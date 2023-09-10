Opinion
Parents Matter; Make the Pledge
We, the undersigned, proudly agree with the principles of Clean Up Samuels — a determined, goal-focused movement championing the integrity and accountability of the Samuels Public Library.
Firstly, let’s clarify: none of us are Roman Catholics. And while we respect every faith, to box our concerns as solely Roman Catholic misses the mark. This is a collective call from individuals of diverse beliefs, united in our stand for a community-centric library.
We are all supporters of the library system. In fact, like every Clean Up Samuels supporter, we’re rooting for a well-resourced, publicly funded library. Yet, funneling more public money into the present structure of “Samuels Public Library” doesn’t sit right with many members of the community.
The vision for the Samuels Library is clear: Public Ownership: Samuels Library should become a genuine public entity, not a private 501(c) non-profit. Its current structure allows for public funding but zero public oversight, which is unacceptable.
No ALA Affiliation: We demand autonomy from the ALA and its overarching influence. Warren County should chart its own course without interference from outside entities.
Staff Revamp: Some content has been inappropriate for our youth. We’ve pursued official channels, raising our concerns, only to be ignored. This can’t stand. We advocate for personnel change that aligns with community values.
Content Curation: Let’s champion quality literature that uplifts and educates our youth rather than limiting them to a particular narrative.
The objective remains clear and unwavering: to advance, not hinder, the library’s growth. We come from diverse backgrounds, but our shared goal is to see the necessary reform in the Samuels
Library. The community shouldn’t have to foot the bill until the library properly reflects the community itself.
Signed:
● Pastor Kaipha Brown at The Browntown Baptist Church
● Pastor James Boyetter of Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley
● Dale Carpenter of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance
● Bishop Larry Johnson of Front Royal
● Imam Khan of Khatme Nubuwwat Center
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Defense of Democracy co-chairs deny Soros contribution claim
We are co-chairs of Defense of Democracy, Warren County, Virginia. Defense of Democracy is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots movement. We started the Warren County chapter in response to a clear need to mobilize and organize our community to protect our beloved public library and public school systems.
Our group is dedicated to advocating for legislators, educators, and administrators who will work to strengthen communities. We also advocate for a public education system that supports and enhances our shared experiences—regardless of religious beliefs, cultural background, or sexual orientation. Our volunteers are working hard to create a county that is economically sound and representative of all its members.
Our organization is funded through individual donations; we do not receive or accept funding from political groups. We would like to state on the record that we have never received a donation from George Soros. We are homegrown taxpayers, parents, students, veterans, teachers, faith leaders, and individuals from every walk of life. We work hard and are committed to protecting our children right here within our community.
We would like to refute any ridiculous claims that individuals have been ‘bussed in’ to support our work. It’s time for extremists to accept the fact that the majority of the community is made up of good people who would encourage children to read, to be curious, and to learn about all aspects of the human experience.
Most importantly, we would like to note that we are here and here to stay. Our hope is to continue to create a culture of democracy and non-partisanship in our county.
Warm Regards,
Sarah Downs and Kelsey Lawrence
Co-Chairs, Defense of Democracy, Warren County Chapter
Opinion
Once Again News Coverage is Swamped with Allegations of Trump’s Criminal Activities
This time he is accused of trying to overthrow the last election and retain power. If true, then it is a serious attack on the very fabric of our democracy. However, it won’t be the first time. Historically speaking, there have been at least four times when there was at least something fishy if not completely illegal in presidential elections – in 1824, 1876, 1960, and finally, 2000. Having discussed these many times before, I thought I would concentrate instead on a senate election that dealt with a future president and is considered one of the most controversial elections in history.
The 1948 Presidential Election was a difficult one for the Democrats as the party spit when Southern Democrats left the party rather than support Harry Turman for a second term. They were upset with Truman’s work for civil rights and instead created the Dixiecrat Party. Not all Southern Democrats supported the new movement, one of whom was a congressman from Texas who was running for his first term in the Senate, Lyndon B. Johnson.
But before Johnson could run, he had to beat follow Democrat and former Texas Governor Coke Stevenson in the primary. Stevenson, being a popular candidate, won the election by a wide margin but did not carry a majority. So a runoff was held between Stevenson and Johnson. Once again, in the runoff Stevenson won the day, but only by about 800 votes – enough to trigger a recount.
By that Friday, and a week of recounts and some shady maneuvering, Stevenson was only ahead by a mere 150 votes. Then a final shoe dropped. Down in the small South Texas town of Alice they discovered a new box — Box 13 — of ballots that had not been counted. Sure enough, the new box contained ballots overwhelmingly for Johnson making him the winner by 87 votes.
Stevenson believed he had been swindled.
South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley were under the control of the Parr family who ran a political machine and were accused of graft, bribery, and fraud. George Parr had been convicted of tax evasion in 1932 but was pardoned by the president after pressure from then-Congressman Lyndon Johnson.
When the Stevenson team investigated Box 13, they found that the last 202 names were written in the same handwriting and in alphabetical order. When they interviewed several of the 202 names, they claimed they had not voted. Both candidates went on the attack finding judges friendly to their cause. Johnson’s judge insisted that the 202 votes must be counted while Stevenson’s judge ordered the election halted until after an investigation. Johnson’s team won the day as they successfully pushed through all their appeals and got the case to the U.S. Supreme Court before an investigation could be concluded. Justice Hugo Black, one of the most influential and controversial justices of all time, ruled that the federal government could not interfere with state elections and so ended the investigation and gave Johnson the win.
This election would follow Johnson the rest of his life as surely there was wrongdoing, but the question always remained: Did Johnson orchestrate Box 13 himself or was it done by Parr without his knowledge? No evidence was ever found for either conclusion. While it may have damaged Johnson’s reputation some, it did not stop his ambitions. Johnson was elected vice president in 1960 to try to pacify Southern Democrats and took over the high office in 1963 with the death of President John F. Kennedy. Johnson did win outright in 1964, but then dropped out of the race in 1968 when he realized his popularity would deny him his party’s nomination. While I consider Johnson the first modern Democrat, he is not celebrated by his party as he is seen as one of the most unpopular and untrustworthy presidents in history because of the way he handled the Vietnam War.
It must be noted that bad actions in the past does not justify any type of voter fraud in the present. If laws are broken, then action is needed.
Yet, as with everything we are facing today it is always important to remember that we are not seeing anything new. We have dealt with voter problems before and have kept our democracy alive. Democracy is messy and always will be with imperfect people in charge. This sounds crazy but I almost expect politicians to cheat. The real problem is us; we are the ones who put them there.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
Open Letter to the WC BOS – Legacy at stake: Jesus or Pilate?
Dear Warren County Board of Supervisors,
I write this with great trepidation and concern. It appears several of you have already made up your minds (proposed MOA, campaign supporters, submitting book removal requests, etc.) about your final decision regarding Samuels Public Library. It is my hope you reconsider. When I voted in the last local election, Vicky Cook asked me for her support. When I replied that I lived in the North River District, she responded pleasantly by saying if elected, she planned to represent everyone.
I have several concerns I’d like to address. The first is the appearance that the BOS is not separating church and state. History is full of church/state governments going badly. Secondly, legislating morality doesn’t work. You can’t force people to change — Remember Prohibition? Thirdly, Samuels is a beacon that is well respected by other area libraries. When I was president of the board at Samuels, the director at Handley Library came for a visit because she had heard of all of the innovations we had implemented.
We often work exclusively with important downstream issues like abortion when we should be doing more work upstream to prevent unwanted pregnancies. To do that, we need to follow Christ’s model of reaching out to others, not like him. This means engaging folks and learning about the trauma and systematic bias they experience. This process can help us develop empathy and understanding. It can assist us in coming up with effective upstream solutions. This brings lasting change because those affected have a voice.
The religious leaders of the day didn’t like Jesus reaching out to others, as well as his practice of not following church rules. They chose instead to join with Rome to eliminate Jesus. I submit that you can’t judge or hate someone in the Kingdom. Instead, love, as demonstrated by Christ, attracts folks to the church and brings about long-lasting transformation. I’ve always liked the song that says, “They will know we are Christians by our love.”
As constitutional leaders, I hope you choose to represent all of your constituents, like Ms. Cook’s campaign promise. How will you be remembered? Will you be like Pontius Pilate, who buckled under the complaints of the religious leaders and chose to sentence Jesus to death? Pilate washed his hands, showing his displeasure with the decision, but blamed his action on the religious leaders. His legacy is not a good one. Will you be brave and represent freedom by leaving a wonderful institution alone, or will your legacy be one with a narrow focus trying to limit freedom?
I hope you vote for freedom.
Respectfully submitted,
J. Michael Spory
North River District
Warren County
Opinion
Thou Shall Not Steal
The Warren County BOS on Monday evening convinced me that along with tormenting the LGBTQ members of the community, what I refer to as the “Cleaning Crew” is attempting to steal the public library right out from under the county so that they can turn it into a glorified Catholic Bookstore. Their demands have increased. They now IMMEDIATELY DEMAND that BOS-appointed members be added to the library’s Board of Trustees, presumably to police the librarians who they’ve been insulting and harassing for months. They want the American Library Association standards removed. If they get their way, Samuels will be a substandard library with unqualified religious fanatics behind the counters completely unqualified to prepare local students properly for any college – unless it’s Christendom.
What board of supervisors would agree to create an inferior “library” to appease some religious extremists? The same one that allowed these fanatics to come in at 9 a.m. for a 7 p.m. meeting and fill the sign-up slots for Public Comment? Does this board not use Roberts Rule of Order? Or only when they feel like it? Because that’s not allowed in Roberts Rule of Order.
As for the wailing and gnashing of teeth that these young people engaged in about pornography in the children’s section, all I can say is that if you find Judy Bloom “erotically stimulating” (the definition of the word pornography), I’m not letting you anywhere near my kid.
They ended each of their speeches with the words “No taxation without representation.” With some families boasting 10-15 children, I doubt they’re paying income tax. They surely don’t pay MORE taxes than the rest of us. Guess what? We don’t get to do line-item adjustments regarding where our tax money goes. I vehemently disagree with one tax dime being taken away from public schools and being subverted to school vouchers. I don’t believe churches should be exempt from real estate taxes. But I don’t go to a BOS meeting and DEMAND that the churches start doing so immediately. Representation means you elect someone who shares your goals and helps them achieve them. That’s the American political process. What they’re asking the BOS to do is ILLEGAL. Libraries all over this country are dealing with people who scream the same junk that the CleanU Crew does. They’re told by judges there’s no legal precedent for what they’re claiming. There still isn’t.
I don’t know what style of parenting resulted in producing the ubermensch (the superior man who justifies the existence of the human race) that I saw at that meeting, but I do know it smacks of entitlement. They want things their way — NOW!! Well, all I can say is that I pray they don’t get it. To let these religious extremists dismantle a library that is well over 50 years in the making would be a disgrace. I hope the Board of Supervisors tells them no. Because I’m pretty sure the courts will.
Ann Masch
Markham, VA
Opinion
Open Letter to Chairman Vicky Cook of the Warren County Board of Supervisors
Good Afternoon, Ms. Cook,
My name is Savanna Ritenour McCoy, I live in the Fork District of Warren County with my husband and 2 children (ages 3 and 7). I moved to Front Royal when I was 12 years old after having spent my life, up until then, in Winchester, VA – so I have always been a citizen of this beautiful valley that we call home. I graduated from Warren County High School in 2004, my father graduated from that same school in the 70s, and my husband graduated from RMA in 2003. I start with this because I feel it’s important to demonstrate that I am not someone who has moved here from DC for college or from anywhere else. The Ritenour’s are an old family in the valley, and I’ve always been extremely proud of this fact.
I was in attendance during last night’s board of supervisors meeting, and I must say – I walked away more alarmed than when I walked in there. Unfortunately, even though I arrived at the government center at 3 p.m., I was unable to sign up to speak. Understandably, this topic is incredibly sensitive, and both sides desired representation- which is why I was so disappointed to find that individuals had arrived as early as 9 a.m. and that the pro-funding citizens of the county would not be permitted to speak more than 3-4 times. Hence, my desire to write to you as my fear is that a small, overwhelmingly loud group of extremists in our town has completely run amuck with their narrative.
I spent a lot of time going to the library as a child. My family didn’t have the funds to send me to do the activities I am now able to send my children to do. But the library was free and was a wondrous place to broaden my imagination. Initially, I was a proud card-carrying member of Handley Library in Winchester, VA. I was completely spoiled by a massive catalog of books and activities to choose from. I admit that when I moved to Front Royal, I was completely dismayed by the smaller size of Samuel’s. My 12-year-old mind thought that surely, I’d either read everything in it or that there wouldn’t be anything for me in this town. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
For the next 24 years, the catalog and tireless work of the staff at Samuel’s Library has continued to surprise me in the best way. The collection that our small-town library has built up is one that I would be proud to walk any out-of-towner through. The inclusivity shown within the content provided gave me hope that our small town could be a leader in inclusion and a guiding star for other small towns in showing acceptance, support, and loving thy neighbor (even when they are different than you). I am completely disgusted by the unfounded accusations of “porn” in the children’s section of the library.
Unlike many who were in the room last night, I have read many (admittedly not all, as it’s a long list I’ve got to work through) of the books submitted for removal and the forms submitted with them. When comparing those books to the forms, I felt that my intelligence was being insulted – not only was there no “porn” in any of the books that I’ve read but many of them are written on the basis of family values that I hold dear. Love people who are different than you, support those struggling with finding their footing in this world, and stand up for those who need someone to stand with them. The targets of these ban requests are some of our most vulnerable families. I urge you to please fund Samuel’s Public Library in full and without passage of the MOA presented by the BoS.
I’d like to close this letter with the conversation that I had with my 7-year-old daughter, Nora when I returned home last night. Nora had stayed up and waited for me because I read to her every single night before bedtime. When I got in, she had a million questions about the meeting that I went to, and I answered all of them as honestly as I could without dissolving her childhood innocence.
She asked, “What was the meeting about that you went to?” I replied, “Well, there is a group of people in our town that would like some books from the library removed. They don’t like what they have to say, and they don’t want children your age reading them.” Nora asked, “Why? Are they scary? Why can’t I read them?” I honestly replied, “No honey, they aren’t scary. They show families in different ways. Some of these books have 2 mommies or 2 daddies. Or are families that don’t look the same as you.” She was rightfully confused, so she asked, “Why is that bad?”
I never expected to have THIS conversation with my child so early. She is 7. However, I fully believe in showing her the world as it is so that she can be prepared for it. So, I replied, “Unfortunately, honey, there are people who feel strongly that you should only have a mommy and a daddy. I want you to know that your mommy and daddy do not feel that way. We loved you the moment you were born, we love who you are today, and we love who you will be tomorrow. And I promise that I will love whomever you bring home, boy, girl, black, white, it doesn’t matter to me or daddy. Or even your Nan, Nana, Papa, and Granddaddy. We only care that they love you and that you’re happy. But there are people in this world and in this town that want to tell you that that isn’t okay. That mommy and daddy are wrong for feeling that way. And they want to remove books from the library that show families like that.”
She said, “I have a kid in my class with 2 mommies. Why is that bad?”
I replied, “It’s not sweetie. They love their kiddos, and they will always be welcome at our table.”
Now, I’ll wrap up with her response: “It would be so sad for my friend to go to the library and not be able to find a book about his family. That’s not fair.”
A 7-year-old can see how discriminatory this is. Can the board??
Thank you for your time in reading this admittedly lengthy email. Thank you for your consideration. I hope that the board’s decision reflects the will and needs of ALL families in your district.
Sincerely,
Savanna Ritenour McCoy
Warren County
Opinion
Put Some Wheels on Those Goalposts
Listening to the Clean Up Samels (CUS) speakers during the public comment portion of the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night was like playing Book Banners Bingo. “Pornography” — cover a space.“Elites” — cover a space. “Marxists” — cover a space. “No taxation without representation” — cover a space. Y’all really should have mixed it up a little so it wasn’t so obviously scripted and coached.
Somebody put some wheels on those goalposts because they are moved so often they’re gonna wear a trench in the ground. First, it was “remove the pornography” — not a problem, since there isn’t any actual pornography in the children’s section, or even in the adult’s section, of the library. Next, it was all about “saving the taxpayer” from having their money spent on books the CUS/CSL doesn’t like (never mind the tens of thousands they have cost the county and library in administrative time with this nonsense). When that didn’t gain traction, they attacked the library’s budget, successfully demanding that the board withhold funding from the library. But now it’s, “No, no, we never wanted the library defunded, we just want control over what the library has in it.”
A hostile takeover, in other words.
Anybody who is interested in the actual facts of what has transpired in this hostile takeover effort of your local public library should visit the Save Samuels website. I found it very enlightening. They bring the receipts.
And let me just close with some thoughts on this new “No taxation without representation” hobby horse CUS is riding. Breaking news! They have representation. It’s called the Board of Supervisors. But guess what? The rest of us have representation too. It’s called the Board of Supervisors. I said it in a previous submission, and I’ll say it again — a fanatical few do not represent the views of the moderate majority in Warren County. And the moderate majority doesn’t want a handful of citizens deciding what we or our children check out at the library.
L.A. Kelly
Warren County, Virginia