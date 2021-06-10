Community Events
Parks & Rec announces free ‘Lil Explorers’ program
Get a fun introduction to nature with hands-on activities. This program is designed for the adult caretakers to interact with the child for a total family experience. Kids should dress for exploring the outdoors (old clothes and closed toe shoes recommended).
This program will be held every other Wednesday beginning June 23, 2021, through August 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Gertrude E. Miller Community Park Shelter #2, located at 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is intended for children four (4) to ten (10) years of age; parent or guardian must accompany child.
Pre-registration is recommended, but on-site registration will be accepted.
This program is FREE for all registered participants.
COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Schools Out for the Summer – but NOT Warren County Parks & Rec
School might be out for the summer, but that’s no reason to sit at home wondering what to do! Grab some friends and come join in on some fun activities such as pickup basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, or take some swings in our batting cage! There is a book nook and a game room set up with a variety of video games, ping pong, and a pool/air hockey table.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding School’s Out For The Summer for those interested on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 21, 2021 through August 6, 2021, subject to change pending release of WCPS. School’s Out will run from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is open to anyone 7 to 15 years old; those attending must have a permission slip signed by a parent. Permission slips may be picked up at the door or in advance at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost is $10.00 per participant and $4.00 per food voucher (food voucher includes your choice of a slice of pizza or hotdog, drink, and chips). Weekly rate if pre-paid is $25.00 per participant and $10.00 per food voucher. A wrist band will be given so children can come in and out at no additional cost.
COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
For more information about the program contact Tiffany Walker at (540) 635-1021 or via email at twalker@warrencountyva.net.
Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at (540) 635-1021 or via email wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Fast & Furious 9”
- “Boss Baby 2”
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Wayne’s Crossing Commemoration
On June 5, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with several SAR Chapters, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) in commemorating Brigadier General Anthony Wayne’s crossing of the Potomac River in 1781 to support Lafayette’s Army in opposing the British.
At that time, Wayne was the commander of the Pennsylvania Line. Major General Lafayette had come to Virginia with 1,200 troops to help defend against the British. Benedict Arnold had captured Richmond with a force of 1,600 British and was reinforced with 2,000 additional troops under Major General William Phillips. Lafayette stopped Phillip’s Army at Richmond. However, by mid-May, Major General Cornwallis arrived from the Carolinas in command of 7,000 well trained and battle tested British regulars. With Lafayette having only 3,000 men, he was no match for Cornwallis and retreated to Fredericksburg.
In May 1781, Wayne was directed to immediately join the Marquis de Lafayette against British forces operating in Virginia. They departed York, Pennsylvania, on May 26th. The decision was made to cross the Potomac River at Noland’s Ferry rather than further downstream due to warnings the British were headed to Alexandria. They covered the 80 mile march in five days, marching through warm, humid weather and drenching spring rains, arriving May 31st with a full complement of troops, artillery and baggage. Upon arrival, steps were taken to cross the river that evening. As a result of heavy rains, the crossing was difficult in the swollen, turbulent river. They had four boats, causing the loss of a cannon, ammunition and a number of men. After crossing, they proceeded to Leesburg, arriving June 3rd. They marched from there to join Lafayette, covering 200 miles in just over two weeks.
With the arrival of Wayne’s troops, Cornwallis turned towards the coast with Lafayette in pursuit. They were able to catch and attack the British rear guard on July 6th at the Battle of Green Spring. When the entire British Army advanced from the woods, Wayne ordered artillery fire and then charged the British forces with bayonets fixed. This charge stopped the advance and Wayne was able to conduct an orderly retreat. His crossing of the Potomac and reinforcement of Lafayette’s Army turned the tide of war in Virginia. This was a hybrid event that allowed virtual presentation for those who could not attend on site.
Participation in the ceremony included 18 SAR chapters, 8 DAR chapters and 2 C.A.R. Societies from Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. David Huxsoll, First Vice President of Fairfax Resolves Chapter emcee’d with Virginia State President Jeff Thomas providing a presentation on events leading up to the crossing and the impact on the outcome of the Revolutionary War. 18 wreaths were presented to honor the men who made the arduous trek to Virginia.
Ken Bonner, Virginia State Color Guard Commander led a combined color guard in presenting colors. The guard included Lou Raborg, National Society SAR Color Guard Commander, with Colonel Aquila Hall, Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, Sgt Lawrence Everhart and Williamsburg Chapters represented. Members of the CJWII included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Nathan Poe with dual members Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.
There is still time to register your team for this year’s Waggin’ for Dragons
United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is excited to be partnering with the Humane Society and Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Waggin’ for Dragons event, which raises funds to support our local community. This event is an annual favorite, and helps us to raise money for homeless animals and the community that we serve.
What is Waggin’ for Dragons?
“Waggin’ for Dragons is a boat race along the beautiful Shenandoah River, done in traditional “dragon boats” with teams of 21 people made up of community and business groups. This is a wonderful team building activity with a tail-gate atmosphere, live music, food, drinks and so much fun. We hope you’ll join us by forming a team and raising money, volunteering or coming to root for your favorite group! 2021 is going to be especially fun as we are partnering up with some other great non-profits — Think of it as TRIPLE the fun!” (hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons)
How Can You Become Involved?
To register a team for this event, use the following link: hswcevents.org/registration
Spring Fling Yard Sale to be held this Saturday, June 5th
Don’t miss this year’s Spring Fling Yard Sale! The event will be held at Grace Fellowship Church of God, located at 55 Westminster, Front Royal, VA 22630. Join us from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021. No early birds, please!
Hot dogs, chips, popcorn and bottled water will be available, along with a goodies Bake Sale and a $50 gas gift card Raffle. There is sure to be something for everyone at this multi-family yard sale, so be sure to swing by for this community event!
Samuels Public Library launches Tales and Tails 2021 Summer Reading Clubs for children and adults
Samuels Library joins libraries across the nation to bring this year’s Collaborative Summer Library Program, Tales and Tails™ to Front Royal and Warren County. Running June 7th through August 14th, the Samuels Library 2021 fun-filled Summer Reading Club explores the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games and more. Pre-readers earn reading prizes by listening to five books each week while school-age readers and teens earn prizes by reading one book each week. Adults can also participate in the fun, connecting with other book lovers and earning great prizes for their reading accomplishments.
“The Summer Reading Club is all about fun and encouraging reading throughout the summer months with great reading material, special programs and cool prizes,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “As with all our reading programs, our goal of the Summer Reading Club is to help improve reading skills and also develop a lifelong love of reading.”
In 2019 and 2020 combined, nearly 1,600 local children and youth participated in this seasonal program reading almost 38,000 books. Over the same period, 389 adults read 2,381 books.
“The summer reading program is not just for children,” reminds Erin Rooney, Adult Services Supervisor. “Adults also enjoy the reading incentives and a little bit of competition.” This year’s reading incentives for the adult program include a weekly give-away of one dozen Apple House Apple Cider Donuts and grand prizes of a Kindle Fire Tablet with a book themed case and annual passes to the National and State parks.
The Summer Reading Club will open with a special Tales and Tails™ Story Time on June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Garden and will also be offered LIVE on Facebook. Registration for in-person participation is preferred.
“We encourage our whole community to add reading to their summer fun,” Ashby adds. “Read some great tales, log your books and plan a visit to Samuels Library to pick up your prizes!”
Register for the Tales and Tails™ Summer Reading Club in-person or online beginning June 7, 2021.
Samuels Library’s special summer programming will take place mainly outside, and will offer virtual participation alternatives as well. The Library is fully open to browse books and resources, use computers and reserve meeting rooms. Curbside pick-up is still available.
The 2021 Summer Reading Club is made possible with support from our community sponsors including the Rotary Club of Warren County, Elks Lodge #2382 and Friends of Samuels Library.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
