, and locally, there is a “free” full-day event at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center on Saturday, December 4, with guest speakers, free lunch, snacks, and a Rise Against Hunger Service project, where we will package 10,000 meals in two hours, in order to help fight global poverty.
Students will network with other students (from their school and others) to learn how to become true humanitarians, positive citizens, and be good stewards of their community and World.
Michael S. Williams
Vice President, Rotary Club of Warren County, VA
Lifelong Youth Advocate
Opinion
Governor Northam and Transitions
The morning after the election, I drove into town and a man (not a gentleman) in an SUV began tailgating me. As I sat at the light at Rt. 55 and Commerce Ave., I saw that he was just inches from my bumper. He had his hand on the top of his steering wheel and he gave me the middle finger. I then realized he didn’t like the Democratic bumper sticker that I have not yet been able to peel off my car.
I drove on after the light changed thinking that he had deliberately demonstrated what kind of person he is.
Now, we are seeing our President and Governor Northam demonstrate what kind of people they are in accepting the results of a free and fair election that didn’t go their way. And in the same issue, we see the results of more good work completed by Democrats in Congress, including Senators Warner – who led the fight for more money for rural broadband – our Senator Kaine, and now Governor Northam’s administration is delivering.
It’s not just broadband that’s being delivered. Democrats have delivered much-needed funds to our local community to spur delivery of needed improvements including expansion of sewer lines that will help us manage flooding due to extreme weather events. We have a climate crisis on our hands and work to do to deal with its consequences.
And it would seem we have had no help at all from our own Rep. Cline who continues to oppose, as recently as Nov. 5, the final passage of any legislation that delivers much-needed assistance to rural communities in the Shenandoah Valley.
Some people choose to be mean. Others are afraid of those mean-spirited people. That is not leadership. That’s caving in and stoking hateful behavior. I do recommend reading “Peril”, by Bob Costa and Robert Woodward. Hatred and the promotion of falsehoods establish the basis for extreme violence, no matter who is preaching it or finding tortured logic to condone hatred of people based on creed, country of origin, race, or sex. Hatred easily becomes violent. Our species is awfully good at killing.
As for the man who made that obscene gesture? He knows who he is and what he is. As for that bumper sticker? It’s going to require a blow dryer to melt the glue enough to peel it off.
Rea Howarth
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Ronald Reagan asked a very famous question “are you better now than you were 4 years ago?”
The wisdom of our founding state and local fathers incorporated into state laws and local charters the value of having nonpartisan elections. It was their intent to elect quality candidates that would focus on local issues and not party dogma (which includes our school boards) in building the quality of life in our individual communities They felt that at this level that partisan politics would only repress the communities’ ability to make good community decisions.
With the increased activity and influence of the WCRC endorsing candidates in our nonpartisan elections, are we better now in Front Royal than we were 4 years ago? What has the town council done to improve the lives of its citizens in that time? Over the last four years the Council has:
- Focused excess energy toward state and national concerns rather than on local town problems
- Ignored or delayed town financial commitments, creating a hostile environment among town and county officials (failure to pay for the new police station)
- Participated in activities that could be perceived to be conflicts of interest in their business relationships, causing a decrease in town tax revenue
- Fostered a hostile work environment by threats of staff terminations or actual firings
- Spent taxpayer dollars on useless lawsuits that went nowhere
- Reduced town revenue by eliminating our own Tourism department and outsourcing to an outside firm
- Failed to pursue a long-term solution to our water problems, stalling future growth of jobs and housing
Most of the elected Town Council were endorsed and financially supported by the WCRC. In the 2021 election cycle, this unfortunately has been extended to school board candidates as well.
Every day we become aware of more situations that confirm the influence of party politics, demonstrating the disingenuous character of the WCRC endorsed candidates past and present
It is my hope that the people in our community will choose the most qualified people running for these nonpartisan positions of which we have some great non-endorsed individuals running.
I have always been told that I am a glass-half-full guy but my expectations from our community changing are very low. Hope I am wrong.
Michael Graham
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Melanie Salins will represent you well
In response to a letter I co-authored to the Royal Examiner on October 19th, Michael Williams (in his letter-to-the-editor on October 28th) describes Angela Robinson as a “conservative candidate for the School Board.” The only true conservative in this race is Melanie Salins.
Here’s why:
Melanie is not an education insider. She will bring badly-needed fresh ideas and insights to the board. Since July, she has temporarily filled the North River seat and has been outstanding. Many say she has been the most articulate and impressive member of the board during this period. She has listened well, asked hard questions, and made extremely pertinent comments to school board discussions.
Melanie will stand up to the local teachers’ union whenever they make unreasonable demands on the school board. She says teacher’s unions in America are one of the most radical lobbying groups in our country. Melanie does not believe teacher unions should be involved in politics or curriculum development.
Melanie will stop the Marxist-based “critical race theory” (CRT) from being taught in Warren County schools. She says it badly divides our community and perpetuates racism. Is CRT being taught in local public schools? Yes, according to local teachers who have come to Melanie and said CRT is being taught under the guise of other titles — like “cultural-legal-theory,” “cultural-competency,” “culturally-responsive-teaching,” “cultural intelligence” (CQ),” and “character curriculum.” Melanie says she will stop those programs.
Melanie clearly understands why 23 percent of school-aged children in Warren County aren’t attending local public schools. She grasps very well why parents are extremely dissatisfied with a watered-down curriculum, falling academic standards, state mandates, classroom discipline problems, bullying and fights on the playground, and the poor performance of a handful of substandard teachers. Melanie says she will work hard to solve these problems. She says she will also work hard to support and retain the many good teachers in Warren County schools — more than a few of which have come to Melanie and said they resent being bullied by administrative officials regarding what they can say and do in the classroom.
Melanie believes strongly that parents are the primary educators of their children, not the state Board of Education or the teacher’s unions. Melanie believes strongly that teachers work for the parents, not the other way around. Melanie says parents should have the final say on the curriculum — not the state.
Vote for Melanie Salins on Tuesday. She is the true conservative in this race. You will not be disappointed. She will represent you well.
John Lundberg, Colonel, U.S. Army (retired)
Front Royal
Opinion
Former student supports Angela Robinson for School Board
I first met Mrs. Robinson during my kindergarten year at Leslie Fox Keyser. Walking into the classroom for the very first time, Mrs. Robinson (who at the time was known as Mrs. Clark) was outside her classroom ready to invite us all in. The way she presented herself and cared for each and every one of her students always gave my mom peace of mind each morning when she would drop me off. I remember hearing my mom say, “Now that is a teacher who really cares. I wish every teacher was like her.” From that year on after having Mrs. Robinson, I knew I wanted to become a teacher just like her. Mrs. Robinson always knew how to make learning fun while also showing her students and their families how she really cared.
As the years went on, Mrs. Robinson always checked in on her past students to make sure they were okay. In high school, I took a course titled Teachers For Tomorrow where I would go into a classroom and get to observe a teacher. When I was first given the assignment I already had in mind who I wanted to ask. I reached out to Mrs. Robinson, who at the time taught 3rd grade at Ressie Jeffries. She took me in with open arms, ready to teach me everything she could about becoming the best teacher I could be. One of the main things she taught me was that being an educator not only meant teaching students, but she showed me the importance of getting to know the families and the backgrounds of each individual student.
Looking back on all that Mrs. Robinson has done not only for me but for others over the years, I can not think of anyone who is more deserving and equipped for being on the Warren County School Board. Mrs. Robinson has been a member of this community for years and has experience teaching at Warren County Public Schools. Based on the impact she has left on so many of her student’s lives, we definitely need Mrs. Robinson on our school board.
Ashley Murphy
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
I am an independent voter, not a Republican or Democrat.
The coming vote for Warren County School Board is the most important in the short history of elected school boards.
If you want someone with integrity combined with that increasingly rare attribute, common sense, then you must vote for Melanie Salins in the North River District. In her short time on the School Board, she has shown the ability to cut through the lies and subterfuge of the ruling class of Democratic Party hacks in Richmond and their local allies.
Currently, Melanie is the lone voice of logic on the School Board, so it is important to also vote for Stephanie Short in the Happy Creek District and write in Al Gunn in the Fork District.
In the special Town Council election, I urge you to support Amber Morris, who will bring a much-needed dose of common sense to the Council.
Mark Egger
Front Royal
Opinion
Previous School Board Chair’s wife counters North River candidate’s Project Budgeting claims
There have been many rumors spread during this school board election about my husband, Arnold Williams, Jr., and his tenure on the school board; none of which have been true. The worst of them all made by North River School Board candidate Melanie Salins is the claim that “the renovation projects have gone millions over budget”.
If anyone knows my husband and his extensive background in real estate and construction, they will readily know that the last thing my husband would allow is for a renovation project to go over budget. There were two major renovation projects and the construction of the new Warren County Middle School during his service on the school board. Incidentally, you don’t have to take anyone’s word in these regards, as everything that will be discussed here is public record and the actual budgets, bids, and financials are available in hard copy or can be downloaded online.
For the A.S. Rhodes remodel project, the board had just over $1 million left over, yes that is leftover, from the construction of the Warren County Middle School. The building fund already contained a substantial amount that had been put aside for the renovations needed for A.S. Rhodes (any smart board will always save for capital improvements) and then added just over $1 million from the WCMS project that making it a total budget of just over $3 million to work with. The board got projected estimates from the engineering firm which also itemized the projects within the renovations. Those projected estimates came back higher than the budgeted funds due to increasing costs of supplies and the general construction market at the time. Therefore, the board then prioritized the needs of the school and sent bids out for renovations that met the budgeted funds. The entire A.S. Rhodes project was completed with budgeted funds and NO DEBT was added to the board and NO TAXES were raised to the citizens.
The same process was used for the Ressie Jeffries project in that part of the money came from the capital funds and the other came from a repayment program contracted with a company called Ameresco in which the company essentially pays a school system to install lighting and plumbing that is energy efficient. In fact, the project did run out of funds to complete the playground so public donations were received that allowed for the relocation and renewal of the playground (I’m sure you won’t find Ms. Salins’ name on that list).
Not one project that my husband had the thankless pleasure of overseeing went over budget or raised tax dollars to the citizens of Warren County. Just because someone, in this case, Ms. Salins, says their father was a project manager does not mean they know the first thing about managing a $3-5 million dollar construction or renovation project. She is woefully underqualified for the position that she seeks, so makes inflammatory and false statements about the public school system and her predecessors to get people to vote for her. I can tell you that not a single claim that she has made about my husband’s tenure on the Warren County School Board has been true, and has done nothing but tarnish the many years that he worked hard for this community.
I would hope citizens of the North River District will consider facts, rather than false or hollow claims when they go to the polls to cast votes for their School Board representative this Tuesday. My husband and I support Angela Robinson for the school board and hope that you will too.
Nancie Williams
Front Royal