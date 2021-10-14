Parent’s Night Out at Ruby Yoga – drop the kids and find some peace!

Washington, VA – Located in the heart of Rappahannock County, Blue Rock, a modern take on the classic country inn, will open October 22 after one year of extensive renovations. The 80-acre equestrian themed property, set against the Blue Ridge Mountains, features five uniquely designed inn rooms, an on-site restaurant lead by esteemed chef, Bin Lu, and a tasting room with flights and selections of local and international wines, beers, spirits and cocktails. Blue Rock has assembled a veteran hospitality team under general manager Liz Carpenter, who joins from the Red Fox Inn and Tavern in Middleburg, Va. An adjoining five-bedroom farmhouse, also recently restored, is available for private rental.

Chef Bin Lu, formerly of Pineapple and Pearls, Bourbon Steak, and Cityzen, to name a few, will oversee both food and wine menus. The Restaurant at Blue Rock features contemporary American cuisine offering an elevated yet approachable dining experience, regardless of the occasion. A seasonal, four-course menu composed of small plates, mains, and dessert offerings, will be exclusively available in the restaurant, with a la carte options in the coming weeks. Highlights include Buttered Peekytoe Crab with burnt caramel vinaigrette and Charleston “Ice Cream”, Blue Rock Private Reserve Caviar with house-made sourdough donuts, and Quinoa Crusted Black Bass served with chilled tartare, grapefruit and chicharron. Dessert features a Dark Chocolate ‘Candy Bar’ with banana sherbet, toasted hazelnuts, and fresh cherries; Madeira-Poached Figs with warm olive oil cake and smoked ice cream, and a Champagne Sorbet with fresh fruit salad. The four-course menu is priced at $99 per person.

“The experience at Blue Rock is designed to connect our guests to the history of the space and our surroundings through locally sourced ingredients and cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Virginia countryside,” said Lu and Carpenter in a joint statement. “Our goal is to reflect the inn’s deep history and pay homage to Blue Rock’s legacy through food and exceptional service,” they continued. “We are proud to be part of this community and to help cultivate an accessible experience that transports guests through food and warm hospitality.”

The Tasting Room at Blue Rock offers flights, tastings, and a comprehensive wine, beer and spirits menu with craft cocktails featuring local and imported brands. Visitors can choose from local Virginia wines or an eclectic mix of traditional and global options from emerging regions like Texas, Bosnia and Bolivia. Wine flights are meant to inspire discovery and conversation with tastes highlighting everything from Virginia wines to grower Champagnes, to Old and New World reds. A la carte food options in the Tasting Room include Local and International Charcuterie ($15) with red eye gravy and pimento dressing, Warm Crab and Gruyere Dip ($12), or a double patty Blue Rock Burger ($20). Tasting Room beverages and food can all be enjoyed at the bar or outdoors on the terrace, at fire pits and seating areas throughout the beautifully appointed grounds.

On the grounds, visitors can build and roast their own s’mores at one of several seating pods around a large fire pit, or play lawn games such as bocce, croquet and cornhole. Blue Rock’s picturesque outdoor spaces offer the perfect spot for a tented wedding, celebration, or other event for up to 100 guests.

Taking inspiration from historic countryside retreats, the inn is complete with five fully renovated guest rooms that feature playful wallpaper designs and locally sourced vintage details such as antiques, books, and artwork. All rooms include complimentary Wi-Fi, in-room Nespresso® machines, Monarch Cypress robes, Molton Brown® bath amenities, and a daily breakfast spread from Chef Lu and team. Welcoming living room and library areas provide comfortable spaces for guests to lounge and read or catch up on work.

The inn design incorporates modern detailing with whimsical pops of color, dramatic wall coverings and historic reclaimed woodwork, transforming Blue Rock’s 5,600 square foot space into an inviting and cozy retreat. Blue Rock’s private farmhouse is a modern five bedroom and five bathroom home available for rental and perfect for bridal parties and families alike. The home boasts indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a cozy family room, screened-in porch, and hot tub.

The Tasting Room at Blue Rock is walk-in only and will open Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to sunset. Blue Rock’s 34-seat restaurant will open Thursday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made on Tock. The 12-seat private dining room, adjacent to the restaurant’s kitchen and dining patio, will be available for dinner parties and private events and can be booked by contacting events@bluerockva.com. Pricing for the inn’s five guest rooms vary with opening rates starting at $399. Room and private farmhouse reservations can be made by visiting www.bluerockva.com