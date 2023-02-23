Parkinson’s disease: Three myths and the truth behind them

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is sometimes met with comments that may or may not be accurate. These statements reveal a general misunderstanding of the condition. But like any disease, Parkinson’s shouldn’t be taken lightly. Here are three persistent myths about Parkinson’s disease and the truth behind them.

1. Parkinson’s is linked to aging

Older people aren’t the only ones who can be diagnosed with the disease. About one in five of those affected are diagnosed before age 40. In fact, some people have symptoms like depression or progressive loss of smell for as many as 20 years before getting a diagnosis.

2. Everyone with Parkinson’s has tremors

Although trembling is the symptom most readily associated with Parkinson’s, it only affects about 30 to 65 percent of people with the disease. It’s primarily observed in the hands but can also spread to the legs, lower jaw, and head.

3. Parkinson’s only has to do with movement

About 50 symptoms have been linked to this disease, including depression, progressive loss of smell, and tremors. Other symptoms of Parkinson’s include insomnia, anxiety, constipation, and speech deterioration.

Are you worried that you or someone close to you may have Parkinson’s disease? Make an appointment with a healthcare professional as soon as possible.