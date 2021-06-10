Parks & Rec announces free ‘Lil Explorers’ program

On June 5, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with several SAR Chapters, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) in commemorating Brigadier General Anthony Wayne’s crossing of the Potomac River in 1781 to support Lafayette’s Army in opposing the British.

At that time, Wayne was the commander of the Pennsylvania Line. Major General Lafayette had come to Virginia with 1,200 troops to help defend against the British. Benedict Arnold had captured Richmond with a force of 1,600 British and was reinforced with 2,000 additional troops under Major General William Phillips. Lafayette stopped Phillip’s Army at Richmond. However, by mid-May, Major General Cornwallis arrived from the Carolinas in command of 7,000 well trained and battle tested British regulars. With Lafayette having only 3,000 men, he was no match for Cornwallis and retreated to Fredericksburg.

In May 1781, Wayne was directed to immediately join the Marquis de Lafayette against British forces operating in Virginia. They departed York, Pennsylvania, on May 26th. The decision was made to cross the Potomac River at Noland’s Ferry rather than further downstream due to warnings the British were headed to Alexandria. They covered the 80 mile march in five days, marching through warm, humid weather and drenching spring rains, arriving May 31st with a full complement of troops, artillery and baggage. Upon arrival, steps were taken to cross the river that evening. As a result of heavy rains, the crossing was difficult in the swollen, turbulent river. They had four boats, causing the loss of a cannon, ammunition and a number of men. After crossing, they proceeded to Leesburg, arriving June 3rd. They marched from there to join Lafayette, covering 200 miles in just over two weeks.

With the arrival of Wayne’s troops, Cornwallis turned towards the coast with Lafayette in pursuit. They were able to catch and attack the British rear guard on July 6th at the Battle of Green Spring. When the entire British Army advanced from the woods, Wayne ordered artillery fire and then charged the British forces with bayonets fixed. This charge stopped the advance and Wayne was able to conduct an orderly retreat. His crossing of the Potomac and reinforcement of Lafayette’s Army turned the tide of war in Virginia. This was a hybrid event that allowed virtual presentation for those who could not attend on site.

Participation in the ceremony included 18 SAR chapters, 8 DAR chapters and 2 C.A.R. Societies from Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. David Huxsoll, First Vice President of Fairfax Resolves Chapter emcee’d with Virginia State President Jeff Thomas providing a presentation on events leading up to the crossing and the impact on the outcome of the Revolutionary War. 18 wreaths were presented to honor the men who made the arduous trek to Virginia.

Ken Bonner, Virginia State Color Guard Commander led a combined color guard in presenting colors. The guard included Lou Raborg, National Society SAR Color Guard Commander, with Colonel Aquila Hall, Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, Sgt Lawrence Everhart and Williamsburg Chapters represented. Members of the CJWII included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Nathan Poe with dual members Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.